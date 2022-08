Sampdoria v Lazio: Ciro loves Samp



Sampdoria 4.67/2 v Lazio 1.9210/11, the Draw 3.814/5

19:30

Live on BT Sport Extra

Chloe Beresford says: "Sampdoria have managed just one point so far this season, notching one draw and two defeats in the first three rounds of action. They have also failed to score in any of their last four league games, and they are in for another tough test as Lazio make the trip to Marassi on Wednesday evening.

The Biancocelesti have been in great form, drawing with Torino but recording wins over Bologna and Inter as Maurizio Sarri's methods begin to pay dividends. Ciro Immobile already has his first goal of the campaign, and the Italy international always enjoys taking on Sampdoria."

Man City v Nottingham Forest: Citizens to waltz around Worral

Man City 1.11/10 v Notts Forest 38.037/1, the Draw 14.5

19:30

Live on BT Sport 3

Nathan Joyes says: "With both Forest full backs pushing high and having the freedom to join attacks, especially Neco Williams, has often left Worrall facing individual battles which have caught him out.

"Unlike Bournemouth, who opted to put 11 men behind the ball when they faced Pep's side earlier in the season, I'm expecting Forest to create a couple of opportunities if and when confidence grows, that will create gaps for when City inevitably turn the ball over.

"If Worrall's caught a yard short, or in a one-on-one scenario, the skipper to be carded at 11/4 looks like plenty of value in this one.

"With Forest's key defender out, they could be in for a tough evening - and I can't see that changing even if Pep tinkers with his starting XI. City have been ruthless in front of goal so far; especially with their new Norwegian striker settling in very well."

Arsenal v Aston Villa: Gunners to maintain soaring start

Arsenal 1.51/2 v Aston Villa 7.613/2, the Draw 4.84/1

19:30

Live on BT Sport Extra

Simon Mail says: "Arsenal have already scored 11 goals in their opening four matches and another high-scoring win looks likely against Villa.

Each of the last 10 league clashes between the teams at the Emirates have produced at least three goals. With Jesus firing and the attacking flair of Odegaard and Bukayo Saka, Arsenal can land a win with over 2.5 goals at 2.265/4.

"Another potential bet worth considering is a Bet Builder on Arsenal winning with Odegaard scoring at 4.22. The Norway midfielder appears to be relishing the extra responsibility of captaining this team. Odegaard has scored three goals in the last two Arsenal games and looks generously priced to add to this tally by leading the Gunners to a win over Villa."

West Ham v Tottenham: Goals at a premium in London derby

West Ham 3.7511/4 v Tottenham 2.0621/20, the Draw 3.9

19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Andy Schooler says: "I think there's potential to lay the visitors here at 2.0621/20 but I believe the better bet is to head to the goals markets and play the unders.

"West Ham will look to restrict their visitors with the aim to nick this, I'd imagine. Given their scoring woes, it seems unlikely they'd win an open, attacking game and I like under 2.5 goals at 2.1411/10.

"All four of West Ham's league games thus far have delivered on this front, as have Spurs' last two. It has also occurred in nine of the last 14 editions of this fixture in east London so I'm happy with odds-against quotes.

As ever, the sub-markets provide potential for Bet Builders and a few things catch the eye. In the shots markets, Aaron Cresswell and Tomas Soucek both look potential value plays.

"While my theory is West Ham won't be in all-out attack mode, it's worth noting only three sides have conceded more shots than Spurs across the opening four matchdays."

Bristol City v Huddersfield: Robins to edge out Terriers

Bristol City 1.8910/11 v Huddersfield 4.67/2, the Draw 3.814/5

19:45

Jack Critchley says: "Bristol City pushed Blackpool all the way at the weekend and could easily have taken all three points back up the M6. Nigel Pearson's side have been very effective going forward in recent weeks and the return of the hugely talented Antoine Semenyo is a significant boost. The Robins have managed to win each of their last two home matches and remarkably, they've managed to keep clean sheets in both.

"Huddersfield have struggled this season, although they've made themselves tough to beat at the John Smith's Stadium. It's been a different story on the road, where they've lost back-to-back contests, despite finding the back of the net in both games. The Terriers should give a decent account of themselves, however, they are likely to just fall short."

Liverpool v Newcastle: Reds to carry on scoring against injury-hit Magpies

Liverpool 1.331/3 v Newcastle 11.521/2, the Draw 6.05/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Mike Norman says: "In the early years of the Premier League this fixture was often a very closely-matched affair, and often threw up a classic, but in more recent times Liverpool have dominated proceedings.

"It's almost seven years since Newcastle got the better of the Reds and you have to go all the way back to April 1994 (26 games, in which Liverpool have scored in every one) to find the last time they tasted league success at Anfield.

"And with Liverpool winning seven of the last nine meetings it's no surprise to see Klopp's men trading at just 1.341/3 to win the game - Newcastle 10.519/2, Draw 6.05/1.

"That 1.341/3 quote is lower than when the market first opened however - Liverpool have been matched at 1.4640/85 - and the reasons for the mini gamble on a home victory are obvious, namely the 9-0 weekend win and Newcastle's mounting injury list."

Marseille v Clermont: Sanchez and Payet to star

Marseille 1.392/5 v Clermont 9.08/1, the Draw 5.59/2

20:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

James Eastham says: "Alexis Sanchez was at his brilliant best last weekend and is the main reason Marseille are a good bet to collect all three points on Wednesday night.

"The Chile international scored twice in Marseille's 3-0 win at Nice and will be keen to put on a similarly impressive show for manager Igor Tudor's new-look Marseille side in front of a 60,000-strong crowd at Stade Velodrome.

"Sanchez is the headline signing in a window that has seen Marseille build a formidable squad strong enough to challenge for a top-three spot in Ligue 1 this season while also being competitive in the Champions League group stages."