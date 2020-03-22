Football Bet of the Day: Capital club to slip up

New kids on the block to shine

Belshina v FC Minsk

Sunday 22 March, 13:00

They left it late, but Isloch did the job for us yesterday, as they netted an 88th-minute winner in a 1-0 success against Neman Grodno, who played most of the match with ten men.

We stay in Belarus, and take in a game involving Belshina Bobruisk and FC Minsk.

FC Minsk have only existed since 2006, and they finished a modest ninth in the top flight last term. They have won the Belarusian Cup, and have had a couple of campaigns in the Europa League.

FC Minsk have won just one of their last 16 away games in the top flight, and regularly concede multiple goals on their travels. In six of their last 16 away games in the Premier League, they have conceded at least three goals, and they have kept just one clean sheet in that sequence.

Belshina won promotion last season, so in difficult global circumstances, this is a day of celebration for them. They went up as First League champions in 2019, and got used to winning, especially at home. In their last 30 league home games, Belshina have won 22 times and lost on just four occasions.

It's difficult to know how soon Belshina can make the step up, but they won three of their last four home friendlies, and their recent competitive home record is excellent. I'll back them Draw No Bet here at [2.34].