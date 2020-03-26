Football Bet of the Day: J-Sodra to bloody the Red Brothers

Kalmar FF v Jonkopings Sodra

Thursday 16:00

In Nicaragua yesterday, Managua locked down Chinandega to beat their hosts 1-0 and bring down our BTTS bet. Today, we're backing a set of outsiders to upset the odds and avoid defeat in a friendly match from Sweden.

Kalmar FF are a top-tier Allsvenskan outfit - just. The Red Brothers finished third bottom of the 16-team league in 2019 and had to negotiate a play-off with the second-tier's third-placed finisher. At home, they were a dreadful W1-D8-L6. In that playoff, they only drew the home leg 2-2. Across those 16 games (including the playoff), if you had backed their visitors +1.0 on the Asian Handicap, you would never have lost your stake. You would have landed 15/16 winners - some of them, of course, at very short prices.

Jonkopings Sodra finished fourth in the second-tier Superettan last year. Across the full campaign, they went W7-D3-L5 on the road. J-Sodra lost only one of those matches by more than a single goal. If you had backed them +1.0 on the Asian Handicap, you would have landed 10 winners, had your stake returned four times and lost your stake only once. With Kalmar's poor home record also in mind, that's exactly the bet we're making at an odds-against price today.