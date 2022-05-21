</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Sunday Football Cheat: Best bets for Premier League final day
Max Liu
21 May 2022
3:00 min read type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Sunday Football Cheat: Best bets for Premier League final day", "name": "Sunday Football Cheat: Best bets for Premier League final day", "description": "Get the best bets for the final Premier League round of the season on Sunday including Mark O'Haire on Liverpool v Wolves and Kevin Hatchard on Man City v As...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/sunday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-best-bets-for-premier-league-final-day-200522-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/sunday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-best-bets-for-premier-league-final-day-200522-204.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-21T13:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-21T13:01:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/jack grealish waving 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Get the best bets for the final Premier League round of the season on Sunday including Mark O'Haire on Liverpool v Wolves and Kevin Hatchard on Man City v Aston Villa... Liverpool v Wolves: Reds to sign-off in style Liverpool [1.18] v Wolves [18.0], the Draw [8.6] 16:00 Live on Sky Sports Premier League Liverpool are [6.8] to win the Premier League ahead of their must-win home match against Wolves on Sunday. Mark O'Haire previews the encounter... Mark says: "Liverpool have won each of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Wolves, since Stephen Ward scored the only goal of the game in a shock 1-0 defeat at Anfield against the Black Country boys back in 2010. Eight of those aforementioned 10 Reds' triumphs have arrived without conceding, although the last two victories arrived by narrow 1-0 scorelines. "Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League this calendar year (W15-D3-L0), only dropping points against top-five rivals Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham. The Reds boast an excellent W14-D4-L0 record at Anfield in league action this season, winning all bar one match when welcoming teams outside of the current top-four. "Wolves have tailed off since January. The Old Gold are winless in their past six league outings (W0-D2-L4), with Bruno Lage's team posting W5-D2-L9 over a longer 16-game sample - only four Premier League clubs have collected fewer points during that period, which includes a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of league leaders Man City." Mark's bet: Back Liverpool to win and Over 3.5 Goals @ [2.40] Manchester City v Aston Villa: De Bruyne to clinch the crown Man City [1.18] v Aston Villa [20.0], the Draw [8.8] 16:00 Live on Sky Sports Main Event Man City are [1.18] to win the Premier League ahead of their home match against Aston Villa on Sunday. Kevin Hatchard picks his best bets... Kevin says: "Although they faltered in the Champions League against Real Madrid, City just don't feel the pressure in quite the same way domestically, and I just can't see them slipping up here. Villa are a good side with plenty of motivation, but they lost home and away against Liverpool and were beaten 2-1 at Villa Park by City. They have lost home and away against Chelsea and have lost to both Tottenham and Arsenal in North London. "City are borderline unbackable in the Match Odds market at [1.19], but you can boost that price to [2.7] on the Sportsbook by backing City to win and both teams to score. Guardiola's side have conceded at least once in ten of their last 20 games, while Villa have scored in 29 of their 37 PL games this term. "Kevin De Bruyne has had another sensational season for City in the league, with 15 goals and seven assists. He put on a virtuoso display in the 5-1 win at Wolves, scoring four goals, and he has found the net in seven of his last 14 competitive appearances." Kevin's bet: Back Kevin De Bruyne to score @ [2.46] Norwich v Tottenham: Son can shine on final day Norwich [12.0] v Tottenham [1.28], the Draw [7.0] 16:00 Tottenham are [1.07] to finish in the Premier League's top four with rivals Arsenal [14.5] ahead of Spurs' trip to relegated Norwich on Sunday. Andy Schooler picks his best bets... Andy says: "A crucial derby win followed by the Gunners' abject defeat at Newcastle on Monday has left Spurs firmly in the driving seat [for a top four finish] and given the goal-difference situation, they only require a point on the last day to secure that fourth spot. "The fixture they've been handed to achieve this looks almost hand-picked too - Norwich were relegated a few weeks ago and have won just five of their 37 games so far this season. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/norwich-city-vs-tottenham-hotspur/933061/"] "Spurs come into this having won seven of their last 10 and one of those they didn't was a highly-creditable 1-1 draw at Liverpool. The adjective 'Spursy' has been in the lexicon for a while now but it really is hard to see them slipping up to the extent Arsenal require here." Andy's bet: Back Spurs to win, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both to score, over 2.5 goals and a goal in both halves @ [3.25] Burnley v Newcastle: Magpies could increase jeopardy factor for Clarets Burnley [2.36] v Newcastle [3.35], the Draw [3.5] 16:00 And down in the relegation battle, Andrew Atherley says Newcastle can win at Turf Moor on Sunday to leave Burnley hanging on the Leeds result. Andrew says: "Newcastle's form in 2022 ranks them as a potential Champions League side. They have been fourth best since the turn of the year, not far off Tottenham (and even Manchester City) and ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea. "Given that those are the teams that have had success at Turf Moor this season, it is clear Newcastle have the form to take three points here. "On the question of Newcastle's motivation, that seems to be answered by the fact that Howe has looked keen to use this period as a momentum builder for his new-look team in readiness for a proper challenge in the European places next season. "It was evident on Monday against Arsenal, who were the team going for Champions League qualification but were outfought and outplayed by Newcastle. A similar display here would give Newcastle a good chance of the win at [3.35]." Andrew's bet: Back Newcastle to win at [3.35] Brentford v Leeds: Marsch's team facing final day agony in relegation decider Brentford [2.46] v Leeds [2.96], the Draw [4.0] 16:00 Brentford host Leeds on the final day of the season and Simon Mail thinks the visitors will suffer relegation. Simon says: "Leeds have to assume they will need to win but odds of [2.96] exaggerate this possibility. Without a victory in their last five matches, Leeds have lost their way again at the wrong time. All the pressure is on their shoulders but it is hard to be confident in Leeds claiming the result they crave. "The draw can be backed at [4.0] but this may not be enough for Leeds and they have to push for the victory. "Brentford have only drawn seven games this season and the hosts have the form and confidence to punish their opponents. As Leeds push forward in desperation, Brentford can pounce on the break and a home win appeals in this decisive encounter." Simon's bet: Back Brentford to win @ [2.46] Crystal Palace v Manchester United: Rangnick's rein to end in a whimper Crystal Palace [3.15] v Man Utd [2.4], the Draw [3.75] 16:00 Man Utd are [1.26] for a top six finish but a slip at Crystal Palace could let West Ham [4.4] overtake them. Steve Rawlings looks for the value... Steve says: "Crystal Palace have hosted Manchester United in the Premier League on 12 previous occasions and they're yet to win. They've drawn four and lost eight and that's the most one team has faced another at home without ever winning in the competition's history. That's a huge plus for the Red but Vieira's men will be no pushovers. "Palace haven't conceded at home in any of their last four in the Premier League and there's an argument to be made that they'll have more rhythm than the visitors. Thursday's encounter at Goodison was a tough assignment for Palace but by the time United take to the field on Sunday, it will have been 15 days since their 4-0 mauling away at Brighton. "United need to win on Sunday to guarantee sixth place and to qualify for the Europa League but given the run they're on away from Old Trafford, and that Palace have lost only four games all season, they make no appeal whatsoever at around [2.3] and inclusion in the Europa Conference instead is highly likely." Steve's bet: Back Crystal Palace to beat Manchester United @ [3.25] Salernitana v Udinese: Nicola to oversee another win Salernitana [1.74] v Udinese [5.0], the Draw [4.3] 20:00 Live on BT Sport 1 Our Serie A expert recommends her best bet as Salernitana bid to preserve their top flight status on Sunday night... Chloe Beresford says: "Davide Nicola has overseen a remarkable turnaround over the past few weeks, and the Salernitana boss will hope he can mastermind one final victory that would guarantee his side remain in Serie A next season. "A seven-match unbeaten run has put them two points ahead of Cagliari, but - after drawing both meetings 1-1 - their head-to-head record is dead even and Salernitana have a far inferior goal difference, so they will know that a draw here might not be enough to stay up. "Udinese have lost two of their last three games and there have been over 2.5 goals scored in eight of their last 10, and it is worth noting that the Zebrette lost 1-0 to Nicola's men as recently as April 20." Chloe's bet: Back Salernitana @ [1.73] Barcelona v Villarreal: Xavi's men to leave Emery's European hopes in jeopardy Barcelona [2.18] v Villarreal [3.2], the Draw [4.1] 21:00 Live on LaLiga TV and Betfair Live Video It's the final round in La Liga and Unai Emery's men go to Camp Nou hoping to secure their place in Europe next season. Tom Victor says: "After an underwhelming display at home to Real Sociedad last time out, Villarreal could find themselves needing a result at Camp Nou to give themselves a consolation prize of Europa Conference League football. "That won't be easy, with Xavi's hosts averaging 2.14 xGF per game at home, and the Yellow Submarine may need to wait nervously on results elsewhere." BTTS? Yes Over/Under 2.5? Get the best bets for the final Premier League round of the season on Sunday including Mark O'Haire on Liverpool v Wolves and Kevin Hatchard on Man City v Aston Villa... O'Haire on Liverpool v Wolves and Kevin Hatchard on Man City v Aston Villa...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Liverpool remain <strong>unbeaten in the Premier League this calendar year (W15-D3-L0)</strong>, only dropping points against top-five rivals Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham."</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-wolves/31459688">Back Liverpool to win and Over 3.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.40</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-wolves-tips-reds-to-sign-off-in-style-180522-766.html">Liverpool v Wolves: Reds to sign-off in style</a></h2></strong><p><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.183689747">Liverpool <b class="inline_odds" title="2/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.18</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/11</span></b> v Wolves <b class="inline_odds" title="17/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">18.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">17/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b></a><br> 16:00<br> Live on Sky Sports Premier League</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.183689747">Liverpool are <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> to win the Premier League</a> ahead of their must-win home match against Wolves on Sunday. Mark O'Haire previews the encounter...</p><p><strong>Mark says</strong>: "Liverpool have won each of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Wolves, since Stephen Ward scored the only goal of the game in a shock 1-0 defeat at Anfield against the Black Country boys back in 2010. Eight of those aforementioned 10 Reds' triumphs have arrived without conceding, although the last two victories arrived by narrow 1-0 scorelines.</p><p>"Liverpool remain <strong>unbeaten in the Premier League this calendar year (W15-D3-L0)</strong>, only dropping points against top-five rivals Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham. The Reds boast an excellent W14-D4-L0 record at Anfield in league action this season, winning all bar one match when welcoming teams outside of the current top-four.</p><p>"Wolves have tailed off since January. <strong>The Old Gold are winless in their past six league outings</strong> (W0-D2-L4), with Bruno Lage's team posting W5-D2-L9 over a longer 16-game sample - only four Premier League clubs have collected fewer points during that period, which includes a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of league leaders Man City."</p><blockquote><strong>Mark's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-wolves/31459688">Back Liverpool to win and Over 3.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.40</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city-v-aston-villa-tips---de-bruyne-to-clinch-the-crown-200522-140.html">Manchester City v Aston Villa: De Bruyne to clinch the crown</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199214991">Man City <b class="inline_odds" title="2/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.18</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/11</span></b> v Aston Villa <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b></a><br> 16:00<br> Live on Sky Sports Main Event</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.183689747">Man City are <b class="inline_odds" title="2/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.18</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/11</span></b> to win the Premier League</a> ahead of their home match against Aston Villa on Sunday. Kevin Hatchard picks his best bets...</p><p><strong>Kevin says</strong>: "Although they faltered in the Champions League against Real Madrid, City just don't feel the pressure in quite the same way domestically, and I just can't see them slipping up here. <strong>Villa are a good side with plenty of motivation</strong>, but they lost home and away against Liverpool and were beaten 2-1 at Villa Park by City. They have lost home and away against Chelsea and have lost to both Tottenham and Arsenal in North London.</p><p><img alt="de bruyne celebrates 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/de%20bruyne%20celebrates%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"City are borderline unbackable in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199214991">Match Odds</a></strong> market at <b class="inline_odds" title="2/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.19</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/11</span></b>, but you can boost that price to <b class="inline_odds" title="7/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/4</span></b> on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-aston-villa/31459689">Sportsbook</a></strong> by backing City to win and both teams to score. Guardiola's side have conceded at least once in ten of their last 20 games, while Villa have scored in 29 of their 37 PL games this term.</p><p>"<strong>Kevin De Bruyne</strong> has had another sensational season for City in the league, with 15 goals and seven assists. He put on a virtuoso display in the 5-1 win at Wolves, scoring four goals, and he has found the net in seven of his last 14 competitive appearances." </p><blockquote><strong>Kevin's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199214939">Back Kevin De Bruyne to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.46</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-v-tottenham-tips-son-can-shine-on-final-day-200522-840.html">Norwich v Tottenham: Son can shine on final day</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199214848">Norwich <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> v Tottenham <b class="inline_odds" title="2/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.28</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/7</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b></a><br> 16:00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.184315510">Tottenham are <b class="inline_odds" title="1/14"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.07</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/14</span></b> to finish in the Premier League's top four with rivals Arsenal 14.5</a> ahead of Spurs' trip to relegated Norwich on Sunday. Andy Schooler picks his best bets...</p><p><strong>Andy says</strong>: "A crucial derby win followed by the Gunners' abject defeat at Newcastle on Monday has left <strong>Spurs firmly in the driving seat</strong> [for a top four finish] and given the goal-difference situation, they only require a point on the last day to secure that fourth spot.</p><p>"The fixture they've been handed to achieve this looks almost hand-picked too - <strong>Norwich were relegated a few weeks ago</strong> and have won just five of their 37 games so far this season.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#028433;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#028433;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_39_"> <path id="_x31__1_" style="fill:#028433;" d="M93,30.9H46c9-3.9,38.6-16.7,38.6-16.7l-0.1,0.1C84.5,20.7,87.7,26.5,93,30.9z M145.5,14.3c0,6.4-3.2,12.3-8.5,16.6h47C175,27,145.4,14.2,145.5,14.3L145.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_1_"> <g> <rect id="Right_2_8_" x="178.3" y="102.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.9248 97.9152)" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" width="41.5" height="4.8"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_8_" x="28.5" y="84.3" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.1111 86.805)" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" width="4.8" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#028433;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,4.6,1.7,9,4.6,12.7l4.3,3.9l5.1-4.4l-2.6-2.2c-2.8-2.8-4.8-6.2-5.9-10 h50c-1.1,3.8-3.2,7.3-6,10.1l-1.6,1.7l4.6,4.8l3.6-3.9v0.3c3.1-3.7,4.9-8.2,4.9-13L140.3,8z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Norwich City</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Coller_types" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_2_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="222.6,100.8 188.1,30.4 146.9,12.6 141.8,6.5 116.5,6.5 91.3,6.5 86.1,12.6 45,30.4 10.4,100.8 48.1,119 59.8,94.9 56,220.5 85.8,220.5 147.3,220.5 177.1,220.5 173.3,94.9 185,119 "></polygon> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="222.6,100.8 188.1,30.4 146.9,12.6 141.8,6.5 116.5,6.5 91.3,6.5 86.1,12.6 45,30.4 10.4,100.8 48.1,119 59.8,94.9 56,220.5 85.8,220.5 147.3,220.5 177.1,220.5 173.3,94.9 185,119 "></polygon> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M89.8,8l-5.2,6.2c0,0-0.3,4.4,2.1,8.5s6.1,8.6,18.1,12.1c3.3,1,10.2,1.7,10.2,1.7V8H89.8"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.2,8l5.2,6.2c0,0,0.3,4.4-2.1,8.5c-2.4,4-6.1,8.6-18.1,12.1c-3.3,1-10.2,1.7-10.2,1.7V8H140.2"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.3l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.3,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.3,7.8L140.3,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M139.8,12.1h-24.6h-0.4H90.2 c0,0,1.5,22.6,24.6,22.9v0c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0v0C138.3,34.7,139.8,12.1,139.8,12.1z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Tottenham Hotspur</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur</strong> Sunday 22 May, 16:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/norwich-city-vs-tottenham-hotspur/933061/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"Spurs come into this having won seven of their last 10 and one of those they didn't was a highly-creditable 1-1 draw at Liverpool. The adjective <strong>'Spursy'</strong> has been in the lexicon for a while now but it really is hard to see them slipping up to the extent Arsenal require here."</p><blockquote><strong>Andy's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/norwich-v-tottenham/31459690?selectedGroup=1611933388" title="Sportsbook NORTOT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Spurs to win, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both to score, over 2.5 goals and a goal in both halves @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley-v-newcastle-tips-magpies-could-increase-jeopardy-factor-for-clarets-210522-148.html">Burnley v Newcastle: Magpies could increase jeopardy factor for Clarets</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199215714">Burnley <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.36</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b> v Newcastle <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.35</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></a><br> 16:00</strong></p><p>And down in the relegation battle, <strong>Andrew Atherley</strong> says Newcastle can win at Turf Moor on Sunday to leave Burnley hanging on the Leeds result.</p><p>Andrew says: "Newcastle's form in 2022 ranks them as a <strong>potential Champions League side</strong>. They have been fourth best since the turn of the year, not far off Tottenham (and even Manchester City) and ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea.</p><p>"Given that those are the teams that have had success at <strong>Turf Moor</strong> this season, it is clear Newcastle have the form to take three points here.</p><p>"On the question of <strong>Newcastle's motivation</strong>, that seems to be answered by the fact that Howe has looked keen to use this period as a <strong>momentum builder</strong> for his new-look team in readiness for a proper challenge in the European places next season.</p><p>"It was evident on Monday against Arsenal, who were the team going for Champions League qualification but were outfought and outplayed by Newcastle. <strong>A similar display here</strong> would give Newcastle a good chance of the win at <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.35</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b>."</p><blockquote><strong>Andrew's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199215714">Back Newcastle to win at <b class="inline_odds" title="12/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.35</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">12/5</span></b></a></strong></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford-v-leeds-tips-marschs-team-facing-final-day-agony-in-relegation-decider-170522-624.html">Brentford v Leeds: Marsch's team facing final day agony in relegation decider</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199216000">Brentford <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.46</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> v Leeds <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.96</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></a><br> 16:00</strong></p><p>Brentford host Leeds on the final day of the season and <strong>Simon Mail</strong> thinks the visitors will suffer relegation.</p><p>Simon says: "Leeds have to assume they will need to win but odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.96</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> exaggerate this possibility. Without a victory in their last five matches, <strong>Leeds have lost their way again at the wrong time</strong>. All the pressure is on their shoulders but it is hard to be confident in Leeds claiming the result they crave.</p><p>"The draw can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> but this may not be enough for Leeds and they have to push for the victory.</p><p>"Brentford have only drawn seven games this season and <strong>the hosts have the form and confidence to punish their opponents</strong>. As Leeds push forward in desperation, Brentford can pounce on the break and a home win appeals in this decisive encounter."</p><blockquote><strong>Simon's bet: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-premier-league/brentford-v-leeds-betting-31459681">Back Brentford to win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.46</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b></a></strong></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace-v-manchester-united-tips-rangnicks-reign-to-end-with-a-whimper-200522-167.html">Crystal Palace v Manchester United: Rangnick's rein to end in a whimper</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199215277">Crystal Palace <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b> v Man Utd <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></a><br> 16:00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.185351792">Man Utd are <b class="inline_odds" title="1/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.26</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/4</span></b> for a top six finish but a slip at Crystal Palace could let West Ham <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> overtake them</a>. Steve Rawlings looks for the value...</p><p><strong>Steve says</strong>: "Crystal Palace have hosted Manchester United in the Premier League on 12 previous occasions and they're yet to win. They've drawn four and lost eight and that's the most one team has faced another at home without ever winning in the competition's history. That's a huge plus for the Red but <strong>Vieira's men will be no pushovers</strong>.</p><p><img alt="Rangnick.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/dbba83b394aac9472d916a92893963c442e27511.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"<strong>Palace haven't conceded at home in any of their last four</strong> in the Premier League and there's an argument to be made that they'll have more rhythm than the visitors. Thursday's encounter at Goodison was a tough assignment for Palace but by the time United take to the field on Sunday, it will have been 15 days since their 4-0 mauling away at Brighton.</p><p>"United need to win on Sunday to guarantee sixth place and to qualify for the Europa League but given the run they're on away from Old Trafford, and that Palace have lost only four games all season, they <strong>make no appeal whatsoever at around <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></strong> and inclusion in the Europa Conference instead is highly likely."</p><blockquote><strong>Steve's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199215277">Back Crystal Palace to beat Manchester United @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/serie-a-tips-back-lazio-to-win-roma-to-lose-this-weekend-190522-1129.html">Salernitana v Udinese: Nicola to oversee another win</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199159268">Salernitana <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.74</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b> v Udinese <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="100/30"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/30</span></b></a><br> 20:00<br> Live on BT Sport 1</strong></p><p>Our Serie A expert recommends her best bet as Salernitana bid to preserve their top flight status on Sunday night...</p><p><strong>Chloe Beresford says</strong>: "Davide Nicola has overseen a remarkable turnaround over the past few weeks, and the Salernitana boss will hope he can mastermind one final victory that would guarantee his side remain in Serie A next season. </p><p>"A <strong>seven-match unbeaten run</strong> has put them two points ahead of Cagliari, but - after drawing both meetings 1-1 - their head-to-head record is dead even and Salernitana have a far inferior goal difference, so they will know that a draw here might not be enough to stay up. </p><p>"Udinese have lost two of their last three games and there have been over 2.5 goals scored in eight of their last 10, and it is worth noting that the Zebrette lost 1-0 to Nicola's men as recently as April 20."</p><blockquote><strong>Chloe's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/italian-serie-a/salernitana-v-udinese/31455087" target="_blank">Back Salernitana @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.73</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/la-liga-xg-tips-cadiz-to-survive-and-mallorca-to-fall-in-gameweek-38-180522-1015.html">Barcelona v Villarreal: Xavi's men to leave Emery's European hopes in jeopardy</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199123771">Barcelona <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.18</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b> v Villarreal <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b>, the Draw 4.1</a><br> 21:00<br> Live on LaLiga TV and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>It's the final round in La Liga and Unai Emery's men go to Camp Nou hoping to secure their place in Europe next season.</p><p><strong>Tom Victor says</strong>: "After an underwhelming display at home to Real Sociedad last time out, <strong>Villarreal could find themselves needing a result at Camp Nou</strong> to give themselves a consolation prize of Europa Conference League football. </p><p>"That won't be easy, with Xavi's hosts averaging 2.14 xGF per game at home, and the Yellow Submarine may need to wait nervously on results elsewhere."</p><p>BTTS? Yes<br> Over/Under 2.5? Over</p><blockquote><strong>Tom's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199123780" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back 2-1 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.00</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b></a></blockquote></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet £10 On ACCAS or Bet Builders and Get a £2 Free Bet</h2> <p>Bet £10 on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders, at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens) and once the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. 