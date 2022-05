Liverpool v Wolves: Reds to sign-off in style



Liverpool are 6.86/1 to win the Premier League ahead of their must-win home match against Wolves on Sunday. Mark O'Haire previews the encounter...

Mark says: "Liverpool have won each of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Wolves, since Stephen Ward scored the only goal of the game in a shock 1-0 defeat at Anfield against the Black Country boys back in 2010. Eight of those aforementioned 10 Reds' triumphs have arrived without conceding, although the last two victories arrived by narrow 1-0 scorelines.

"Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League this calendar year (W15-D3-L0), only dropping points against top-five rivals Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham. The Reds boast an excellent W14-D4-L0 record at Anfield in league action this season, winning all bar one match when welcoming teams outside of the current top-four.

"Wolves have tailed off since January. The Old Gold are winless in their past six league outings (W0-D2-L4), with Bruno Lage's team posting W5-D2-L9 over a longer 16-game sample - only four Premier League clubs have collected fewer points during that period, which includes a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of league leaders Man City."

Manchester City v Aston Villa: De Bruyne to clinch the crown

Man City are 1.182/11 to win the Premier League ahead of their home match against Aston Villa on Sunday. Kevin Hatchard picks his best bets...

Kevin says: "Although they faltered in the Champions League against Real Madrid, City just don't feel the pressure in quite the same way domestically, and I just can't see them slipping up here. Villa are a good side with plenty of motivation, but they lost home and away against Liverpool and were beaten 2-1 at Villa Park by City. They have lost home and away against Chelsea and have lost to both Tottenham and Arsenal in North London.

"City are borderline unbackable in the Match Odds market at 1.192/11, but you can boost that price to 2.77/4 on the Sportsbook by backing City to win and both teams to score. Guardiola's side have conceded at least once in ten of their last 20 games, while Villa have scored in 29 of their 37 PL games this term.

"Kevin De Bruyne has had another sensational season for City in the league, with 15 goals and seven assists. He put on a virtuoso display in the 5-1 win at Wolves, scoring four goals, and he has found the net in seven of his last 14 competitive appearances."

Norwich v Tottenham: Son can shine on final day

Tottenham are 1.071/14 to finish in the Premier League's top four with rivals Arsenal 14.5 ahead of Spurs' trip to relegated Norwich on Sunday. Andy Schooler picks his best bets...

Andy says: "A crucial derby win followed by the Gunners' abject defeat at Newcastle on Monday has left Spurs firmly in the driving seat [for a top four finish] and given the goal-difference situation, they only require a point on the last day to secure that fourth spot.

"The fixture they've been handed to achieve this looks almost hand-picked too - Norwich were relegated a few weeks ago and have won just five of their 37 games so far this season.

"Spurs come into this having won seven of their last 10 and one of those they didn't was a highly-creditable 1-1 draw at Liverpool. The adjective 'Spursy' has been in the lexicon for a while now but it really is hard to see them slipping up to the extent Arsenal require here."

Burnley v Newcastle: Magpies could increase jeopardy factor for Clarets

And down in the relegation battle, Andrew Atherley says Newcastle can win at Turf Moor on Sunday to leave Burnley hanging on the Leeds result.

Andrew says: "Newcastle's form in 2022 ranks them as a potential Champions League side. They have been fourth best since the turn of the year, not far off Tottenham (and even Manchester City) and ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea.

"Given that those are the teams that have had success at Turf Moor this season, it is clear Newcastle have the form to take three points here.

"On the question of Newcastle's motivation, that seems to be answered by the fact that Howe has looked keen to use this period as a momentum builder for his new-look team in readiness for a proper challenge in the European places next season.

"It was evident on Monday against Arsenal, who were the team going for Champions League qualification but were outfought and outplayed by Newcastle. A similar display here would give Newcastle a good chance of the win at 3.3512/5."

Brentford v Leeds: Marsch's team facing final day agony in relegation decider

Brentford host Leeds on the final day of the season and Simon Mail thinks the visitors will suffer relegation.

Simon says: "Leeds have to assume they will need to win but odds of 2.962/1 exaggerate this possibility. Without a victory in their last five matches, Leeds have lost their way again at the wrong time. All the pressure is on their shoulders but it is hard to be confident in Leeds claiming the result they crave.

"The draw can be backed at 4.03/1 but this may not be enough for Leeds and they have to push for the victory.

"Brentford have only drawn seven games this season and the hosts have the form and confidence to punish their opponents. As Leeds push forward in desperation, Brentford can pounce on the break and a home win appeals in this decisive encounter."

Crystal Palace v Manchester United: Rangnick's rein to end in a whimper

Man Utd are 1.261/4 for a top six finish but a slip at Crystal Palace could let West Ham 4.47/2 overtake them. Steve Rawlings looks for the value...

Steve says: "Crystal Palace have hosted Manchester United in the Premier League on 12 previous occasions and they're yet to win. They've drawn four and lost eight and that's the most one team has faced another at home without ever winning in the competition's history. That's a huge plus for the Red but Vieira's men will be no pushovers.

"Palace haven't conceded at home in any of their last four in the Premier League and there's an argument to be made that they'll have more rhythm than the visitors. Thursday's encounter at Goodison was a tough assignment for Palace but by the time United take to the field on Sunday, it will have been 15 days since their 4-0 mauling away at Brighton.

"United need to win on Sunday to guarantee sixth place and to qualify for the Europa League but given the run they're on away from Old Trafford, and that Palace have lost only four games all season, they make no appeal whatsoever at around 2.35/4 and inclusion in the Europa Conference instead is highly likely."

Salernitana v Udinese: Nicola to oversee another win

Our Serie A expert recommends her best bet as Salernitana bid to preserve their top flight status on Sunday night...

Chloe Beresford says: "Davide Nicola has overseen a remarkable turnaround over the past few weeks, and the Salernitana boss will hope he can mastermind one final victory that would guarantee his side remain in Serie A next season.

"A seven-match unbeaten run has put them two points ahead of Cagliari, but - after drawing both meetings 1-1 - their head-to-head record is dead even and Salernitana have a far inferior goal difference, so they will know that a draw here might not be enough to stay up.

"Udinese have lost two of their last three games and there have been over 2.5 goals scored in eight of their last 10, and it is worth noting that the Zebrette lost 1-0 to Nicola's men as recently as April 20."

Barcelona v Villarreal: Xavi's men to leave Emery's European hopes in jeopardy

It's the final round in La Liga and Unai Emery's men go to Camp Nou hoping to secure their place in Europe next season.

Tom Victor says: "After an underwhelming display at home to Real Sociedad last time out, Villarreal could find themselves needing a result at Camp Nou to give themselves a consolation prize of Europa Conference League football.

"That won't be easy, with Xavi's hosts averaging 2.14 xGF per game at home, and the Yellow Submarine may need to wait nervously on results elsewhere."

