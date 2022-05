Bettors bank on City to make no mistake

Manchester City are 1.171/6 to win the Premier League title on Sunday. The champions lead Liverpool 6.86/1 by a point at the top of table going into the final round which will see City and Liverpool host Aston Villa and Wolves respectively.

The disparity in the prices shows that punters expect Pep Guardiola's men to beat Steve Gerrard's team and claim what would be a fourth title in five seasons for the blue side of Manchester.

But there is no margin for error. City drew with West Ham last weekend but the ominous sign for Reds backers is that every time City have dropped points this season they have followed up with a win.

At least one of our experts, however, thinks the title could be heading to Anfield.

Liverpool must win and hope City slip up. The only way the teams could finish level on points would be for City to lose and Liverpool to draw but City's goal difference is superior by six, so even then they would retain the title.

Bettors back Leeds to go down

Relegation candidates Leeds United and Burnley are level on points ahead of Sunday's final round of matches but on the Exchange bettors are in little doubt that they expect the Yorkshire club to go down.

Leeds are 1.42/5 to go down ahead of their trip to Brentford on Sunday. Burnley are 3.412/5 as they prepare to host Newcastle.

The Whites arguably have the tougher assignment, travelling to the Bees who could yet finish in the top half in their first season in the Premier League. The other factor is goal difference: Burnley's is superior by 20.

Leeds fans retain affection for Marcelo Biesla but, if they go down on goal difference, will they still have warm memories of his cavalier tactics?

Not that Burnley face an easy task. Newcastle are flying under Eddie Howe, after Monday's win over Arsenal, and would love to sign off with a victory.

The Clarets are 2.285/4 favourites to win the match but the Magpies may look appealing at 3.45.

Leeds are 2.9215/8 to beat Brentford and the draw is 3.953/1. Jesse Marsch's men must take something from the game and hope Newcastle do them a favour at Turf Moor.

Spurs heavy odds-on for top Four

Two weeks ago Arsenal were destined to be playing Champions League football next season for the first time in six years. They looked set to finish fourth behind City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Two defeats later for the Gunners and Tottenham go into the final day fourth in the table and ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal by two points.

The odds reflect the fact that fourth is Spurs' to lose as they head to relegated Norwich on Sunday. Arsenal are at home to Everton. Both north London teams are odds-on to win their final matches.

Only a win on Sunday for Arsenal is good enough. They must beat Everton and hope Norwich can claim only their sixth win of the season. Even if Norwich hold Spurs to a draw, the Lilywhites should still secure fourth as their goal difference is superior to Arsenal's by 15.

United look to hold off West Ham for top six

Manchester United's miserable season, and their even worse six months under interim-manager Ralf Rangnick, will grind to a halt at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

United are 1.241/4 to finish sixth. They are two points clear of seventh-placed West Ham 4.77/2, so victory at Selhurst Park would guarantee a Europa League spot for United next season under incoming boss Erik ten Hag.

But odds of 2.3211/8 for the United win indicate that bettors are not convinced they will get the job done, especially as the Red Devils lost 4-0 at Brighton last time out.

A draw or defeat for United at Palace will suffice if West Ham do not win when they go to Brighton.

The Hammers have the superior goal difference by 10. So if they take maximum points on Sunday, and United fail, the east London club will play in the Europa League again next season and United will be in the Europa Conference League.

Salah favourite but Son can seize Golden chance

Mo Salah is the Premier League's top scorer with 22 and the Egyptian is 1.574/7 to take the Golden Boot.

Son Heung-Min, however, is only one goal behind before Spurs' trip to relegated Norwich. He is 2.767/4 and, with Salah potentially missing this Sunday after getting injured in the FA Cup final, that could be value.

The Tottenham forward has scored four in his last four matches and has been integral to their late charge for a Champions League space.

On Sunday, he will play against the worst defence in the top flight. He is 5/6 on the Sportsbook to find the net at Carrow Road.