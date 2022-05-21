</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Mauricio Pochettino moody 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Manager Markets Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Norwich v Tottenham: Son can shine on final day</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/andy-schooler/">Andy Schooler</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-05-21">21 May 2022</time></li> <li>3:30 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Norwich v Tottenham: Son can shine on final day", "name": "Norwich v Tottenham: Son can shine on final day", "description": "Tottenham only need a point at Norwich to finish in the Premier League's top four. Our Andy Schooler isn't expecting a slip-up - and has a 15/2 shot among hi...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-v-tottenham-tips-son-can-shine-on-final-day-200522-840.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-v-tottenham-tips-son-can-shine-on-final-day-200522-840.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-21T09:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-21T09:03:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Son Heung Min Spurs friendly August 2021.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Tottenham only need a point at Norwich to finish in the Premier League's top four. Our Andy Schooler isn't expecting a slip-up - and has a 15/2 shot among his tips... Not since 2016 have Arsenal had the chance to celebrate St Totteringham's Day by securing a higher finish than fierce rivals Spurs. On that occasion, Tottenham somehow managed to lose 5-1 to a 10-man Newcastle side, allowing the Gunners to leapfrog them on the final day. Champions League target But if that was embarrassing, it would be nothing compared to the ignominy involved if Antonio Conte's men fail to nail down fourth place - and a Champions League spot - at Arsenal's expense this weekend. A crucial derby win followed by the Gunners' abject defeat at Newcastle on Monday has left Spurs firmly in the driving seat and given the goal-difference situation, they only require a point on the last day to secure that fourth spot. The fixture they've been handed to achieve this looks almost hand-picked too - Norwich were relegated a few weeks ago and have won just five of their 37 games so far this season. Spurs come into this having won seven of their last 10 and one of those they didn't was a highly-creditable 1-1 draw at Liverpool. The adjective 'Spursy' has been in the lexicon for a while now but it really is hard to see them slipping up to the extent Arsenal require here. Harry Kane is playing well, fellow forward Son Heung-min is chasing the Golden Boot and their defence looks more solid than it has done for some time. The suggestion that Cristian Romero and Sergio Reguilon could be fit for this one is an added boost to a backline in which Eric Dier has shone recently. Canaries halt losing run As for the hosts, they did at least end a five-match losing streak at Wolves last weekend, drawing 1-1 in a game in which Teemu Pukki produced a livewire performance. The Canaries may avoid finishing bottom if they win this game, although how much motivation that is is open to question. It's certainly not hard to envisage boss Dean Smith experimenting a little with one eye on the Championship - last week he moved to a back five which worked fairly well so a repeat would be no surprise. Still, Spurs have the ability to break Norwich down and they proved that in the home game earlier in the season which they comfortably won 3-0. Spurs hot favourites They are just [1.26] for another victory at Carrow Road and while those are short odds, I'm struggling to make a case for the draw at [7.2] or the home win ([13.5]) even considering the possibility of nerves. I think a Bet Builder selection is the best way of siding with the visitors here, putting together five legs to produce a [3.24] shot. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/norwich-city-vs-tottenham-hotspur/933061/"] The Spurs win goes straight in and I'll also add over 2.5 goals which has occurred in 67% of Norwich's games. At home with very little to play for, Norwich will surely be looking to put on some sort of show rather than simply sitting back and inviting Spurs on in the way Burnley did last Sunday. It's also interesting to note Tottenham's final-day goal tallies of recent years - 6-2-4-9-8-6. OK, some of those games had little riding on them but some did, including last season's final match at Leicester which they won 4-2 when European football was on the line. I'll also add in a goal to be scored in each half. That's happened in the last 10 games at Carrow Road, as well as that reverse fixture in December. Spurs will be keen to get off to a fast start and ease those nerves - something they've managed at both Leeds and Aston Villa in recent times. Finally, I'm happy to add in both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to score. Kane's finishing with a flourish having scored four in his last four. He's also got the bonus of being on penalties. Throw in his tremendous final-day record of eight goals in six such games and he warrants inclusion. The slight worry is reports of Kane being ill which came out just as I finished writing this. However, if the problem is the same as the virus which worked its way into the Spurs squad last week, the chances are it's mild - one of the victims, Dejan Kulusevski, appeared in that win over Burnley, while others were on the bench. Son-Kane axis to strike again? As for Son, he'll be driven by that possibility of winning the Golden Boot - he heads into the final day one behind Mo Salah after a fine run of eight in eight since the start of April. Given I can see Spurs easing over the line here, I'm also going to add in a long shot involving Son, namely for the Korean to score a goal assisted by Kane. That's occurred five times already this season and now the pair go up against the league's worst defence. If Spurs are a couple of goals up, I'd very much expect them to look to help Son get the goals he needs in that top-scorer race so I can't ignore the tasty-looking 15/2. If Kane doesn't play, the Bet Builder will be adjusted accordingly and the assist bet voided. A right Royal bet There's also one in the shots markets I like the look of and that's Emerson Royal to have 2+ shots. The wing-back, one of the standout performers at Liverpool, is full of confidence right now and that seems to be driving him on in attacking areas.The Brazilian hit three shots against Arsenal and two against Burnley, to add to his one at Anfield. OK, maybe that run won't last but here he should get another opportunity to get forward plenty with Norwich likely to be on the back foot for much of the contest. 11/5 looks fair enough. Opta fact Norwich have faced more penalties than any other side in the Premier League this season (12). Meanwhile, Tottenham's Harry Kane has scored a penalty in his last two Premier League games - no Spurs player has ever scored a penalty in three consecutive appearances in the competition before. Odds and potential outcomes for the EPL's final day", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Son%20Heung%20Min%20Spurs%20friendly%20August%202021.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Andy Schooler" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Son Heung Min Spurs friendly August 2021.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Son Heung Min Spurs friendly August 2021.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Son Heung Min Spurs friendly August 2021.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Son Heung Min Spurs friendly August 2021.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Son Heung-min"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Son Heung-min: Still in with a shout of winning the Golden Boot</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sun 22 May, 16:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur", "description" : "Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2021/2022 match on 22 May 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-05-22 16:00", "endDate": "2022-05-22 16:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-v-tottenham-tips-son-can-shine-on-final-day-200522-840.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Carrow Road", "address" : "Carrow Road" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Norwich City", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2021/2022" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Tottenham Hotspur", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2021/2022" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/norwich-v-tottenham/31459690?selectedGroup=1611933388" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/norwich-v-tottenham\/31459690?selectedGroup=1611933388","entry_title":"Norwich v Tottenham: Son can shine on final day"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/norwich-v-tottenham/31459690?selectedGroup=1611933388">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Norwich%20v%20Tottenham%3A%20Son%20can%20shine%20on%20final%20day&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnorwich-v-tottenham-tips-son-can-shine-on-final-day-200522-840.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnorwich-v-tottenham-tips-son-can-shine-on-final-day-200522-840.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnorwich-v-tottenham-tips-son-can-shine-on-final-day-200522-840.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnorwich-v-tottenham-tips-son-can-shine-on-final-day-200522-840.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnorwich-v-tottenham-tips-son-can-shine-on-final-day-200522-840.html&text=Norwich%20v%20Tottenham%3A%20Son%20can%20shine%20on%20final%20day" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Tottenham only need a point at Norwich to finish in the Premier League's top four. Our Andy Schooler isn't expecting a slip-up - and has a 15/2 shot among his tips...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"That’s occurred five times already this season and now the pair go up against the league’s worst defence."</p> <P><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/norwich-v-tottenham/31459690" title="Sportsbook NORTOT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Son Heung-min to score a goal assisted by Harry Kane @ 15/2</a></strong></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p>Not since 2016 have Arsenal had the chance to celebrate <strong>St Totteringham's Day</strong> by securing a higher finish than fierce rivals <strong>Spurs</strong>.<p>On that occasion, Tottenham somehow managed to lose 5-1 to a 10-man Newcastle side, allowing the Gunners to leapfrog them on the final day.</p><h2>Champions League target</h2><p></p><p>But if that was embarrassing, it would be nothing compared to the ignominy involved if Antonio Conte's men fail to <strong>nail down fourth place</strong> - and a Champions League spot - at Arsenal's expense this weekend.</p><p>A crucial derby win followed by the Gunners' abject defeat at Newcastle on Monday has left Spurs firmly in the driving seat and given the goal-difference situation, they <strong>only require a point on the last day</strong> to secure that fourth spot.</p><p>The fixture they've been handed to achieve this looks almost hand-picked too - <strong>Norwich</strong> were relegated a few weeks ago and have won just five of their 37 games so far this season.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Spurs come into this having won seven of their last 10 and one of those they didn't was a highly-creditable 1-1 draw at Liverpool.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>The adjective 'Spursy' has been in the lexicon for a while now but it really is hard to see them slipping up to the extent Arsenal require here.</p><p><strong>Harry Kane</strong> is playing well, fellow forward <strong>Son Heung-min</strong> is chasing the <strong>Golden Boot</strong> and their defence looks more solid than it has done for some time. The suggestion that<strong> Cristian Romero and Sergio Reguilon could be fit</strong> for this one is an added boost to a backline in which <strong>Eric Dier</strong> has shone recently.</p><h2>Canaries halt losing run</h2><p></p><p>As for the hosts, they <strong>did at least end a five-match losing streak</strong> at Wolves last weekend, drawing 1-1 in a game in which <strong>Teemu Pukki</strong> produced a livewire performance.</p><p>The Canaries may avoid finishing bottom if they win this game, although how much motivation that is is open to question.</p><p>It's certainly not hard to envisage boss <strong>Dean Smith</strong> experimenting a little with one eye on the Championship - last week he moved to a back five which worked fairly well so a repeat would be no surprise.</p><p>Still, Spurs have the ability to break Norwich down and they proved that in the home game earlier in the season which they comfortably won 3-0.</p><h2>Spurs hot favourites</h2><p></p><p>They are just <b class="inline_odds" title="1/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.26</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/4</span></b> for another <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199214848" title="Exchange NORTOT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">victory</a> at Carrow Road and while those are short odds, I'm struggling to make a case for the <strong>draw</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> or the home win (13.5) even considering the possibility of nerves.</p><p>I think a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/norwich-v-tottenham/31459690?selectedGroup=1611933388" title="Sportsbook NORTOT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet Builder</a> selection is the best way of siding with the visitors here, putting together five legs to produce a 3.24 shot.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#028433;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#028433;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_39_"> <path id="_x31__1_" style="fill:#028433;" d="M93,30.9H46c9-3.9,38.6-16.7,38.6-16.7l-0.1,0.1C84.5,20.7,87.7,26.5,93,30.9z M145.5,14.3c0,6.4-3.2,12.3-8.5,16.6h47C175,27,145.4,14.2,145.5,14.3L145.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_1_"> <g> <rect id="Right_2_8_" x="178.3" y="102.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.9248 97.9152)" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" width="41.5" height="4.8"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_8_" x="28.5" y="84.3" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.1111 86.805)" style="fill:#F3DA0C;" width="4.8" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#028433;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,4.6,1.7,9,4.6,12.7l4.3,3.9l5.1-4.4l-2.6-2.2c-2.8-2.8-4.8-6.2-5.9-10 h50c-1.1,3.8-3.2,7.3-6,10.1l-1.6,1.7l4.6,4.8l3.6-3.9v0.3c3.1-3.7,4.9-8.2,4.9-13L140.3,8z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Norwich City</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Coller_types" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_2_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="222.6,100.8 188.1,30.4 146.9,12.6 141.8,6.5 116.5,6.5 91.3,6.5 86.1,12.6 45,30.4 10.4,100.8 48.1,119 59.8,94.9 56,220.5 85.8,220.5 147.3,220.5 177.1,220.5 173.3,94.9 185,119 "></polygon> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="222.6,100.8 188.1,30.4 146.9,12.6 141.8,6.5 116.5,6.5 91.3,6.5 86.1,12.6 45,30.4 10.4,100.8 48.1,119 59.8,94.9 56,220.5 85.8,220.5 147.3,220.5 177.1,220.5 173.3,94.9 185,119 "></polygon> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M89.8,8l-5.2,6.2c0,0-0.3,4.4,2.1,8.5s6.1,8.6,18.1,12.1c3.3,1,10.2,1.7,10.2,1.7V8H89.8"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.2,8l5.2,6.2c0,0,0.3,4.4-2.1,8.5c-2.4,4-6.1,8.6-18.1,12.1c-3.3,1-10.2,1.7-10.2,1.7V8H140.2"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.3l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.3,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.3,7.8L140.3,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M139.8,12.1h-24.6h-0.4H90.2 c0,0,1.5,22.6,24.6,22.9v0c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0v0C138.3,34.7,139.8,12.1,139.8,12.1z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Tottenham Hotspur</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Norwich City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur</strong> Sunday 22 May, 16:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/norwich-city-vs-tottenham-hotspur/933061/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>The <strong>Spurs win</strong> goes straight in and I'll also add<strong> over 2.5 goals</strong> which has occurred in 67% of Norwich's games.</p><p>At home with very little to play for, Norwich will surely be looking to put on some sort of show rather than simply sitting back and inviting Spurs on in the way Burnley did last Sunday.</p><p>It's also interesting to note Tottenham's final-day goal tallies of recent years - 6-2-4-9-8-6.</p><p>OK, some of those games had little riding on them but some did, including last season's final match at Leicester which they won 4-2 when European football was on the line.</p><p>I'll also add in a <strong>goal to be scored in each half</strong>.</p><p><strong>That's happened in the last 10 games at Carrow Road</strong>, as well as that reverse fixture in December.</p><p>Spurs will be keen to get off to a fast start and ease those nerves - something they've managed at both Leeds and Aston Villa in recent times.</p><p>Finally, I'm happy to add in <strong>both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to score</strong>.</p><p><img alt="Harry Kane white shirt 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/684fb41f1d23f91e456a8d21ab1fd995f07d9d65.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Kane's finishing with a flourish having scored four in his last four. He's also got the bonus of being on penalties.</p><p>Throw in his <strong>tremendous final-day record of eight goals in six such games</strong> and he warrants inclusion.</p><p>The slight worry is reports of Kane being ill which came out just as I finished writing this.</p><p>However, if the problem is the same as the virus which worked its way into the Spurs squad last week, the chances are it's mild - one of the victims, Dejan Kulusevski, appeared in that win over Burnley, while others were on the bench.</p><h2>Son-Kane axis to strike again?</h2><p></p><p>As for Son, he'll be driven by that possibility of winning the Golden Boot - he heads into the final day one behind Mo Salah after a fine run of <strong>eight in eight since the start of April</strong>.</p><p>Given I can see Spurs easing over the line here, I'm also going to add in a long shot involving Son, namely for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/norwich-v-tottenham/31459690" title="Sportsbook NORTOT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the Korean to score a goal assisted by Kane.</a></p><p>That's <strong>occurred five times already this season</strong> and now the pair go up against the league's worst defence.</p><p>If Spurs are a couple of goals up, I'd very much expect them to look to help Son get the goals he needs in that top-scorer race so I can't ignore the tasty-looking <strong>15/2</strong>.</p><p>If Kane doesn't play, the Bet Builder will be adjusted accordingly and the assist bet voided.</p><h2>A right Royal bet</h2><p></p><p>There's also one in the <strong>shots markets</strong> I like the look of and that's <strong>Emerson Royal</strong> to have <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/norwich-v-tottenham/31459690?selectedGroup=79860889" title="Sportsbook NORTOT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">2+ shots</a>.</p><p>The wing-back, one of the standout performers at Liverpool, is full of confidence right now and that seems to be driving him on in attacking areas.<br>The Brazilian hit three shots against Arsenal and two against Burnley, to add to his one at Anfield.</p><p>OK, maybe that run won't last but here he should get another opportunity to get forward plenty with Norwich likely to be on the back foot for much of the contest.</p><p><strong>11/5</strong> looks fair enough.</p><h2>Opta fact</h2><p></p><p>Norwich have faced more penalties than any other side in the Premier League this season (12). Meanwhile, Tottenham's Harry Kane has scored a penalty in his last two Premier League games - no Spurs player has ever scored a penalty in three consecutive appearances in the competition before.</p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-all-the-odds-and-possible-outcomes-for-the-final-day-180522-204.html" title="NORTOT to PL outcomes">Odds and potential outcomes for the EPL's final day</a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Andy Schooler's P/L 2021/22</h2> <p>Staked: 51.75pts <br>Returned: 43.09pts <br>P/L: -8.66pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet £10 On ACCAS or Bet Builders and Get a £2 Free Bet</h2> <p>Bet £10 on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders, at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens) and once the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. Free bet valid 48 hours on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/norwich-v-tottenham/31459690?selectedGroup=1611933388" title="Sportsbook NORTOT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">1pt Spurs to win, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both to score, over 2.5 goals and a goal in both halves @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.25</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/4</span></b></a><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/norwich-v-tottenham/31459690" title="Sportsbook NORTOT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">1pt Son Heung-min to score a goal assisted by Harry Kane @ <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b></a></strong><br><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/norwich-v-tottenham/31459690?selectedGroup=79860889" title="Sportsbook NORTOT" target="_blank" rel="noopener">1pt Emerson Royal 2+ shots @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b></a></strong></strong> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/norwich-v-tottenham/31459690?selectedGroup=1611933388" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/norwich-v-tottenham\/31459690?selectedGroup=1611933388","entry_title":"Norwich v Tottenham: Son can shine on final day"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/norwich-v-tottenham/31459690?selectedGroup=1611933388">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Norwich%20v%20Tottenham%3A%20Son%20can%20shine%20on%20final%20day&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnorwich-v-tottenham-tips-son-can-shine-on-final-day-200522-840.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnorwich-v-tottenham-tips-son-can-shine-on-final-day-200522-840.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnorwich-v-tottenham-tips-son-can-shine-on-final-day-200522-840.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnorwich-v-tottenham-tips-son-can-shine-on-final-day-200522-840.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnorwich-v-tottenham-tips-son-can-shine-on-final-day-200522-840.html&text=Norwich%20v%20Tottenham%3A%20Son%20can%20shine%20on%20final%20day" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-v-tottenham-tips-son-can-shine-on-final-day-200522-840.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city-v-aston-villa-tips---de-bruyne-to-clinch-the-crown-200522-140.html">Manchester City v Aston Villa: De Bruyne to clinch the crown</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/de bruyne celebrates 1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/de%20bruyne%20celebrates%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-v-southampton-tips-vardy-on-the-scoresheet-in-goal-filled-game-200522-206.html">Leicester v Southampton Tips: Vardy on the scoresheet in goal-filled game </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/3c0091f45d808b382330527b7db6268008846b20.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/3c0091f45d808b382330527b7db6268008846b20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace-v-manchester-united-tips-rangnicks-reign-to-end-with-a-whimper-200522-167.html">Crystal Palace v Manchester United: Rangnick's rein to end in a whimper </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/vieira_2019_20.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/vieira_2019_20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-final-day-betting-enjoy-outright-markets-in-play-on-sunday-200522-1093.html">Premier League Final Day on Betfair: Enjoy outright markets in-play on Sunday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/klopp v guardiola 1280.728x410.jpg" 