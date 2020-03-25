To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Sport that is ON today

US Election Betting

Today's Racing Results

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League

Football Bet of the Day: Blue Lions to put on a show in Nicaragua

Nicaragua football fans
Chinandega should have something to cheer in Nicaragua tonight
Join today

One of tonight's three Premier League games from Nicaragua has caught Tobias Gourlay's eye

"Managua have have conceded at least once in 4/6 away games"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.88] in Chinandega FC v Managua FC

Chinandega FC v Managua FC
Wednesday 21:00

In Sweden last night, the international spotlight was on fourth-tier IFK Stocksund and Karlbergs BK and it seems they got a bit of stage fright. The match finished 1-2 to the visitors, leaving us a goal short of our target.

Today, it's time to shine for two of Nicaragua's finest. One of tonight's three Nicaraguan Premier League matches brings second-placed Managua (W7-D2-L1) to sixth-placed Chinandega (W3-D3-L4). The visitors are odds-on favourites, but we fancy the hosts can at least grab a goal to deliver BTTS.

All three of Chinandega's wins have come at Efrain Tijerino Stadium, where they are W3-D1-L1 in this Clausura stage of the season. They've scored in 4/5 of those matches and, if you go further back into the Apertura stage of the season, in 10/13 since last August.

Managua are W3-D1-L2 on the road this term, despite conceding (seven) as many goals as they've scored themselves. The Blue Lions have conceded at least once in 4/6 of those matches and we're ready to back Chinandega to make that 5/7 tonight.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 33pts
Returned: 29.81pts
P/L: -4.19pts

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.88] in Chinandega FC v Managua FC

Tobias Gourlay,

More Bet of the Day

Read past articles