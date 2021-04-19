La Liga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW32

Sevilla to claim fourth straight victory

Levante v Sevilla

Wednesday, 18:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

After a dominant performance was rewarded with a win at Anoeta, Sevilla will fancy their chances away to Levante and Infogol's model certainly agrees. The hosts have lost their last two at Ciutat de Valencia, averaging 1.39 xGA per game at home, though they held out in the reverse fixture until Youssef En-Nesyri's stoppage-time winner.

Osasuna to go three for three

Osasuna v Valencia

Wednesday, 18:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Osasuna might have ridden their luck a little bit in victories over Villarreal and Elche, but Jagoba Arrasate would say this is just luck evening itself out after his side suffered earlier in the campaign. They welcome Valencia to El Sadar knowing the visitors haven't been the strongest on the road, winning just two of 16 games, and a home win seems likely here.

Betis to end frustrating run of draws

Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao

Wednesday, 19:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Athletic have picked a bad time to hit a wall, losing two cup finals and going a full month without victory in any competition. They're up against a Betis side who have found it similarly tough to turn draws into wins of late, but Infogol expect Manuel Pellegrini's team to take the points against opponents still reeling from being put to the sword by Barcelona over the weekend.

Villarreal to build on big weekend win

Alavés v Villarreal

Wednesday, 20:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Both of these teams tasted victory over the weekend, though Villarreal's victory was certainly more eye-catching. Five goals at Levante might have flattered Unai Emery's team on the balance of play, but Infogol backs the Europa League semi-finalists to take the points against an Alavés side currently safe from relegation only by the skin of their teeth.

Valladolid to claim huge win in battle against the drop

Elche v Real Valladolid

Wednesday, 20:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

After averaging just 1.02 xGF across their last six gams, winning none of them, Elche welcome a Valladolid side in desperate need of three points. Sergio González's team came from 2-0 down to rescue a point in the reverse fixture, and Infogol's model backs them to edge a tense contest which could have a huge bearing on the relegation battle in La Liga.

Real Madrid to avenge early-season Cádiz defeat

Cádiz v Real Madrid

Wednesday, 21:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

A 1-0 win in the capital set Cádiz on their way to an impressive first season back in La Liga, and as they welcome the champions to Ramón de Carranza they are all but assured of another year at this level. Madrid will be desperate for the points, having lost ground in the title race with a poor performance at Getafe over the weekend, and Zinedine Zidane's men are expected to get the win they need.

Atléti to edge closer to finish line

Atlético Madrid v Huesca

Thursday, 18:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Atlético Madrid's weekend win over Eibar was as convincing as they come, with the visitors failing to register a single shot, and Diego Simeone will hope for a repeat at the Wanda Metropolitano. Opponents Huesca are fighting for their lives, but the league leaders are still expected to have the measure of a team who denied them victory at El Alcoraz at the start of the season.

Eibar to stay bottom with away defeat

Granada v Eibar

Thursday, 20:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Eibar are running out of time to salvage their top-flight status, and Infogol doesn't expect them to turn things around against an out-of-form Granada. An away average of 1.82 xGA is expected to count against La Liga's bottom side, keeping them at least four points adrift of safety with only a handful of games remaining this season.

La Real to notch first win in four

Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo

Thursday, 20:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

A lot has changed since Real Sociedad put four goals past Celta Vigo in November, but Imanol Alguacil's hosts will still be confident of a league double despite having long since dropped out of top-four contention. Infogol's model anticipates a home win, but it could well be a closer-run affair than the meeting at Balaídos before the turn of the year.

Barcelona to avoid Getafe banana skin

Barcelona v Getafe

Thursday, 21:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

After seeing Real Madrid drop points at the Coliseum, and having been beaten once by Getafe themselves this season, Barcelona won't consider victory an inevitability despite the high of their cup win. It's expected to be a tight game, but the home side can preserve their title hopes with victory over opponents averaging just 0.9 xGF per game on the road.

Back the 2-0 @ 5.905/1

***