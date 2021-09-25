Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Southampton v Wolves: Low-scoring clash likely between misfiring teams

Southampton v Wolves

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Southampton host Wolves this weekend and Simon Mail is not expecting a high-scoring contest between two sides struggling for goals.

Simon says: "Anyone expecting a high-scoring contest may be disappointed with both of these teams' attacking limitations holding them back. The Saints sold their best striker Danny Ings in the summer and their front line has understandably been weakened. Southampton have managed just four goals in five games while Wolves have only scored twice in the league.

"Wolves have been solid defensively though, leaking just five goals, while Hasenhuttl's side have shipped six goals. All five of Wolves' league games have seen under three goals scored and it would be no surprise if this followed suit. Southampton's two home matches have also delivered for under 2.5 goals backers.

"This bet is deemed most likely and there is still mileage in backing no more than two goals at 1.814/5 this weekend."

La Liga Tips: Barcelona's struggle for goals will continue

Barcelona v Levante

Sunday, 15:15

Live on La Liga TV & Betfair Live Video

Dan Fitch thinks that Barcelona could be in for another tough night when they host Levante, as he previews the weekend La Liga action.

Dan says: "The pressure is really on Ronald Koeman after another poor result from his Barcelona side on Thursday.

"Koeman was sent off during Barcelona's 0-0 draw at Cadiz, as was midfielder Frenkie de Jong. It was Barcelona's second successive draw, having grabbed a late equaliser to claw back to 1-1 at home to Granada last weekend.

"Barca are seventh in La Liga after five games (W2 D3) and a position in the top four already looks like the best they can hope for. The team has lost their identity and Koeman seems to have no idea how to get goals from a squad, that is missing key attackers through injury and released Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann over the summer.

"On the face of it, Levante would seem ideal opposition in such a situation, as they are without a win in six games (D4 L2). Yet such are Barcelona's problems that this match could be tougher than the odds suggest. Under 3.5 goals looks a safe bet at 1.738/11."

Arsenal v Tottenham: Goal-shy duo set for derby stalemate

Arsenal v Tottenham

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

North London derby rivals Arsenal and Spurs have found the net just five times between them in the Premier League this season so Dave Tindall is going for a draw on Sunday.

Dave says: "With home advantage, it's Arsenal who head the market at 2.35/4 Tottenham are 3.613/5 to bank the three points.

"Now to the stat which Spurs fans probably don't need reminding of: Tottenham have won just one of their last 28 away league games against Arsenal. That's a miserable run and 16 of those matches have ended in defeat.

"But the overriding feeling here is that neither side is good enough to get the win. A point would make it an acceptable seven from nine for Arsenal while a derby stalemate is a decent enough outcome for the away team.

"So it's The Draw at 3.412/5 that starts flashing when perusing the match odds and that's my main bet."

Serie A Tips: Rome derby to deliver goals

Lazio v Roma

Sunday, 17:00

Live on BT Sport

As the action returns in Serie A with an exciting round of midweek action, Chloe Beresford is back with another three selections for the upcoming matches in Italy's top flight.

Chloe says: "This match should see two former Chelsea bosses on the touchline, but unfortunately Maurizio Sarri will be in the stands after being sent off last week. His side are struggling too, as after winning their first two games by an aggregate score of 9-2, the Biancocelesti have stuttered to a loss against Milan, then draws with Cagliari and Torino.

"Yet the fact they have only been held scoreless once will certainly be on Jose Mourinho's mind, even after his Roma bounced back from last weekend's shock defeat to Hellas with their fourth win of the season. That saw them move up to second place in the table, and with the fans already firmly behind him, the Portuguese boss will undoubtedly be aware of the huge boost they'll get should he see off their local rivals on Sunday.

"There have been over 2.5 goals scored in seven of Roma's last eight away games, and the tip here is for another high scoring encounter. Back Roma to win and over 2.5 goals available at odds of 4.3310/3 providing a good value option."

Ligue 1 Tips: Ben Yedder and Payet to shine on super Sunday in France

Marseille vs Lens

Sun, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video

After four winners from five selections last weekend, James Eastham reveals the smart plays on the latest round of games in the French top flight.

James says: "Marseille have the division's best defensive record having conceded just five times in six matches.

"At the other end they have scored an average of two goals a game and will be even stronger in attack this time as they welcome back Dimitri Payet after a short injury absence.

"Lens' record is W3-D3-L1 yet their performances have not been as good as those figures suggest. They were fortunate to win 3-2 at Bordeaux a fortnight ago and lost 1-0 at home to Strasbourg on Wednesday this week.

"Marseille are the strongest side Lens have faced so far this season so this game might be a step too far for Lens boss Franck Haise and his players."