Serie A Tips: Napoli to win against Sampdoria

Bologna bounce back

Bologna v Genoa

Tuesday September 21, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Bologna had made an excellent start to the season, notching wins over Salernitana and Hellas Verona at home while earning a superb draw away to Atalanta. That appeared to fall apart at the weekend however, reigning champions Inter taking the Rossoblu to task as they recorded a sensational 6-1 win at San Siro.

This week sees them return home, and Sinisa Mihajlovic is sure to demand a strong response from his players as they face off against Genoa who lost to Inter themselves on opening day. That game ended 4-0, while the Grifone have also lost to Napoli and Fiorentina but recorded a 3-2 win away at Cagliari.

Genoa have conceded goals in every game this season, while Bologna's only clean sheet came at Atalanta, so the tip here is to back the home side to bounce back with a Bologna win and both teams to score at odds of 3.7511/4.

Salernitana struggles to continue

Salernitana v Hellas Verona

Wednesday September 22, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 3

Salernitana have struggled after earning promotion to Serie A and have lost each of their first four matches of the season. They have failed to score in each of their last three outings, meaning they arrive at this fixture understandably sitting rock bottom of the table with a -10 goal difference.

It had been going equally bad for a Hellas side who had failed to win any of their last five away games, but having sacked Eusebio Di Francesco last week, new boss Igor Tudor got his reign off to a superb start. A 3-2 victory over Roma on Sunday should give the Gialloblu a huge boost in confidence against a Salernitana team who have seen under 2.5 goals in their last six matches against Verona in all competitions.

The tip here is for that to continue, with Hellas Verona to win and under 2.5 goals available at odds of 4.57/2 providing a good value option.

Spalletti's side smash Samp?

Sampdoria v Napoli

Thursday September 23, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Napoli have looked superb under Luciano Spalletti, notching a win over Juventus and a draw away to Leicester City in the past week alone. They have been on fire in attack and solid in defence, working well as a unit to create chances for their attack while denying their opponents the time and space they need to cause problems.

The same cannot be said of Sampdoria who, aside from a win over Empoli at the weekend, have continued to look poor. They have been held scoreless by both Sassuolo and Milan, while Inter grabbed two goals at Marassi in an ugly draw that really did little to help either side, and the Genoa-based outfit have a terrible record against Napoli to boot.

Indeed, they have managed just one win and one draw in their last 12 meetings, keeping just one clean sheet across those matches, while Napoli have been winning at both half time and full time in five of their last seven away matches in Serie A.

The tip here then is to back Napoli win both halves, a market that is currently available at odds of 5.59/2.