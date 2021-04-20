Wednesday Football Tips: Best bets for big games in England and Europe

Tottenham v Southampton: Cup final tune-up should be fun

Tottenham come into this match two days after the sacked their manager, four days before the League Cup final and amid scathing criticism for their decision to join the proposed Super League. Can the players shut out the distractions against a struggling Saints side?

Key Stat: Southampton have lost seven of their last eight matches.

Kevin Hatchard says: "Caretaker managers Ryan Mason and Chris Powell are likely to take the handbrake off, and even under Mourinho this might have been a lively game.

"Tottenham have scored 11 goals across their last four home matches in the Premier League, and five of the last eight have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land.

"Southampton have leaked 24 goals in the last seven away matches in the top flight, and five of them have featured at least three goals."

Rotherham v Middlesbrough: Oppose goals in key survival contest

Since Christmas, the Teessiders have dropped back into mid-table obscurity and Neil Warnock's side are already looking towards 2021/22 when they will hope to challenge for promotion. Opponents Rotherham are fighting for survival in the Championship but are 1.341/3 for relegation.

Key Stat: Rotherham have the Championship's worst home return in 2020/21. The Millers have managed just W5-D3-L13 at the New York Stadium.

Mark O'Haire says: "The Millers have been nilled in five of their past six league fixtures and scored multiple goals in only one of their last eight New York Stadium showdowns. Unsurprisingly, low-scoring contests have been rife in that same sequence.

"Under 2.5 Goals 1.695/7 has proven profitable in nine of Rotherham's most recent 13 Championship games, with eight of those encounters producing a maximum of one goal. Both Teams To Score was a successful wager in just three of those 13 fixtures and ticking 'No' in the Both Teams To Score column holds plenty of appeal against at 1.9520/21.

"Middlesbrough's carefree attitude is an obvious danger to the wager, although this play has provided a pay-out in four of the visitors' seven matches since early May."

Serie A Tips: Cagliari comeback has begun

Cagliari produced one of the most remarkable comebacks of the season when they came from 3-1 down to win 4-3 against Parma on Saturday night. However, Cagliari are still deep in a relegation battle - five points from safety - and need another win when they travel to Udinese on Wednesday.

Key Stat: Cagliari have won just one of their last five - Saturday's win against Parma - losing the previous four.

Dave Farrar says: Cagliari's team of big characters, though, looks tailor made for the relegation fight, and with Roma and Napoli to come next, they know that they have to win in Udine.

The home side will be without the suspended Rodrigo De Paul, and are no great shakes. They'd lost three in a row before beating Crotone, including a home game against Torino that looks very similar to this one.

Aston Villa v Man City Tips: Leaders to drop more points

Manchester City are an unbackable 1.031/33 to win the Premier League and eight points clear of second placed Manchester United. But could Pep Guardiola's men drop more points on a tricky trip to the west Midlands to play Dean Smith's side?

Key Stat: City haven't put the ball in the net more than twice in any of their last seven in all competitions.

Paul Robinson says: "The visitors are short priced favourites here at 1.412/5 as they bid to pick up their 12th away victory of the campaign - from what would be 16 attempts. The hosts can be backed at 9.89/1, with the draw trading at around the 5.14/1 mark.

"I actually think that the latter offers a touch of value, as City haven't been at their best in recent weeks, and they might have one eye on Sunday's Carabao Cup Final.

"Ollie Watkins has scored in his last two games and he will certainly give Guardiola's defence something to think about. Service might be at a premium, but he is more than capable of converting from just a single chance."

Real Madrid to avenge early-season Cádiz defeat

Real Madrid are out to 4.47/2 in the La Liga title race after slipping up at the weekend. Nothing short of a win will do for Zinedine Zidane's players here if they're to have a serious chance of holding on to their title.

Key Stat: Real Madrid have failed to score in their previous two matches (away to Getafe and Liverpool).

Tom Victor says: "A 1-0 win in the capital set Cádiz on their way to an impressive first season back in La Liga, and as they welcome the champions to Ramón de Carranza they are all but assured of another year at this level.

"Madrid will be desperate for the points, having lost ground in the title race with a poor performance at Getafe over the weekend, and Zinedine Zidane's men are expected to get the win they need."