La Liga Tips: Barcelona's struggle for goals will continue

Madrid can't stop scoring

The La Liga leaders Real Madrid have a test on Saturday night, when they host unbeaten Villarreal.

Madrid's entertaining start to the season continued in midweek with a 6-1 demolition of Mallorca. Karim Benzema scored twice to take his La Liga tally to eight goals in six games, while Marco Asensio helped himself to a hat-trick. After six matches (W5 D1), Real have scored 21 goals, which comes in at an average of 3.5 goals per game.

Villarreal also had a big win in the week, as they beat Elche 4-1. Though unbeaten this season, it was their first victory of the campaign, having drawn the first four La Liga games and also once in the Champions League. Having dropped so many points, it's no surprise that Villarreal are underperforming in 12th place, but with a game in hand on most of the league, they should soon climb the table.

Whether that ascent will start this week is another matter, with Real currently in irresistible form. A Real Madrid win and over 2.5 goals is 2.111/10, while over 3.5 goals is another bet to consider at 2.588/5.

Back another low scoring match for Barca

The pressure is really on Ronald Koeman after another poor result from his Barcelona side on Thursday.

Koeman was sent off during Barcelona's 0-0 draw at Cadiz, as was midfielder Frenkie de Jong. It was Barcelona's second successive draw, having grabbed a late equaliser to claw back to 1-1 at home to Granada last weekend.

Barca are seventh in La Liga after five games (W2 D3) and a position in the top four already looks like the best they can hope for. The team has lost their identity and Koeman seems to have no idea how to get goals from a squad, that is missing key attackers through injury and released Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann over the summer.

On the face of it, Levante would seem ideal opposition in such a situation, as they are without a win in six games (D4 L2). Yet such are Barcelona's problems that this match could be tougher than the odds suggest. Under 3.5 goals looks a safe bet at 1.738/11.

Another win for Sociedad

One of the few teams that Barcelona have beaten this season are Real Sociedad, but since that defeat Imanol Alguacil's side have gone on a six match unbeaten run (W4 D2).

With five of those games coming in La Liga, Sociedad are now up to third in the table, only three points behind Real Madrid. On Thursday night, they came from behind to win 3-2 at Granada and with Barcelona's position in the top four not looking the inevitability that it normally is, there's no reason why Sociedad can't compete for a place in next season's Champions League.

They are expected to beat Elche, who are 15th after six games (W1 D3 L2). It's been a tough start to the season for Elche, who have already played Athletic Bilbao, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Villarreal, so their results haven't been that bad under the circumstances.

Elche have now scored in each of their last four games and with Sociedad having conceded twice in midweek, it's worth taking a chance on a home win and both teams to score at 4.03/1.