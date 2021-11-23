Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Besiktas v Ajax: Dutch masters can get job done early

Besiktas 8.27/1 v Ajax 1.444/9, the Draw 5.24/1

17:45

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Ajax have already qualified for the last-16 and now just need a single point against Besiktas to ensure that they win Group C.

Dan Fitch says: "The Dutch giants have won all four of their games, building up a six point lead over both second placed Borussia Dortmund and Sporting Lisbon in third. Besiktas are rock bottom without a single point and it seems likely that Ajax will take not just one point against them, but all three...

"Ajax won the reverse fixture 2-0, but since then Besiktas have been thrashed 4-1 at home by Sporting Lisbon and then 4-1 in their away match against the Portuguese club. In that 2-0 win, Ajax scored both their goals before the break and you can back them to win half-time/full-time at 2.111/10."

Bristol City vs Stoke: Potters can pinch at least a point

Bristol City 3.55 v Stoke 2.26/5, the Draw 3.55/2

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

High-flying Stoke travel to Ashton Gate to meet struggling Bristol City on Wednesday night in the Championship.

Mark O'Haire says: "Bristol City have largely been entertaining to follow in the Championship this term but the majority of the Robins' high-scoring matches have arrived away from Ashton Gate. On home soil, City have seen just 1.89 goals per-game with only two of their nine outings here breaking the Over 2.5 Goals 1.9210/11 barrier.

"Stoke are unsurprisingly quite stingy in the goals markets under Michael O'Neill's watch - just eight of 18 matches producing Over 2.5 Goals profit - and collectively the two teams have seen Under 3.5 Goals collect in only one of their combined 18 home/away dates."

Fulham v Derby: High scoring encounter expected at the Cottage

Fulham 1.321/3 v Derby 11.521/2; The Draw 5.85/1

19:45

Wayne Rooney's relegation mission impossible continues as Derby County go to Fulham on Wednesday evening in the Championship.

Jack Critchley says: "Fulham eased past Barnsley at the weekend and the Cottagers have looked sensational going forward so far this season. They've had 22 more efforts on goal than any other side and are closing in on 300 shots for the campaigns. The return of Fabio Carvalho is a signficant boost and the talented teenager is yet another player who is capable of finding the back of the net here.

"Their last four matches at this ground have contained 15 goals and we could be in for another high-scoring 90 minutes on Wednesday night.

"Derby sprung a surprise on Sunday as they edged out Bournemouth in a topsy-turvy encounter. The Rams are fighting and scrapping for every point this season and Wayne Rooney's side cannot be underestimated."

Man City v PSG: Visitors a smart bet in clash of European heavyweights

Man City 1.654/6 v Paris St-G 5.59/2, the Draw 4.57/2

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate

Two of competition's strongest squads, with two of the world's best managers, come face to face at the Etihad. Can Man City avenge their defeat in the corresponding fixture?

James Eastham says: "We know all about the virtues of Pep Guardiola's side - but do City really deserve to be such short odds against a PSG side that's likely to contain Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at kick-off?

"City's 1.674/6 is another way of saying City are a 60 per cent shot to win. Does that really make any sense given the peerless firepower Paris boast at the other end of the pitch? City may dominate for long spells, outplay Paris, even - but that doesn't mean they'll win, or that the odds on a home victory are justifiable.

"PSG's record in all competitions this season is W14-D3-L2. Away from home they're W5-D3-L1. From four Champions League games so far, they're W2-D2-L0. Some of the criticism about the team's failure to dominate games since Mauricio Pochettino was appointed at the start of the year is fair. PSG simply don't control games the way that City do at their best.

"Yet that's almost a separate issue to the likely outcome of PSG's games given they have arguably the world's top three attackers in their line-up."

Liverpool v Porto: Price on Reds just too good to turn down

Liverpool 2.021/1 v Porto 3.9, the Draw 4.03/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 3

Liverpool have already qualified for the knockout stages but will want to maintain their 100% record when they play Porto.

Jamie Pacheco says: "I had to do a double take when I saw Liverpool were odds-against to win this match. At home, seven points clear of Porto in the table and in fantastic form. Still not convinced it's a great price?

"Ok, in the last five games they've played Porto they've beaten them (most recent first): 5-1, 4-1, 2-0 and 5-0, with a 0-0 thrown in there. So, they've won four of the last five, scoring 16 and conceding two.

"I can only imagine the layers think Liverpool are playing a weakened side here given they're already through. But I'm not so sure that's the case."

Atletico Madrid v AC Milan: Goals will flow between erratic sides

Atletico Madrid 1.695/7 v AC Milan 5.85/1, the Draw 4.1

20:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN

There is still everything to play for in Group B, as Atletico Madrid take on AC Milan on Wednesday.

Dan Fitch says: Second place is still up for grabs. Currently occupied by Porto with five points, Atletico Madrid are not far behind on four, while even AC Milan are not out of it with just one point.

"Milan would need to win both of their games and hope that results go their way. Though Milan's performances have been better than their points haul, it seems unlikely. They come into this match without a win in three games (D2 L1), losing their first Serie A game of the season at the weekend to Fiorentina.

"Atletico scored a late goal to beat Osasuna 1-0 in their last outing. That result keeps them in contention in La Liga, with Diego Simeone's side in fourth place and four points behind the leaders Real Madrid. Overall, they have been erratic in both La Liga and the Champions League and if they are to achieve anything this season, that needs to change fast."