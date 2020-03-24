To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: A sprinkling of goals in Sweden

Sweden football fans
For perhaps the first time ever, the eyes of the footballing world are on a couple of outfits from the Swedish fourth tier
Tobias Gourlay's homed in on Scandinavia, where he hopes to find a bit of light entertainment this evening

"Four of Stocksund's last five league home games delivered Over 3.5 Goals"

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ [2.28] in IFK Stocksund v Karlbergs BK

IFK Stocksund v Karlbergs BK
Tuesday 19:00

In Myanmar this morning... We're still waiting for news to filter through.

In the meantime, there's a friendly match scheduled to take place in Sweden this evening. It involves IFK Stocksund and Karlbergs BK, a couple of outfits who have recently been plying their trade at Sweden's regional-level fourth tier.

Between August and October last year, IFK Stocksund played 11 matches in what's known as the 2nd Division. Seven of those 11 matches delivered Over 3.5 Goals, including 4/5 of Stocksund's home games.

Between June and October last year, Karlbergs played 15 matches in the same competition. Over 3.5 Goals landed in 9/15 of those games, including 4/7 games in which Karlbergs were the away side.

Both of those records suggest there may be a touch of value about the odds-against price on Over 3.5 Goals this evening, in a match whose friendly status might persuade both sides to attack as they have less to lose than usual.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 33pts
Returned: 29.81pts
P/L: -3.19pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ [2.28] in IFK Stocksund v Karlbergs BK

Tobias Gourlay,

