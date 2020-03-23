Football Bet of the Day: Yes we Shan

Shan United v Southern Myanmar

Tuesday 09:30

In Belarus yesterday, Belshina failed to shine on their top-flight debut. They lost 1-3 at home to FC Minsk to bring down Kev's Draw No Bet punt. Nevertheless, Kev finishes the week in profit. Props to him, especially given the understandable paucity of options. We will try to emulate him.

Our week begins in Myanmar, where there are two matches from the 12-team Myanmar National League on Tuesday morning. The focus of this column is Shan United's game with Southern Myanmar.

After nine rounds of the season, Shan are fourth - despite having played all of their first nine matches away from home. Everything changes today as they welcome second-bottom Southern Myanmar to Taunggyi Stadium. They might not have played a league game on home soil since September, but we fancy the hosts can claim all three points - even if they don't have everything their own way.

This season, Shan are W5-D2-L2 through those first nine rounds, but they have conceded at least once in 7/9. Between July and September last year, they went W6-D2-L0 in league home games, despite conceding in all but one of those matches.

The visiting Southerners have lost each of their first three away games of 2020, by a combined score of 2-10. However, they've scored in each of their most recent two defeats and - at an odds-against price - we're ready to punt on them grabbing a consolation in defeat on Tuesday.