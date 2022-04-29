</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatov-season-out-of-champions-league-could-help-united-rebuild-290422-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov: Season out of Champions League could help United rebuild</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/rivaldo-exclusive-cant-wait-to-watch-rald-madrid-v-man-city-in-the-second-leg-290422-811.html">Rivaldo Exclusive: Can't wait to watch Real Madrid v Man City in the second leg</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/punchestown-day-5-tips-epatante-to-prove-too-classy-290422-1111.html">Punchestown Day 5 Tips: Epatante to prove too classy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/naps-of-the-day-the-best-horse-racing-bets-on-2000-guineas-day-290422-204.html">Naps of the Day: The best horse racing bets on 2000 Guineas day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-were-very-happy-with-luxembourg-as-he-bids-to-win-the-2000-guineas-280422-368.html">Ryan Moore: We're very happy with Luxembourg as he bids to win the 2000 Guineas</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/news/">News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html">Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Real value about Samson's men </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-tips-back-hardik-to-lead-titans-290422-646.html">Gujarat Titans v Royal Challengers Bangalore: Back hero Hardik to lead Titans to the points</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/england-cricket-odds-captain-stokes-5050-to-start-with-win-against-new-zealand-280422-204.html">England Cricket: Captain Stokes 50/50 to start with win against New Zealand</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-estoril-tips-dellien-looks-the-wrong-favourite-against-gasquet-in-portugal-270422-169.html">ATP Estoril Tips: Dellien looks the wrong favourite against Gasquet in Portugal</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-estoril-tips-zapata-miralles-can-test-davidovich-fokina-in-all-spanish-clash-260422-169.html">ATP Estoril Tips: Zapata Miralles can test Davidovich Fokina in all-Spanish clash</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-estoril-tips-returning-thiem-likely-to-have-just-enough-to-beat-bonzi-250422-169.html">ATP Estoril Tips: Returning Thiem likely to have just enough to beat Bonzi</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-mexico-open-at-vidanta-tips-is-rahm-too-short-in-mexico-290422-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Is Rahm too short in Mexico?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner-get-with-the-monstrously-long-in-mexico-270422-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Get with the monstrously long hitters in Mexico</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-mexico-open-and-catalunya-championship-260422-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Mexico Open and Catalunya Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Labour rated 90% likely to win Wakefield By-Election</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/french-presidential-election-odds-betting-and-analysis-220422-171.html">French Presidential Election: Macron appears to be pulling clear</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/boris-johnson-to-leave-no-10-odds-pm-backed-to-leave-this-year-ahead-of-partygate-apology-190422-204.html">Boris Johnson To Leave No.10: PM backed to leave this year ahead of partygate apology</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/bbc-sports-personality-of-the-year-2022-betting-tyson-fury-new-favourite-after-beating-dillian-whyte-250422-204.html">Sports Personality of the Year 2022: Tyson Fury new favourite after beating Dillian Whyte</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/who-will-win-eurovision-2022-uk-up-with-the-favourites-210422-204.html">Who will win Eurovision 2022? UK are among the favourites</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/oscars-2022-betting-power-of-the-dog-and-coda-in-thrilling-battle-for-best-picture-220322-204.html">Oscars 2022 Betting: Power of the Dog and Coda in thrilling battle for Best Picture</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/">Mercury Music Prize</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/xfactor/">X-Factor</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/celebrity-big-brother/">Celebrity Big Brother</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/">US Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured US Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-draft-2022-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-betting-280422-204.html">NFL Draft 2022: Everything you need to know about the betting </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/mlb/world-series-2022-odds-dodgers-favourites-as-baseball-season-begins-060422-204.html">World Series 2022 Odds: Dodgers favourites as baseball season begins</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/super-bowl-predictions-and-tips-the-pick-of-the-prop-bets-with-mike-carlson-100222-815.html">Super Bowl Tips: The pick of the prop bets from Mike Carlson</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More US Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/basketball/">Basketball</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/mlb/">MLB</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/us-sports-news/">US Sports News</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/katie-taylor-v-amanda-serrano-betting-tips-expect-kt-to-pass-the-toughest-test-of-her-career-260422-746.html">Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano: Expect KT to pass the toughest test of her career</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/match-previews/world-snooker-semi-final-tips-both-williams-and-higgins-rate-good-value-to-upset-the-odds-280422-171.html">World Snooker Semi Final Tips: Both Williams and Higgins rate good value to upset the odds</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/snooker-world-championship-class-of-92-set-up-stunning-semi-final-line-up-280422-871.html">World Snooker Championship: Class of 92 set up stunning semi-final line-up</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-manager-markets-the-latest-news-and-betting-011121-6.html">Manager Markets Blog</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Robert Lewandowski celebrates 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-manager-markets-the-latest-news-and-betting-011121-6.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Mauricio Pochettino moody 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Manager Markets Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-04-29">29 April 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place", "name": "Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place", "description": "It's another big day in the Premier League title race with both Liverpool and Man City in action as well as top tips for the Championship, League 1 final day...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html", "datePublished": "2022-04-29T14:08:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-04-29T16:27:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/fa9d8c8f9e52aa5eb26ff1ccd17cba879f88f5da.320x181.jpg", "articleBody": "It's another big day in the Premier League title race with both Liverpool and Man City in action as well as top tips for the Championship, League 1 final day, Serie A and more... There's a big week of football ahead of us and the betting numbers already make fascinating reading, so here are some top facts for the games ahead. Liverpool feature prominently, as you'd expect for a side that's flying in all competitions. The Reds are the most backed team, for their clash with Newcastle, and they're part of the most popular acca along with Aston Villa, Bayern Munich and Man City (all to win). It's their title rivals Man City who have the best backed player in the first goal scorer betting: step forward Kevin de Bruyne. When it comes to the players who are most backed to have an assist where back where we started with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Newcastle's Bruno Guimares. And that is where our experts start their best bets... Newcastle v Liverpool: In-form Magpies make handicap appeal Newcastle [8.8] v Liverpool [1.4], the Draw [5.1] 12:30 Live on BT Sport 1 Newcastle's impressive form and Liverpool's hectic schedule make the hosts appeal on the handicap in Saturday lunchtime's Premier League showdown... Andy Schooler says: "While I'm not prepared to suggest Newcastle are about to beat Liverpool, I do feel that the circumstances outlined above make them appeal on the Asian handicap. "If you back them on the +1.25 line at [2.0], you'll make a profit even if they lose by one goal which I think looks fair. "Liverpool have had to grind out wins over both Everton and Villarreal at Anfield over the past week, both sides shutting up shop effectively for long periods. On each occasion, the Reds' stamina-sapping press was very much needed - another reason to have at least some concerns about fatigue. "Admittedly both ended by up losing by two goals but each game was 0-0 at half time which points towards another potential angle." Andy's bet: Back Newcastle +1.25 @ [2.0] Gillingham v Rotherham United: Millers can seal promotion Gillingham [5.6] v Rotherham [1.68], the Draw [4.1] 12:30 Live on Sky Sports Main Event One of best climaxes to a League One season lies in wait for the backers and layers on Saturday, so our third tier experts' tips are essential reading. Here's a taste... Alan Dudman says: "The visitors have won five of their last six Football League encounters with Gillingham (L1), scoring 3+ goals in four of those five victories, and that bodes well if you want to explore the Gillingham +1 market angle. They absolutely smashed the Gills earlier in the season 5-1, and they have too many players of quality not to get a result here. "Neil Harris has done a good job, as they looked dead and buried under the chaotic days of Steve Evans, and he's made them harder to beat by simply trying to shut up shop in most games. They have scored just 13 times at the Priestfield, and since their 2-7 humiliation at the hands of Oxford in January, 13 games have hit the Under 2.5 target. "Defeat for Gillingham will all but condemn them to relegation to League Two, as Wimbledon can lose too but they have that crucial goal difference. I'm using the Bet Builder here to back Rotherham to get the three points and the Both Teams To Score to make a [2.55] bet." Alan's bet: Back Rotherham and both teams to score &#39;No&#39; @ [2.55] Napoli v Sassuolo: Goals galore in Naples Napoli [1.51] v Sassuolo [6.6], the Draw [5.1] 14:00 Our Serie A expert is anticipating goals in the south on Saturday afternoon as Napoli try to bounce back... Chloe Beresford says: "A stunning loss to Empoli last week has left Napoli trailing behind the top two and out to [20.0] in the title betting, and allowed fourth-placed Juve to close the gap to them. As Napoli prepare to take on a vibrant Sassuolo outfit on Saturday, Luciano Spalletti's men will hope to take all three points in what could be a high-scoring affair. "There have been over 2.5 goals scored in seven of Sassuolo's last eight games, while Napoli have seen over that same total in five of their last six. With that in mind, the tip here is to back Napoli to win and both teams to score at around [2.5]." Chloe's bet: Back Napoli and both teams to score @ [2.5] Blackburn v Bournemouth: Rovers strikers back amongst the goals Blackburn [3.0] v Bournemouth [2.52], the Draw [3.5] 15:00 Blackburn have been poor in 2022 but they got a good result last time out and their forwards could fire against Scott Parker's promotion hopefuls... Jack Critchley says: "It's been a hugely forgettable 2022 for the Lancashire side, with no Championship side having scored fewer goals since January 1st than Tony Mowbray's men (14). Although they could still mathematically make the play-offs, it seems unlikely that they will gatecrash the top six at this stage. "Nevertheless, with a full squad to pick from, Mowbray will be keen to end the season on a high and give the frustrated home faithful some much-needed cheer. "Bournemouth produced a sensational comeback to draw 3-3 with Swansea in midweek and although they aren't quite over the line yet, Scott Parker will be feeling confident that his side can secure their return to the Premier League at Ewood Park." Jack's bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [2.04] Real Madrid v Espanyol: Goals will flow in possible title decider Real Madrid [1.54] v Espanyol [7.2], the Draw [4.6] 15:00 Real Madrid can wrap up the La Liga title on Saturday but they are likely to field a weakened team ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg next week... Dan Fitch says: " It seems that Carlo Ancelotti will have a depleted defence. Both Ferland Mendy and David Alaba struggled against Manchester City, as they looked to recover from injuries, with the latter replaced at half-time. Alaba and Mendy are likely to be rested, while Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez are suspended. "It also remains to be seen whether Ancelotti will dare risk important players such as Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema, who grabbed another two goals in the defeat to Manchester City. "Espanyol are not in great form, having lost three of their last four games (W1), but with the amount of changes that Real could make, it makes sense to avoid the result. With Ancelotti likely to play a makeshift defence, both teams to score could land." Dan's bet: Back both teams to score @ [1.89] Hoffenheim v Freiburg: Streich's men can keep the dream alive Hoffenheim [2.52] v Freiburg [2.9], the Draw [3.65] 17:30 Live on Sky Sports Football and Betfair Live Video Freiburg can move into the top four with a victory at Hoffenheim and our Bundesliga expert is backing exactly that... Kevin Hatchard says: "Freiburg make the short trip to face a Hoffenheim side that has collapsed under the weight of expectation. Sebastian Hoeness' side was in the mix for a top-four finish just a few weeks ago, but they have collected just three points from their last six games, and they are in serious danger of missing out on Europe entirely. "Freiburg won at Hoffenheim 4-1 in the cup, and they are the team with the form and the momentum. They have lost just two of their last eight away games in the league, and I'll back them +0 & +0.5 here on the Asian Handicap. If the game is drawn, we get a half-win, but we get a full payout if the visitors take all three points." Kevin's bet: Back Freiburg +0 @ [1.8] Rennes v St Etienne: Hosts' hot streak set to continue Rennes [1.36] v St Etienne [10.0], the Draw [5.9] 20:00 Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video PSG may have won the Ligue 1 title but all other major issues have yet to be decided, so find out where our French football expert finds the value this weekend. James Eastham says: "Rennes have frequently won by big margins at home this season and have another excellent opportunity to do so when they host St Etienne at Roazhan Park on Saturday night. "The Bretons are one of those teams that always look to score the second and third goal after going ahead in matches, and we ought to see this positive approach from them again this weekend. "Rennes are an excellent W12-D1-L4 at home this season yet the more important stat for our selection on this game is the one that shows how frequently Bruno Genesio's players have triumphed by more than one goal." James's bet: Back Rennes -1.5 @ [1.95]", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/fa9d8c8f9e52aa5eb26ff1ccd17cba879f88f5da.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1270 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Max Liu" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/fa9d8c8f9e52aa5eb26ff1ccd17cba879f88f5da.728x413.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/fa9d8c8f9e52aa5eb26ff1ccd17cba879f88f5da.450x255.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/fa9d8c8f9e52aa5eb26ff1ccd17cba879f88f5da.600x340.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/fa9d8c8f9e52aa5eb26ff1ccd17cba879f88f5da.728x413.jpg 728w" alt="Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Klopp's Liverpool must keep their title bid on track by beating Newcastle</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198054654" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"Football Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.198054654","entry_title":"Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198054654">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Saturday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20All%20the%20best%20bets%20in%20one%20place&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html&text=Saturday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20All%20the%20best%20bets%20in%20one%20place" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">It's another big day in the Premier League title race with both Liverpool and Man City in action as well as top tips for the Championship, League 1 final day, Serie A and more...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Liverpool have had to grind out wins over both Everton and Villarreal at Anfield over the past week, both sides shutting up shop effectively for long periods."</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198054606" title="Exchange NEWLIV" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Newcastle +1.25 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p>There's a big week of football ahead of us and the betting numbers already make fascinating reading, so here are some top facts for the games ahead. <p><strong>Liverpool</strong> feature prominently, as you'd expect for a side that's flying in all competitions. <strong>The Reds are the most backed team</strong>, for their clash with Newcastle, and they're part of the <strong>most popular acca</strong> along with Aston Villa, Bayern Munich and Man City (all to win).</p><p>It's their title rivals Man City who have the best backed player in the first goal scorer betting: step forward <strong>Kevin de Bruyne</strong>. When it comes to the players who are most backed to have an assist where back where we started with <strong>Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Newcastle's Bruno Guimares</strong>. </p><p>And that is where our experts start their best bets...</p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool-tips-in-form-magpies-make-handicap-appeal-280422-840.html">Newcastle v Liverpool: In-form Magpies make handicap appeal</a></h2></strong></p><p><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198054654">Newcastle <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> v Liverpool <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></a><br> 12:30<br> Live on BT Sport 1</strong></p><p>Newcastle's impressive form and Liverpool's hectic schedule make the hosts appeal on the handicap in Saturday lunchtime's Premier League showdown...</p><p><strong>Andy Schooler says</strong>: "While I'm not prepared to suggest Newcastle are about to beat Liverpool, I do feel that the circumstances outlined above make them appeal on the <strong>Asian handicap</strong>.</p><p>"If you back them on the +1.25 line at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>, you'll make a profit even if they lose by one goal which I think looks fair.</p><p>"Liverpool have had to <strong>grind out wins over both Everton and Villarreal</strong> at Anfield over the past week, both sides shutting up shop effectively for long periods. On each occasion, the Reds' stamina-sapping press was very much needed - another reason to have at least some concerns about fatigue.</p><p>"Admittedly both ended by up losing by two goals but each game was <strong>0-0 at half time</strong> which points towards another potential angle."</p><blockquote><strong>Andy's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198054606" title="Exchange NEWLIV" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Newcastle +1.25 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/saturday-league-one-tips-millers-set-for-one-last-push-and-greens-can-win-on-sky-290422-134.html">Gillingham v Rotherham United: Millers can seal promotion</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198233390">Gillingham <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> v Rotherham <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b>, the Draw 4.1</a><br> 12:30<br> Live on Sky Sports Main Event</strong></p><p>One of best climaxes to a League One season lies in wait for the backers and layers on Saturday, so our third tier experts' tips are essential reading. Here's a taste...</p><p><strong>Alan Dudman says</strong>: "The visitors have won five of their last six Football League encounters with Gillingham (L1), scoring 3+ goals in four of those five victories, and that bodes well if you want to explore the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198233392">Gillingham +1 market angle</a></strong>. They absolutely smashed the Gills earlier in the season 5-1, and they have too many players of quality not to get a result here. </p><p>"Neil Harris has done a good job, as they looked dead and buried under the chaotic days of Steve Evans, and he's made them harder to beat by simply trying to shut up shop in most games. They have scored just 13 times at the <strong>Priestfield</strong>, and since their 2-7 humiliation at the hands of Oxford in January, 13 games have hit the Under 2.5 target. </p><p>"Defeat for Gillingham will all but condemn them to relegation to League Two, as Wimbledon can lose too but they have that crucial goal difference. I'm using the <strong>Bet Builder</strong> here to back Rotherham to get the three points and the Both Teams To Score to make a 2.55 bet."</p><blockquote><strong>Alan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-league-1/gillingham-v-rotherham/31404712">Back Rotherham and both teams to score 'No' @ 2.55</a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/serie-a-tips-back-juventus-to-win-and-salernitana-to-surprise-280422-1129.html">Napoli v Sassuolo: Goals galore in Naples</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197971269">Napoli <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.51</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> v Sassuolo <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></a><br> 14:00</strong></p><p>Our Serie A expert is anticipating goals in the south on Saturday afternoon as Napoli try to bounce back...</p><p><strong>Chloe Beresford says</strong>: "A stunning loss to Empoli last week has left <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.185303592">Napoli trailing behind the top two and out to <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b> in the title betting</a>, and allowed fourth-placed Juve to close the gap to them. As Napoli prepare to take on a vibrant Sassuolo outfit on Saturday, Luciano Spalletti's men will hope to take all three points in what could be a high-scoring affair.</p><p>"There have been over 2.5 goals scored in seven of Sassuolo's last eight games, while Napoli have seen over that same total in five of their last six. With that in mind, the tip here is to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/italian-serie-a/napoli-v-sassuolo/31391471" target="_blank">back Napoli to win and both teams to score at around <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b></a>."</p><blockquote><strong>Chloe's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/italian-serie-a/napoli-v-sassuolo/31391471" target="_blank">Back Napoli and both teams to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/saturday-championship-tips-expect-an-entertaining-ewood-park-finale-280422-904.html">Blackburn v Bournemouth: Rovers strikers back amongst the goals</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198201553">Blackburn <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> v Bournemouth <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.52</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b></a><br> 15:00</strong></p><p>Blackburn have been poor in 2022 but they got a good result last time out and their forwards could fire against Scott Parker's promotion hopefuls...</p><p><strong>Jack Critchley says</strong>: "It's been a hugely forgettable 2022 for the Lancashire side, with no Championship side having scored fewer goals since January 1st than <strong>Tony Mowbray's men</strong> (14). Although they could still mathematically make the play-offs, it seems unlikely that they will gatecrash the top six at this stage.</p><p>"Nevertheless, with a full squad to pick from, Mowbray will be keen to end the season on a high and give the frustrated home faithful some much-needed cheer.</p><p>"<strong>Bournemouth</strong> produced a sensational comeback to draw 3-3 with Swansea in midweek and although they aren't quite over the line yet, Scott Parker will be feeling confident that his side can secure their return to the Premier League at Ewood Park."</p><blockquote><strong>Jack's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198201553"><strong>Back Over 2.5 Goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.04</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b></strong></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/la-liga-tips-back-espanyol-to-score-against-makeshift-real-madrid-290422-629.html">Real Madrid v Espanyol: Goals will flow in possible title decider</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197972656">Real Madrid <b class="inline_odds" title="8/15"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.54</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/15</span></b> v Espanyol <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b></a><br> 15:00</strong></p><p>Real Madrid can wrap up the La Liga title on Saturday but they are likely to field a weakened team ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg next week...</p><p><strong>Dan Fitch says</strong>: " It seems that Carlo Ancelotti will have a depleted defence. Both Ferland Mendy and David Alaba struggled against Manchester City, as they looked to recover from injuries, with the latter replaced at half-time. Alaba and Mendy are likely to be rested, while Eder Militao and Nacho Fernandez are suspended. </p><p><img alt="Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Karim%20Benzema%20celebrates%203%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"It also remains to be seen whether Ancelotti will dare risk important players such as Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and <strong>Karim Benzema</strong>, who grabbed another two goals in the defeat to Manchester City.</p><p>"<strong>Espanyol are not in great form</strong>, having lost three of their last four games (W1), but with the amount of changes that Real could make, it makes sense to avoid the result. With Ancelotti likely to play a makeshift defence, both teams to score could land." </p><blockquote><strong>Dan's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197972655">Back both teams to score @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.89</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/bundesliga-tips---bulls-v-foals-is-no-contest-280422-140.html">Hoffenheim v Freiburg: Streich's men can keep the dream alive</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197891589">Hoffenheim <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.52</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b> v Freiburg <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b>, the Draw 3.65</a><br> 17:30<br> Live on Sky Sports Football and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>Freiburg can move into the top four with a victory at Hoffenheim and our Bundesliga expert is backing exactly that...</p><p><strong>Kevin Hatchard says</strong>: "Freiburg make the short trip to face a Hoffenheim side that has collapsed under the weight of expectation. Sebastian Hoeness' side was in the mix for a top-four finish just a few weeks ago, but they have <strong>collected just three points</strong> from their last six games, and they are in serious danger of missing out on Europe entirely.</p><p>"Freiburg won at Hoffenheim 4-1 in the cup, and they are the team with the form and the momentum. They have lost just two of their last eight away games in the league, and I'll back them +0 & +0.5 here on the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197891638">Asian Handicap.</a></strong> If the game is drawn, we get a half-win, but we get a full payout if the visitors take all three points." </p><blockquote><strong>Kevin's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197891638">Back Freiburg +0 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cgi-bin/mt/mt.cgi?__mode=view&_type=entry&blog_id=3&id=429412#:~:text=https%3A//betting.betfair.com/football/french%2Dfootball/ligue%2D1%2Dtips%2Drampant%2Drennes%2Dto%2Dextend%2Dtop%2Dthree%2Dpush%2Dagainst%2Dsorry%2Dst%2Detienne%2D290422%2D164.html">Rennes v St Etienne: Hosts' hot streak set to continue</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198049381">Rennes <b class="inline_odds" title="4/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.36</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/11</span></b> v St Etienne <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b></a><br> 20:00<br> Live on BT Sport 2 and Betfair Live Video</strong></p><p>PSG may have won the Ligue 1 title but all other major issues have yet to be decided, so find out where our French football expert finds the value this weekend.</p><p><strong>James Eastham says</strong>: "Rennes have frequently won by big margins at home this season and have another excellent opportunity to do so when they host St Etienne at Roazhan Park on Saturday night.</p><p>"The Bretons are one of those teams that <strong>always look to score the second and third goal</strong> after going ahead in matches, and we ought to see this positive approach from them again this weekend.</p><p>"Rennes are an excellent <strong>W12-D1-L4 at home this season</strong> yet the more important stat for our selection on this game is the one that shows how frequently Bruno Genesio's players have triumphed by more than one goal."</p><blockquote><strong>James's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198049430">Back Rennes -1.5 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.95</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b></a></blockquote></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on ACCAs Every Day!</h2> <p>Place £10 worth of ACCAs or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on ACCAs or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.198054654" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English Premier League: Newcastle v Liverpool (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 30 April, 12.30pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Newcastle</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Newcastle" data-market_id="1.198054654" data-price="8.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25422">8.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Newcastle" data-market_id="1.198054654" data-price="9" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25422">9</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Liverpool</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Liverpool" data-market_id="1.198054654" data-price="1.45" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56323">1.45</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Liverpool" data-market_id="1.198054654" data-price="1.46" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="56323">1.46</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.198054654" data-price="5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.198054654" data-price="5.1" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">5.1</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html%23gobet-1.198054654">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html%23gobet-1.198054654">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198054654" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"Football Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.198054654","entry_title":"Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198054654">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Saturday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20All%20the%20best%20bets%20in%20one%20place&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html&text=Saturday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20All%20the%20best%20bets%20in%20one%20place" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/ntt20-podcast-saturday-acca-tangerines-can-help-land-fruity-treble-290422-1117.html">NTT20 Podcast Saturday Acca: Tangerines can help land fruity 9/1 treble</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Blackpool pre season 1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Blackpool%20pre%20season%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/ligue-1-tips-rampant-rennes-to-extend-top-three-push-against-sorry-st-etienne-290422-164.html">Ligue 1 Betting: Rampant Rennes to extend top-three push against sorry St Etienne</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/bourigeaud_rennes_2022.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/bourigeaud_rennes_2022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/saturday-league-one-tips-millers-set-for-one-last-push-and-greens-can-win-on-sky-290422-134.html">Saturday League One Tips: Millers set for one last push and Greens can win on Sky</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Neil Harris press 2 1280 .728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Neil%20Harris%20press%202%201280%20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/next-psg-manager-betting-conte-21-amid-poch-back-to-spurs-rumours-250422-204.html">Next PSG Manager Betting: Conte 2/1 amid Poch back to Spurs rumours</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Antonio Conte, Spurs boss.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Antonio%20Conte%2C%20Spurs%20boss.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/next-burnley-manager-tips-allardyce-the-best-option-150422-722.html">Next Burnley Manager: Allardyce the best option</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Dyche Reflective 1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Dyche%20Reflective%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-fa-cup-premier-league-and-more-150422-200.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets from the FA Cup, Premier League and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pep Guardiola, Manchester City boss.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Pep%20Guardiola%2C%20Manchester%20City%20boss.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">More Football Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Football</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-offers/" class=" "> Betfair Offers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class="active "> Football Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Weekend ACCA </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/talksport-charity-bet/" class=" "> TalkSPORT Charity Bet </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley/" class=" "> Burnley </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds Utd </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-city/" class=" "> Norwich City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/watford/" class=" "> Watford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolves </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> English Football League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/" class=" "> Dimitar Berbatov </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/copa-america/" class=" "> Copa America </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/african-cup-of-nations/" class=" "> Africa Cup of Nations </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img){window.ftClick=""; window.ftExpTrack_5423215=""; window.ftX=""; window.ftY=""; window.ftZ=""; window.ftOBA=1; window.ftContent=""; window.ftCustom=""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack=""; window.ftRandom=Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423215=ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());}var ftDomain=(window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423215={pID:"5423215",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423215:window.ftClick_5423215,ftExpTrack_5423215:window.ftExpTrack_5423215,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423215PP=new ftPProc(ftV_5423215); var deployTag=function(){deployTag=function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423215PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag=document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id="ft_servedby_5423215"; ftTag.src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?"+ft5423215PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name="ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling);},gTimer=setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423215.GTimeout);ft5423215PP.init();})(this); '></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget"> <div class="widget__body"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> </div> <div class="widget__footer"> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li> Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/", "name": "Football Tips" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html", "name": "Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/">US Sports</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Fsaturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <footer class="layout__footer"> <footer class="footer"> <div class="footer__column"> <p class="footer__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> </div> <div class="footer__column footer__column--links"> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="small_print"> <div class="small_print__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p>© Betfair 2007–2022</p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football//"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"70393e1339725c8f","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2021.12.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>