Ligue 1 Tips: Ben Yedder and Payet to shine on super Sunday in France

Nantes' front line to play key role

Reims vs Nantes (15th vs 8th)

Sun, 14:00 BST

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

Nantes' much-improved attack is the reason the visitors are a smart selection to avoid defeat on Sunday afternoon.

Antoine Kombouare's side go into this game in excellent form having scored seven goals in their last two matches.

Last weekend they ran out 4-1 winners away to a hitherto unbeaten Angers, playing some excellent football.

Then during the midweek round of fixtures on Wednesday night they scored three more times, securing a 3-1 home victory over Brest.

Ex-France youth international playmaker Ludovic Blas has particularly caught the eye, scoring three times across those two matches.

Blas' understanding with left winger Moses Simon, also in good form, and centre-forward Randal Kolo Muani, who was a target for bigger clubs at home and abroad this summer, will be vital as Nantes look to secure a mid-table position this season.

Nantes are three points and seven places above Reims yet head into this game as underdogs. Reims are 2.6613/8 to win, with Nantes 2.962/1 and The Draw 3.259/4.

At those odds, Nantes are an appealing proposition. Alternatively, back Nantes at decent odds on the Draw No Bet market.

With this second selection, you'll make a profit if Nantes win and get your stakes back if the game ends in a draw.

Improving Monaco just too strong

Clermont vs Monaco (11th vs 13th)

Sun, 16:00 BST

Live on BT Sport 3 and Betfair Live Video

Life in Ligue 1 has just got tough for rookies Clermont and they face another challenging 90 minutes against Monaco this Sunday.

This is Clermont's first-ever season in the top flight and they started brightly but have since suffered two morale-sapping defeats.

PSG brushed them aside 4-0 a fortnight ago and the defeat might have been even heavier for Clermont.

It got worse for Clermont on Wednesday this week when suffered the heaviest loss in their history, being thrashed 6-0 at Rennes.

Reality has bitten for manager Pascal Gastien, and his players may exchange nervous glances in the dressing-room ahead of the game this weekend.

Monaco started the season sluggishly but have started to wake from their slumber just as Clermont's form has faded.

Monaco have picked up four points from their last two away matches, winning 2-1 at Troyes (Aug 29) and drawing 2-2 at local rivals Nice last weekend.

The Principality outfit also ran out easy 3-1 winners at home to St Etienne on Wednesday night so go into this game full of confidence.

In that midweek encounter, Wissam Ben Yedder came off the bench to score twice, adding to the goal that his regular strike partner Kevin Volland netted before the interval.

The front duo will be dangerous once again this weekend and Monaco are worth backing at odds-against.

Hosts ready to entertain

Marseille vs Lens (2nd vs 4th)

Sun, 19:45 BST

Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video

The Marseille show continues on Sunday night and the hosts are a good selection to make it five wins from seven games when they host Lens in the big televised match.

Jorge Sampaoli's new-look side have wowed fans this season and will be confident of collecting another three points.

There was a brief lull during the midweek round of fixtures on Wednesday night as Marseille could only draw 0-0 at Angers but that stalemate only makes it more likely Marseille will turn on the style here.

Ambitious Marseille overhauled their side during the summer and their youthful line-up has been great to watch.

William Saliba, Matteo Guendouzi, Cengiz Under and Amine Harit are among the new faces that have shone, with Sampaoli's tactical tinkerings also intriguing fans from one game to the next.

Marseille have the division's best defensive record having conceded just five times in six matches.

At the other end they have scored an average of two goals a game and will be even stronger in attack this time as they welcome back Dimitri Payet after a short injury absence.

Lens' record is W3-D3-L1 yet their performances have not been as good as those figures suggest. They were fortunate to win 3-2 at Bordeaux a fortnight ago and lost 1-0 at home to Strasbourg on Wednesday this week.

Marseille are the strongest side Lens have faced so far this season so this game might be a step too far for Lens boss Franck Haise and his players.

Marseille are an appealing 1.865/6 to collect all three points. For bigger odds consider our Asian Handicap selection: with our pick, you'll make a small profit if Marseille win by a single goal and make a profit at an odds-against price if Marseille win by two or more goals. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.