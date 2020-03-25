Football Bet of the Day: Blue Lions to put on a show in Nicaragua

Chinandega FC v Managua FC

Wednesday 21:00

In Sweden last night, the international spotlight was on fourth-tier IFK Stocksund and Karlbergs BK and it seems they got a bit of stage fright. The match finished 1-2 to the visitors, leaving us a goal short of our target.

Today, it's time to shine for two of Nicaragua's finest. One of tonight's three Nicaraguan Premier League matches brings second-placed Managua (W7-D2-L1) to sixth-placed Chinandega (W3-D3-L4). The visitors are odds-on favourites, but we fancy the hosts can at least grab a goal to deliver BTTS.

All three of Chinandega's wins have come at Efrain Tijerino Stadium, where they are W3-D1-L1 in this Clausura stage of the season. They've scored in 4/5 of those matches and, if you go further back into the Apertura stage of the season, in 10/13 since last August.

Managua are W3-D1-L2 on the road this term, despite conceding (seven) as many goals as they've scored themselves. The Blue Lions have conceded at least once in 4/6 of those matches and we're ready to back Chinandega to make that 5/7 tonight.