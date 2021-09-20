La Liga Tips: Sevilla and Valencia will both score

Top six rivals meet

Sevilla 1.715/7 v Valencia 5.79/2; The Draw 3.814/5

Wednesday 22 September, 18:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Sixth placed Sevilla take on third placed Valencia, in perhaps the most intriguing fixture of this midweek round of La Liga games.

Sevilla drew 0-0 at Real Sociedad over the weekend, which was their third successive stalemate. Though there is an obvious need to get back to winning ways, Sevilla are unbeaten across all competitions this season (P5 W2 D3) and with a game in hand, could go up to second were they to win it.

Valencia dropped down a place to third after their 2-1 defeat at home to Real Madrid. They can count themselves very unlucky to have lost. Though Madrid controlled possession, Valencia had the best chances and eventually took the lead in the second-half through Hugo Duro. Valencia looked like they were heading for victory, before Real Madrid scored twice in the last four minutes.

Sevilla's goalless draw was the first time that they had failed to score this season. With Valencia having found the net in all five of their games, both teams to score should land at 2.111/10.

Real Madrid's goal power will be too much for Mallorca

Real Madrid 1.282/7 v Mallorca 13.012/1; The Draw 6.611/2

Wednesday 22 September, 21:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Real Madrid's scoring power is responsible for the fact that they are top of La Liga.

They've conceded in four of their five league games, conceding a total of seven goals. Yet with 15 goals, Real are averaging three goals per game. Vinicius Jnr and Karim Benzema made the difference on Sunday, as they set each other up in quick succession, to score the vital goals against Valencia.

In contrast, Mallorca are doing well this season, thanks to keeping things tight. Their 0-0 draw with Villarreal on Sunday was their third clean sheet of the season and the eighth placed club have only conceded three goals from their five games (W2 D2 L1).

Nevertheless, keeping Real Madrid at bay could prove difficult. A Real Madrid win and over 2.5 goals is 1.84/5.

Low scoring game likely

Villarreal 1.564/7 v Elche 7.26/1; The Draw 4.216/5

Wednesday 22 September, 21:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Villarreal have made an unbeaten start to the La Liga season and yet are only 14th in the table.

The reason is that they have drawn all four of their games. Villarreal's 0-0 draw at Mallorca was their third goalless draw in La Liga, with their other match ending in a 2-2 draw at Atletico Madrid. They also drew their Champions League game against Atalanta 2-2.

Elche have two points ahead of Villarreal in 12th, having played a game more. They've had three drawn games themselves (W1 D1), with their games tending to be very tight. Elche have only scored three goals this season and have conceded the same amount.

The draw is obviously overpriced at 4.216/5 given the records of both clubs. An alternative is to back under 2.5 goals at 1.84/5, which has landed in all five of Elche's games.

