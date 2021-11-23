Atletico Madrid v AC Milan: Goals will flow between erratic sides

Atletico Madrid 1.695/7 v AC Milan 5.85/1; The Draw 4.1

Wednesday 24 November, 20:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Second place up for grabs

There is still everything to play for in Group B, as Atletico Madrid take on AC Milan on Wednesday.

Liverpool have already qualified as group winners. Second place is still up for grabs. Currently occupied by Porto with five points, Atletico Madrid are not far behind on four, while even AC Milan are not out of it with just one point.

Milan would need to win both of their games and hope that results go their way. Though Milan's performances have been better than their points haul, it seems unlikely. They come into this match without a win in three games (D2 L1), losing their first Serie A game of the season at the weekend to Fiorentina.

Atletico scored a late goal to beat Osasuna 1-0 in their last outing. That result keeps them in contention in La Liga, with Diego Simeone's side in fourth place and four points behind the leaders Real Madrid. Overall, they have been erratic in both La Liga and the Champions League and if they are to achieve anything this season, that needs to change fast.

Expect goals between unreliable teams

Atletico Madrid are the 1.695/7 favourites, with the draw at 4.1 and AC Milan at 5.85/1.

That's not a tempting price for the hosts, who have only won two of their last seven games (D3 L2). Nor is their much value in backing a Milan side that have yet to win a game in the group.

Instead, go for both teams to score at 1.9110/11. It's landed in each of AC Milan's last four games, while Atletico have conceded in five of their last seven games.