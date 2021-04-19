Serie A Tips: Atalanta march on, Torino and Cagliari battle the drop

Unstoppable Atalanta

Roma v Atalanta

Thursday, 17:30

Roma might have made it through to the semi-finals of the Europa League, but their domestic campaign has fallen through the floor, and Paulo Fonseca's team are starting to look a little marooned in 7th. Defeat at Torino on Sunday was the latest ignominy, and now they have a huge task at the Olimpico against Atalanta.

Atalanta were excellent against Juventus on Sunday. Excellent in a different way to the one that we expect, in that they defended well, stayed relatively risk free, but rode their luck when they needed to, and finally found that winning goal. It wasn't as easy on the eye as you hope for from them, but was extremely impressive in its own way, and if they can take that form to the Olimpico, then they will win comfortably.

Four straight Serie A wins have put Gian Piero Gasperini's team in position to challenge Milan for second, and if they should win this, then they have a kind looking set of fixtures before they face Milan at home on the final day of the season. How they must rue that pre-Christmas form dip which cost them a realistic run at the Scudetto.

They'd be a brilliant second best, though, and the ten-point gap between themselves and Roma accurately illustrates the widening gulf between the sides.

Toro on a roll

Bologna v Torino

Wednesday, 19:45

In what is a pretty unprepossessing round of midweek fixtures, I have thought long and hard about the next two bets, and, in the spirit of momentum against mediocrity, I am going to entrust the two chief relegation battlers with our money, both at useful prices.

Torino head to Bologna, with the home team on a mini high after they won 4-1 against Spezia at the weekend. Torino, though, had their own triumph, coming from a goal down to beat Roma, and that means that they have now won two in a row, pricelessly so, given the potential improvement being shown by Cagliari.

I like Davide Nicola, and like the spirit that he engenders in his teams, and I think that he will save them this season, and make them better in the next campaign. They will be desperate to win this, and to drag themselves further from the drop zone, and their draw against Juventus, followed by wins over Udinese and Roma, look like an excellent form line.

Bologna are dangerous, and their not a team that I write off lightly, but they have lost five times at home this season, and have struggled against one or two of the division's lesser lights. They're safely in mid table, and face a team who are fighting for everything. Torino are a solid pick.

Cagliari comeback has begun

Udinese v Cagliari

Wednesday, 19:45

Cagliari produced one of the most remarkable comebacks of the season when they came from 3-1 down to win 4-3 against Parma on Saturday night, giving this column an undeserved win. They would have been dismayed to then see Torino beat Roma the following evening, and so once again the gap is five points and Cagliari have their hands full.

The reason I supported the Sardinians against Parma was that I had seen a real improvement from them under Leonardo Semplici, and while they'll need to defend better when they head north, they have once again discovered their goalscoring form, and that will be crucial if they are to have any chance of surviving this season.

I believe that there's a real possibility that others will be properly dragged into the relegation battle. With Fiorentina and Spezia in particular facing really difficult ends to the season, don't be surprised if there are four teams involved in the relegation equation come the final day. Spezia are available at 20/1 to go down, and I have seen plenty worse bets than that.

All of that is dependent on Cagliari winning of course, and they could fade away and fail to even reach 30 points. Their team of big characters, though, looks tailor made for the fight, and with Roma and Napoli to come next, they know that they have to win in Udine.

The home side will be without the suspended Rodrigo De Paul, and are no great shakes. They'd lost three in a row before beating Crotone, including a home game against Torino that looks very similar to this one.



