Serie A Tips: Rome derby to deliver goals

Goals in Genoa

Genoa v Hellas Verona

Saturday September 25, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

A 2-2 midweek draw with Bologna means there have now been over 2.5 goals scored in Genoa's last five games in Serie A, and this clash at home against Hellas Verona should certainly be another high-scoring affair.

Indeed, aside from a 1-0 loss to Bologna, every Hellas game this season has seen over 2.5 goals, the Gialloblu scoring eight times but conceding 11 in their five outings combined this term. What makes that even more interesting, is that Genoa have netted at least two goals in their last six home matches against Verona in all competitions.

However, with new boss Igor Tudor at the helm, the visitors have seen an instant improvement, so the tip here is to back Hellas Verona to win and both teams to score at odds of 5.04/1.

Dusan gets it done

Udinese v Fiorentina

Sunday September 26, 14:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Udinese have struggled this term - losing 4-0 to Napoli and 1-0 to Roma - while they have also won just one of their last six home games against Fiorentina, seeing under 2.5 goals in their last five home matches against them in all competitions.

It is hard to understate just how much better Fiorentina have been since Vincenzo Italiano took charge this summer too, the Viola having won three of their five outings so far. Their only losses came at the hands of Roma and Inter, while their wins over Atalanta, Torino and Genoa saw Dusan Vlahovic grab three goals.

He has now gone two games without finding the back of the net, so the tip here is to back Vlahovic to score first & Fiorentina to win , a market that is currently available at odds of 7.513/2.

Rome derby to deliver goals

Lazio v AS Roma

Sunday September 26, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 2

This match should see two former Chelsea bosses on the touchline, but unfortunately Maurizio Sarri will be in the stands after being sent off last week. His side are struggling too, as after winning their first two games by an aggregate score of 9-2, the Biancocelesti have stuttered to a loss against Milan, then draws with Cagliari and Torino.

Yet the fact they have only been held scoreless once will certainly be on Jose Mourinho's mind, even after his Roma bounced back from last weekend's shock defeat to Hellas with their fourth win of the season. That saw them move up to second place in the table, and with the fans already firmly behind him, the Portuguese boss will undoubtedly be aware of the huge boost they'll get should he see off their local rivals on Sunday.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in seven of Roma's last eight away games, and the tip here is for another high scoring encounter. Back Roma to win and over 2.5 goals available at odds of 4.3310/3 providing a good value option.

