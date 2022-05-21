</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrentford-v-leeds-tips-marschs-team-facing-final-day-agony-in-relegation-decider-170522-624.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrentford-v-leeds-tips-marschs-team-facing-final-day-agony-in-relegation-decider-170522-624.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city-v-aston-villa-tips---de-bruyne-to-clinch-the-crown-200522-140.html">Manchester City v Aston Villa: De Bruyne to clinch the crown</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-wolves-tips-reds-to-sign-off-in-style-180522-766.html">Liverpool v Wolves: Reds to sign-off in style</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford-v-leeds-tips-marschs-team-facing-final-day-agony-in-relegation-decider-170522-624.html">Brentford v Leeds: Marsch's team facing final day agony in relegation decider</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-the-secret-is-out-with-moonei-to-star-200522-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: The secret is out with Moonei to star</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/the-traders-view-kemptons-gamble-irish-guineas-and-a-weekend-nap-200522-1057.html">The Traders View: Kempton's gamble, Irish Guineas and a weekend NAP</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/saturday-irish-racing-tips-native-trail-hard-to-oppose-in-irish-2000-guineas-200522-1111.html">Saturday Irish Racing Tips: Native Trail hard to oppose in Irish 2,000 Guineas</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/match-previews/mumbai-indians-v-delhi-capitals-ipl-tips-capitals-to-land-final-play-off-spot-190522-171.html">Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Capitals to land final play-off spot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-chennai-super-kings-ipl-tips-gaikwad-peaking-at-end-of-season-180522-206.html">Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: Gaikwad peaking at end of season</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/kolkata-knight-riders-v-lucknow-super-giants-tips-back-qdk-to-lead-lucknow-170522-646.html">Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants: Back QDK to lead Lucknow response</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-tips-no-escape-from-alcaraz-stats-conundrum-210522-186.html">French Open Tips: No escape from Alcaraz stats conundrum</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-betting-tips-2022-womens-singles-form-guide-paris-170522-779.html">French Open 2022: Form guide for this year's women's singles</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/geneva-open-tips-conditions-right-for-opella-to-strike-190522-169.html">Geneva Open Tips: Conditions right for Opelka to strike </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/the-punters-us-pga-championship-in-play-blog-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-the-us-pga-ch-190522-167.html">The Punter's US PGA Championship In-Play: Will shows the way at Southern Hills</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/uspga-championship-2022-tips-our-experts-best-bets-for-southern-hills-170522-204.html">USPGA Championship 2022 Tips: Our experts' best bets for Southern Hills</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/uspga-championship-betting-stats-will-another-outsider-follow-534-1-mickelson-180522-204.html">USPGA Championship Betting Stats: Will another outsider follow 534/1 Mickelson?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Betfair markets cooling on Johnson exit ahead of Sue Gray Report</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-by-elections-betting-odds-suggest-tories-will-lose-in-wakefield-and-in-tiverton-and-honiton-190522-204.html">UK By-Elections Betting: Odds suggest Tories will lose in Wakefield and in Tiverton and Honiton</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-local-elections-betting-how-bad-will-this-be-for-boris-johnson-040522-171.html">UK Local Elections Betting: How bad will this be for Boris Johnson?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-poland-for-a-top-4-finish-220422-1130.html">Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Tips: Back Sweden for the win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-semi-final-2-tips-oppose-cyprus-to-qualify-210422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 2 Tips: Get against Cyprus in qualification betting</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-greece-to-win-semi-final-one-200422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 1 Tips: Back Greece for the win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-14-tips-yates-to-lodge-challenge-to-poel-200522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 14 Tips: Yates to lodge challenge to Poel</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-13-tips-nizzolo-big-price-on-perfect-course-190522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 13 Tips: Nizzolo big price on perfect course</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/spanish-grand-prix-betting-tips-ferrari-response-expected-in-barcelona-190522-616.html">Spanish Grand Prix: Ferrari response expected in Barcelona</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-manager-markets-the-latest-news-and-betting-011121-6.html">Manager Markets Blog</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Robert Lewandowski celebrates 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-manager-markets-the-latest-news-and-betting-011121-6.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Mauricio Pochettino moody 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Manager Markets Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Brentford v Leeds: Marsch's team facing final day agony in relegation decider</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/simon-mail/">Simon Mail</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-05-21">21 May 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Brentford v Leeds: Marsch's team facing final day agony in relegation decider", "name": "Brentford v Leeds: Marsch's team facing final day agony in relegation decider", "description": "Brentford host Leeds on the final day of the season and Simon Mail thinks the visitors will suffer relegation...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford-v-leeds-tips-marschs-team-facing-final-day-agony-in-relegation-decider-170522-624.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford-v-leeds-tips-marschs-team-facing-final-day-agony-in-relegation-decider-170522-624.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-21T08:59:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-21T09:19:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Jesse Marsch.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Brentford host Leeds on the final day of the season and Simon Mail thinks the visitors will suffer relegation... Brentford ending season in style Brentford finish their first Premier League season at home to Leeds on Sunday and Thomas Frank's impressive team are backed to send their opponents down to the Championship. The Bees have more than held their own in the top flight and a closing victory could be enough to end the campaign in the top half. The mid-season signing of former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has proved an inspired move with his creativity propelling Brentford up the table. Since his first start in March, Eriksen has provided four assists and Brentford have won 48 per cent of their points this season in the 10 games since his debut. Brentford eased to a 3-0 win over Southampton in their last home game and took advantage of Everton being reduced to nine men in Sunday's 3-2 victory at Goodison Park. Rico Henry scored the second-half winner for Brentford. Leeds facing drop in tense final day Leeds' hopes of avoiding relegation are out of their hands after Burnley's draw at Aston Villa on Thursday. This result dropped Jesse Marsch's team into the bottom three on goal difference with their odds for the drop shortening to [1.47]. Leeds must earn more points than Burnley on the final day and if the Clarets defeat Newcastle at home, survival will beyond them. This is a tough predicament for Leeds to be in with Newcastle needing to do them a huge favour. Leeds have not won since their victory at Watford in April and needed a late goal from Pascal Struijk to rescue a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton last weekend. Now it all comes down to Sunday's final day and Leeds know they will have to avoid defeat to have any hope of staying up. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/brentford-vs-leeds-united/933053/"] Hosts worthy favourites for win Brentford are [2.46] favourites to win their final game of the season and the hosts look well-placed to achieve this. The Bees are in their best form of the campaign with seven wins from their last 10 matches and will fancy their chances of another victory. Leeds have to assume they will need to win but odds of [2.94] exaggerate this possibility. Without a victory in their last five matches, Leeds have lost their way again at the wrong time. All the pressure is on their shoulders but it is hard to be confident in Leeds claiming the result they crave. The draw can be backed at [3.9] but this may not be enough for Leeds and they have to push for the victory. Brentford have only drawn seven games this season and the hosts have the form and confidence to punish their opponents. As Leeds push forward in desperation, Brentford can pounce on the break and a home win appeals in this decisive encounter. Goals likely in dramatic finale Leeds cannot afford to sit back and their leaky defence is likely to be exposed by Brentford. Their defensive record is atrocious with Leeds conceding 78 goals this season. Three of Leeds' last four matches have resulted in at least three goals scored while four of Brentford's last five contests featured over two goals. Over 2.5 goals is a short price at [1.68] so preference is to look to Betfair's Bet Builder market. Brentford's Yoane Wissa has scored four goals in his last eight league games, including the last two matches. Backing Wissa to score and over 2.5 goals increases the odds to a tempting [3.23]. Opta Stat Brentford are unbeaten in their last 10 home league games against Leeds, winning six and drawing four times, since a 2-1 loss in August 1950. Follow Simon's bets on Twitter @watfordtipster ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Jesse%20Marsch.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Simon Mail" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Jesse Marsch.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Jesse Marsch.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Jesse Marsch.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Jesse Marsch.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Leeds boss Jesse Marsch"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Jesse Marsch faces a nervous final day with Leeds in the bottom three</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Brentford vs Leeds United </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sun 22 May, 16:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Brentford vs Leeds United", "description" : "Brentford vs Leeds United prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2021/2022 match on 22 May 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Brentford vs Leeds United ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-05-22 16:00", "endDate": "2022-05-22 16:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford-v-leeds-tips-marschs-team-facing-final-day-agony-in-relegation-decider-170522-624.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Brentford Community Stadium", "address" : "Brentford Community Stadium" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Brentford", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2021/2022" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Leeds United", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2021/2022" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-premier-league/brentford-v-leeds-betting-31459681" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/brentford-v-leeds\/31459681","entry_title":"Brentford v Leeds: Marsch\u0027s team facing final day agony in relegation decider"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-premier-league/brentford-v-leeds-betting-31459681">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Brentford%20v%20Leeds%3A%20Marsch%27s%20team%20facing%20final%20day%20agony%20in%20relegation%20decider&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrentford-v-leeds-tips-marschs-team-facing-final-day-agony-in-relegation-decider-170522-624.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrentford-v-leeds-tips-marschs-team-facing-final-day-agony-in-relegation-decider-170522-624.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrentford-v-leeds-tips-marschs-team-facing-final-day-agony-in-relegation-decider-170522-624.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrentford-v-leeds-tips-marschs-team-facing-final-day-agony-in-relegation-decider-170522-624.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrentford-v-leeds-tips-marschs-team-facing-final-day-agony-in-relegation-decider-170522-624.html&text=Brentford%20v%20Leeds%3A%20Marsch%27s%20team%20facing%20final%20day%20agony%20in%20relegation%20decider" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Brentford host Leeds on the final day of the season and Simon Mail thinks the visitors will suffer relegation...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"Brentford are in their best form of the campaign with seven wins from their last 10 matches and will fancy their chances of another victory."</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2>Brentford ending season in style</h2><p></p><p>Brentford finish their first Premier League season at home to Leeds on Sunday and <strong>Thomas Frank's impressive team</strong> are backed to send their opponents down to the Championship. The Bees have more than held their own in the top flight and a closing victory could be enough to end the campaign in the top half.</p><p>The mid-season signing of former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has proved an inspired move with his creativity propelling Brentford up the table.</p><blockquote> <p>Since his first start in March, Eriksen has provided four assists and Brentford have won 48 per cent of their points this season in the 10 games since his debut.</p> </blockquote><p>Brentford eased to a 3-0 win over Southampton in their last home game and took advantage of Everton being reduced to nine men in Sunday's 3-2 victory at Goodison Park. Rico Henry scored the second-half winner for Brentford.</p><h2>Leeds facing drop in tense final day</h2><p></p><p>Leeds' hopes of avoiding relegation are out of their hands after Burnley's draw at Aston Villa on Thursday. This result dropped <strong>Jesse Marsch's team</strong> into the bottom three on goal difference with their odds for the drop shortening to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.184061110"><b class="inline_odds" title="40/85"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.47</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/85</span></b></a>. Leeds must earn more points than Burnley on the final day and if the Clarets defeat Newcastle at home, survival will beyond them.</p><p>This is a tough predicament for Leeds to be in with Newcastle needing to do them a huge favour. Leeds have not won since their victory at Watford in April and needed a late goal from <strong>Pascal Struijk </strong>to rescue a 1-1 draw at home to Brighton last weekend. Now it all comes down to Sunday's final day and Leeds know they will have to avoid defeat to have any hope of staying up.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_78_"> <g> <path id="_x35__65_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M170.6,53.7V25.1c8.3,3.6,15.6,6.7,15.9,6.9v0c-0.2,0.2-8.7,8.3-12.3,13.3 C172.6,47.6,171.4,50.5,170.6,53.7z M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6c0,0-0.5-2.7-1.1-6.8V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x34__73_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M154.7,222V18.2c-5.4-2.3-9.3-4-9.3-4l0.1,0.1c0,5.7-2.5,10.9-6.7,15V222H154.7z"></path> <path id="_x33__82_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M115,222h7.9V37.4c-2.5,0.5-5.2,0.8-7.9,0.8c-2.7,0-5.4-0.3-7.9-0.8V222H115z"></path> <path id="_x32__89_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M91.2,222V29.2c-4.2-4.1-6.7-9.3-6.7-15l0.1-0.1c0,0-3.9,1.7-9.3,4V222H91.2z"></path> <path id="_x31__111_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M59.4,89.6V222h-4.9l3.8-125.6C58.3,96.4,58.8,93.7,59.4,89.6z M55.8,45.3 c1.6,2.3,2.8,5.2,3.6,8.4V25.1c-8.3,3.6-15.6,6.7-15.9,6.9v0C43.7,32.2,52.2,40.2,55.8,45.3z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_11_"> <path id="Right_2_10_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-5.9,5.6-10,10.4l32.2,66.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_1_10_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M169.5,60.2c-1.8,16.2,2.3,36.1,2.3,36.1l11.9,24.3l12.4-6.1L169.5,60.2z"></path> <path id="Left_2_10_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,4-20,2.3-36.1L34,114.7L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_1_10_" style="fill:#BF1218;" d="M53.5,42.4c-4.1-4.8-10-10.4-10-10.4L9.1,102.5l12.2,6L53.5,42.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M131.3,29.3c0,0-2.5,1.5-7.3,2.8c-5.9,1.6-12.1,1.6-17.9,0c-4.9-1.3-7.3-2.8-7.3-2.8l-1.9,2.5 c9.9,5.3,18.2,5.1,18.2,5.1s8.3,0.2,18.2-5.1L131.3,29.3z"></path> </svg> <h3>Brentford</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <g> <path id="Right_2_46_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_47_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_46_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_47_" style="fill:#F9FF74;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Leeds United</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Watford</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Brentford vs Leeds United</strong> Sunday 22 May, 16:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/brentford-vs-leeds-united/933053/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p><img alt="Thomas Frank 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/a31a9d142258930caeac25b7a08ffaa2e5634519.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199216000">Hosts worthy favourites for win</a></h2><p></p><p>Brentford are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-premier-league/brentford-v-leeds-betting-31459681"><b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.46</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b></a> <strong>favourites</strong> to win their final game of the season and the hosts look well-placed to achieve this. The Bees are in their best form of the campaign with seven wins from their last 10 matches and will fancy their chances of another victory.</p><p>Leeds have to assume they will need to win but odds of <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199216000"><b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.94</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b></a> exaggerate this possibility. Without a victory in their last five matches, <strong>Leeds</strong> have lost their way again at the wrong time. All the pressure is on their shoulders but it is hard to be confident in Leeds claiming the result they crave.</p><p>The draw can be backed at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-premier-league/brentford-v-leeds-betting-31459681">3.9</a> but this may not be enough for Leeds and they have to push for the victory. <strong>Brentford</strong> have only drawn seven games this season and the hosts have the form and confidence to punish their opponents. As Leeds push forward in desperation, Brentford can pounce on the break and a home win appeals in this decisive encounter.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brentford-v-leeds/31459681">Goals likely in dramatic finale</a></h2><p></p><p>Leeds cannot afford to sit back and their leaky defence is likely to be exposed by Brentford.</p><blockquote> <p>Their defensive record is atrocious with Leeds conceding 78 goals this season.</p> </blockquote><p>Three of Leeds' last four matches have resulted in at least three goals scored while four of Brentford's last five contests featured over two goals.</p><p>Over 2.5 goals is a short price at<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199215936"> <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b></a> so preference is to look to <strong>Betfair's Bet Builder </strong>market. Brentford's Yoane Wissa has scored four goals in his last eight league games, including the last two matches. Backing Wissa to score and over 2.5 goals increases the odds to a tempting <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brentford-v-leeds/31459681">3.23</a>.</p><h2>Opta Stat</h2><p></p><div class="page" title="Page 2"> <div class="section"> <div class="layoutArea"> <div class="column"> <p><span>Brentford are unbeaten in their last 10 home league games against Leeds, winning six and drawing four times, since a 2-1 loss in August 1950.</span></p> </div> </div> </div> </div><p>Follow Simon's bets on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/home">@watfordtipster</a></p><p></p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2></h2> <p>Staked: 34.0pts<p>Return: 41.52pts</p><p>P/L: 7.52pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet £10 On ACCAS or Bet Builders and Get a £2 Free Bet</h2> <p>Bet £10 on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders, at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens) and once the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. Free bet valid 48 hours on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-premier-league/brentford-v-leeds-betting-31459681">Back Brentford to win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.46</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b></a></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-premier-league/brentford-v-leeds-betting-31459681" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/brentford-v-leeds\/31459681","entry_title":"Brentford v Leeds: Marsch\u0027s team facing final day agony in relegation decider"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-premier-league/brentford-v-leeds-betting-31459681">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Brentford%20v%20Leeds%3A%20Marsch%27s%20team%20facing%20final%20day%20agony%20in%20relegation%20decider&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrentford-v-leeds-tips-marschs-team-facing-final-day-agony-in-relegation-decider-170522-624.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrentford-v-leeds-tips-marschs-team-facing-final-day-agony-in-relegation-decider-170522-624.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrentford-v-leeds-tips-marschs-team-facing-final-day-agony-in-relegation-decider-170522-624.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrentford-v-leeds-tips-marschs-team-facing-final-day-agony-in-relegation-decider-170522-624.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fbrentford-v-leeds-tips-marschs-team-facing-final-day-agony-in-relegation-decider-170522-624.html&text=Brentford%20v%20Leeds%3A%20Marsch%27s%20team%20facing%20final%20day%20agony%20in%20relegation%20decider" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford-v-leeds-tips-marschs-team-facing-final-day-agony-in-relegation-decider-170522-624.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city-v-aston-villa-tips---de-bruyne-to-clinch-the-crown-200522-140.html">Manchester City v Aston Villa: De Bruyne to clinch the crown</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/de bruyne celebrates 1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/de%20bruyne%20celebrates%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool-v-wolves-tips-reds-to-sign-off-in-style-180522-766.html">Liverpool v Wolves: Reds to sign-off in style</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/3210902cbda048af8c303e48162c3eb8cd4012b8.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/3210902cbda048af8c303e48162c3eb8cd4012b8.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea-v-watford-tips-blues-to-fill-their-boots-at-the-bridge-190522-1063.html">Chelsea v Watford: Blues to fill their boots at the Bridge</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Tuchel 1.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Tuchel%201.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-final-day-betting-enjoy-outright-markets-in-play-on-sunday-200522-1093.html">Premier League Final Day on Betfair: Enjoy outright markets in-play on Sunday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/klopp v guardiola 1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/klopp%20v%20guardiola%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-all-the-odds-and-possible-outcomes-for-the-final-day-180522-204.html">Premier League Betting: All the odds and possible outcomes for the final day</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/KloppSalah1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/KloppSalah1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-acca-builder-villa-can-stop-man-city-in-125-1-Sunday-special-200522-722.html">Premier League Acca Builder: Villa can stop Man City in 125/1 Sunday special</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola, Man City boss.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Pep%20Guardiola%2C%20Man%20City%20boss.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">More Premier League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Football</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-offers/" class=" "> Betfair Offers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Weekend ACCA </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/talksport-charity-bet/" class=" "> TalkSPORT Charity Bet </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class="active "> Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley/" class=" "> Burnley </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds Utd </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-city/" class=" "> Norwich City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/watford/" class=" "> Watford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolves </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> English Football League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/" class=" "> Dimitar Berbatov </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}&cachebuster=1653122996" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;5423215;0;209;0/?gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Lay betting calculator
Home
Football
Premier League
Brentford v Leeds: Marsch's team facing final day agony in relegation decider
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket