Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Salernitana v Hellas Verona: Hosts' struggles to continue

Salernitana v Hellas Verona

17:30

Live on BT Sport 3

The second of three midweek evenings of Serie A action gets underway with two of the Italian top flight's lesser-known teams going head to head.

Chloe Beresford says: "Salernitana have struggled after earning promotion to Serie A and have lost each of their first four matches of the season. They have failed to score in each of their last three outings, meaning they arrive at this fixture understandably sitting rock bottom of the table with a -10 goal difference.

"It had been going equally bad for a Hellas side who had failed to win any of their last five away games, but having sacked Eusebio Di Francesco last week, new boss Igor Tudor got his reign off to a superb start. A 3-2 victory over Roma on Sunday should give the Gialloblu a huge boost in confidence against a Salernitana team who have seen under 2.5 goals in their last six matches against Verona in all competitions.

"The tip here is for that to continue, with Hellas Verona to win and under 2.5 goals available at odds of 4.57/2 providing a good value option."

Manchester United v West Ham: Expect repeat of Sunday's result

Manchester United v West Ham

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Manchester United are still trophy-less under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and, at the start of their campaigin, they are 9.417/2 to change that in the Carabao Cup. On Wednesday night they meet West Ham just three days after the Red Devils' dramatic win at the London Stadium.

Dan Fitch says: "Manchester United are the 1.538/15 favourites, with the draw at 4.3100/30 and West Ham at 6.86/1.

"These odds seem about right. With West Ham involved in the Europa League, you wonder how much Moyes will relish a League Cup run right now, as he looks to build upon last season's sixth placed finish in the Premier League. If he picks a full-strength side then West Ham have a chance, but it seems likely that there will be some rotation.

"A Manchester United win and both teams to score landed at the weekend and is 3.39/4 on this occasion. Both teams have scored in five of Manchester United's six games this season and is available at 1.9110/11 as a standalone bet. With Solskjaer bound to make some changes in defence and the possibility of Antonio returning, West Ham seem set to find the net."

Wolves v Tottenham: Another low scoring match

Wolves 2.47/5 v Tottenham 3.211/5; The Draw 3.211/5

Wednesday 22 September, 19:45

Spurs are smarting after two 3-0 defeats in the Premier League so could the Carabao Cup provide some respite as Nuno's men visit his old club?

Dan Fitch says: "Spurs won 1-0 at Wolves back in August, but it wasn't a convincing performance and their results have since taken a downturn, with Nuno's side losing their last two Premier League games 3-0.

"The visitors have only scored three goals from five Premier League matches this season and with Wolves scoring just two over the same period, a low scoring match seems inevitable. Back the 0-0 half-time draw at 2.89/5."

Real Madrid v Mallorca: Leaders' goal power will be too much

Real Madrid 1.282/7 v Mallorca 13.012/1; The Draw 6.611/2

Wednesday 22 September, 21:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

La Liga leaders Real Madrid have gone odds-on for the title following their win over Valencia at the weekend and Carlo Ancelotti's men should be good for another three points on Wednesday.

Dan Fitch says: "Real Madrid's scoring power is responsible for the fact that they are top of La Liga. They've conceded in four of their five league games, letting in a total of seven goals. Yet with 15 goals, Real are averaging three goals per game. Vinicius Jnr and Karim Benzema made the difference on Sunday, as they set each other up in quick succession, to score the vital goals against Valencia.

"In contrast, Mallorca are doing well this season, thanks to keeping things tight. Their 0-0 draw with Villarreal on Sunday was their third clean sheet of the season and the eighth placed club have only conceded three goals from their five games (W2 D2 L1).

"Nevertheless, keeping Real Madrid at bay could prove difficult. A Real Madrid win and over 2.5 goals is 1.84/5."

Flamengo v Barcelona: Ecuadorian's defence to be heavily tested

Flamengo v Barcelona

Thursday, 01:30

Live on Betfair

If the European action wasn't enough for you then stay up until the early hours of Thursday morning this Copa Libertadores clash and follow our South American football expert's advice.

Nathan says: "Barcelona defeated last year's finalists Santos twice in the group stage on their way to the semi-finals, which included a 2-0 victory in Brazil. They held Boca Juniors to a 0-0 draw in Argentina as well as holding Fluminense in the quarter-finals away from home, only drawing 2-2 thanks to a late, late Fred penalty.

"The Ecuadorian champions did lose their first leg in the round of 16 to Argentina's Velez Sarsfield, but that was only 1-0 and it has been clear throughout the tournament they rarely get turned over, having only lost once by two goals in the Bolivian heat.

"However, Flamengo on home soil can be lethal and they know this is their opportunity to lay down a marker to both Palmeiras and Mineiro who will be keeping a close eye on this fixture."