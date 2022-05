Not since 2016 have Arsenal had the chance to celebrate St Totteringham's Day by securing a higher finish than fierce rivals Spurs.

On that occasion, Tottenham somehow managed to lose 5-1 to a 10-man Newcastle side, allowing the Gunners to leapfrog them on the final day.

Champions League target

But if that was embarrassing, it would be nothing compared to the ignominy involved if Antonio Conte's men fail to nail down fourth place - and a Champions League spot - at Arsenal's expense this weekend.

A crucial derby win followed by the Gunners' abject defeat at Newcastle on Monday has left Spurs firmly in the driving seat and given the goal-difference situation, they only require a point on the last day to secure that fourth spot.

The fixture they've been handed to achieve this looks almost hand-picked too - Norwich were relegated a few weeks ago and have won just five of their 37 games so far this season.

Spurs come into this having won seven of their last 10 and one of those they didn't was a highly-creditable 1-1 draw at Liverpool.

The adjective 'Spursy' has been in the lexicon for a while now but it really is hard to see them slipping up to the extent Arsenal require here.

Harry Kane is playing well, fellow forward Son Heung-min is chasing the Golden Boot and their defence looks more solid than it has done for some time. The suggestion that Cristian Romero and Sergio Reguilon could be fit for this one is an added boost to a backline in which Eric Dier has shone recently.

Canaries halt losing run

As for the hosts, they did at least end a five-match losing streak at Wolves last weekend, drawing 1-1 in a game in which Teemu Pukki produced a livewire performance.

The Canaries may avoid finishing bottom if they win this game, although how much motivation that is is open to question.

It's certainly not hard to envisage boss Dean Smith experimenting a little with one eye on the Championship - last week he moved to a back five which worked fairly well so a repeat would be no surprise.

Still, Spurs have the ability to break Norwich down and they proved that in the home game earlier in the season which they comfortably won 3-0.

Spurs hot favourites

They are just 1.261/4 for another victory at Carrow Road and while those are short odds, I'm struggling to make a case for the draw at 7.26/1 or the home win (13.5) even considering the possibility of nerves.

I think a Bet Builder selection is the best way of siding with the visitors here, putting together five legs to produce a 3.24 shot.

The Spurs win goes straight in and I'll also add over 2.5 goals which has occurred in 67% of Norwich's games.

At home with very little to play for, Norwich will surely be looking to put on some sort of show rather than simply sitting back and inviting Spurs on in the way Burnley did last Sunday.

It's also interesting to note Tottenham's final-day goal tallies of recent years - 6-2-4-9-8-6.

OK, some of those games had little riding on them but some did, including last season's final match at Leicester which they won 4-2 when European football was on the line.

I'll also add in a goal to be scored in each half.

That's happened in the last 10 games at Carrow Road, as well as that reverse fixture in December.

Spurs will be keen to get off to a fast start and ease those nerves - something they've managed at both Leeds and Aston Villa in recent times.

Finally, I'm happy to add in both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to score.

Kane's finishing with a flourish having scored four in his last four. He's also got the bonus of being on penalties.

Throw in his tremendous final-day record of eight goals in six such games and he warrants inclusion.

The slight worry is reports of Kane being ill which came out just as I finished writing this.

However, if the problem is the same as the virus which worked its way into the Spurs squad last week, the chances are it's mild - one of the victims, Dejan Kulusevski, appeared in that win over Burnley, while others were on the bench.

Son-Kane axis to strike again?

As for Son, he'll be driven by that possibility of winning the Golden Boot - he heads into the final day one behind Mo Salah after a fine run of eight in eight since the start of April.

Given I can see Spurs easing over the line here, I'm also going to add in a long shot involving Son, namely for the Korean to score a goal assisted by Kane.

That's occurred five times already this season and now the pair go up against the league's worst defence.

If Spurs are a couple of goals up, I'd very much expect them to look to help Son get the goals he needs in that top-scorer race so I can't ignore the tasty-looking 15/2.

If Kane doesn't play, the Bet Builder will be adjusted accordingly and the assist bet voided.

A right Royal bet

There's also one in the shots markets I like the look of and that's Emerson Royal to have 2+ shots.

The wing-back, one of the standout performers at Liverpool, is full of confidence right now and that seems to be driving him on in attacking areas.

The Brazilian hit three shots against Arsenal and two against Burnley, to add to his one at Anfield.

OK, maybe that run won't last but here he should get another opportunity to get forward plenty with Norwich likely to be on the back foot for much of the contest.

11/5 looks fair enough.

Opta fact

Norwich have faced more penalties than any other side in the Premier League this season (12). Meanwhile, Tottenham's Harry Kane has scored a penalty in his last two Premier League games - no Spurs player has ever scored a penalty in three consecutive appearances in the competition before.

Odds and potential outcomes for the EPL's final day