Blackburn's strikers back amongst the goals

Blackburn 2.9215/8 v Bournemouth 2.546/4; The Draw 3.412/5

Tony Mowbray was understandably delighted with his side's performance at Deepdale on Monday night. The injuries and suspensions have cleared up and Rovers have a relatively clean bill of health ahead of this weekend's clash with high-flying Bournemouth.

It's been a hugely forgettable 2022 for the Lancashire side, with no Championship side having scored fewer goals since January 1st than Mowbray's men (14). Although they could still mathematically make the play-offs, it seems unlikely that they will gatecrash the top six at this stage.

Nevertheless, with a full squad to pick from, Mowbray will be keen to end the season on a high and give the frustrated home faithful some much-needed cheer.

Bournemouth produced a sensational comeback to draw 3-3 with Swansea in midweek and although they aren't quite over the line yet, Scott Parker will be feeling confident that his side can secure their return to the Premier League at Ewood Park.

The Cherries have plenty of firepower and Keiffer Moore's midweek performance will make it difficult for Parker to leave the Welshman out of the XI. The visitors fired in 24 shots against Swansea, 20 of which came from inside the box and they are likely to create chances in this contest.

With Blackburn's strikeforce firing again and Bournemouth's willingness to get forward, this could be an entertaining spectacle and Over 2.5 Goals looks worth chancing at 2.0421/20.

Seasiders to justify favouritism

Blackpool 1.9620/21 v Derby 4.3100/30; The Draw 3.65

Blackpool are ending the season in convincing fashion and the Seasiders eased past relegated Barnsley in midweek. Neil Critchley has utilised his fringe players in recent weeks with the likes of Jake Beesley, Owen Dale and Oliver Casey all being given the chance to impress. Although finishing above rivals Preston North End appears to be the only ambition for the Lancashire club, they are unlikely to take it easy here.

The hosts have a terrific record against lower-ranked sides and they've been victorious in nine of the ten matches in which they've started as favourites. They've also take maximum points in eight of their nine home fixtures against sides who are currently below them in the table.

Derby will be competing in League One next season, however, their fans are looking forward to a fresh start and the possibility of resolving their much-publicised off-the-field issues. Although Wayne Rooney and his side can hold their heads up high, their away form has been atrocious and this is unlikely to be a straightforward task for the Rams. They have picked up just a solitary point on the road in 2022 and are unlikely to buck that trend at Bloomfield Road.

Coopers men to continue momentum

Nottingham Forest 1.594/7 v Swansea 6.25/1; The Draw 4.57/2

Although Nottingham Forest may have one eye on their midweek showdown with Bournemouth, Steve Cooper's side must ensure that they don't show any signs of complacency on Saturday afternoon. The Tricky Trees could still secure automatic promotion with a return of 42 points from their last 18 games having given them a realistic opportunity of bypassing the play-offs.

Forest have conceded the fewest goals in the division in 2022 and they have also scored 2+ goals in each their last nine home matches. They've managed to keep clean sheets in five of their last six outings and are understandably favourites here. Cooper has been widely praised for turning things around at the City Ground and he will be determined to get one over on his former employers.

Swansea come off the back of an exhausting midweek draw with Bournemouth, however, they were second best in that contest. They are unbeaten in nine, although they've drawn each of their last four and they are likely to just fall short here.

Another thriller at the Den

Millwall 1.511/2 v Peterborough 7.413/2; The Draw 4.67/2

Millwall are still within reach of the play-offs and Gary Rowett will be aiming to guide his side into the top six with a victory on Saturday afternoon. The Lions' away form has been problematic this season, however, true to form, they are incredibly hard to beat on their own patch. The hosts have won six of their last eight at this venue and have suffered just a single home defeat since January 15th.

Throughout February and March, Rowett's men managed to keep four consecutive home clean sheets, however, they've shown some vulnerabilities at the back recently and have conceded in each of their last three. They were also uncharacteristically sloppy against Birmingham last weekend and a much-improved Posh will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet.

Grant McCann will take Peterborough into League One with a degree of optimism. The Cambridgeshire have been much tougher to beat recently and have lost just two of their last seven. Although they have improved at the back, they've kept just a single clean sheet in their last 14, however, they've also notched in eight of their last ten.

BTTS at Ashton Gate

Bristol City 2.245/4 v Hull 3.259/4; The Draw 3.55

Neither of these two sides have much to play for, however, both teams will be hoping to build some momentum ahead of next season. Hull fans will be encouraged by their club's recent performances with the Tigers having won three of their last four.

Although they are indebted to some superb performances from Keane Lewis-Potter, Shota Arveladze's men have been putting in some decent displays and they've looked particularly effective on the road. They've won three of their last five on their travels and have netted in five of their last six.

Bristol City require another summer rebuild, however, they are ending the season on a positive note. The Robins are unbeaten in four and have won consecutive away games. Each of their last three matches at this venue have ended all-square and there is unlikely to be much between these two sides, who are separated by just two points in the table. With both sides playing with plenty of freedom, this could be a decent spectacle.

Terriers to leave the CBS with at least a point

Coventry 2.546/4 v Huddersfield 3.185/40; The Draw 3.3512/5

Mark Robins was relieved to see his side escape from the Hawthorns with a point last weekend as the Sky Blues survived a late penalty scare. Nevertheless, the hosts could potentially secure their highest finish in almost two decades with a victory on Saturday afternoon. Robins' side have been hard to predict in recent weeks and they have beaten several top six sides this campaign including Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

Although their home form has been relatively strong, the hosts have won just one of their last six and have conceded the first goal in four of their last five here.

Huddersfield are still chasing down Bournemouth and although they have already secured their place in the top six, there is still a small chance that Carlos Corberan's side could leapfrog the Cherries into second place. The Terriers have won four of their last five and have a tremendous away record. They've kept a clean sheet in three of their last five on the road and are effective at holding onto a lead.

Royals and Baggies to share the points

Reading 3.052/1 v West Brom 2.486/4; The Draw 3.55/2

Reading have successfully booked their place in the second tier with Paul Ince helping to steer the Royals to safety. The Berkshire club have been better since the former Blackpool boss arrived at the Madjeski, however, last weekend's 3-0 loss at Hull was concerning. Although there is very little to play for, Ince is unlikely to let his players hit the beach, and having avoided defeat in three of their last four here, they will fancy their chances of taking something from this contest.

It's been a disappointing campaign for West Brom and although Steve Bruce was pleased with his team's second half display against Coventry last weekend, a significant summer clearout awaits. The Baggies are priced up as favourites here, however, having won just one of their last 11 away games, backing the game to finish level appears to be a wiser option.

Low-scoring 90 minutes at the Riverside

Middlesbrough 1.855/6 v Stoke 4.3100/30; The Draw 3.8514/5

Middlesbrough produced a professional display in midweek and they remain in play-off contention. Chris Wilder was delighted with his players, however, the former Sheffield United boss will be fully aware that his side cannot afford any more slip-ups in their quest for a top six spot.

Prior to that much-needed victory, Boro had been floundering and although their defence had been relatively solid, they were struggling to produce anything notable in the final third. The hosts are rarely involved in high-scoring thrillers with just 36% of their matches featuring three or more goals so far this campaign.

Although they cannot reach the top six, Stoke have found form and will be looking to produce yet another upset here. The Potters tend to relish the underdog tag and have beaten several top half sides over the last couple of weeks. Michael O'Neill's side have kept four clean sheets in their last seven outings and are unlikely to give much away on Saturday afternoon.

Points shared in South Wales

Cardiff 2.111/10 v Birmingham 3.7511/4; The Draw 3.412/5

Cardiff will start this match as the favourites, however, their recent performances give us very little cause for optimism. Steve Morison's are simply treading water and with plenty of changes expected over the summer, the Bluebirds are likely to come back stronger next season. They were easily swept aside by Middlesbrough in midweek and they've now failed to score in each of their last three.

Birmingham bounced back from their 6-1 mauling with a creditable 2-2 draw against Millwall. The Blues were much improved, however, their away form is exceptionally poor and it is something which Lee Bowyer will be looking to address. They have a 4-7-11 record on their travels, however, they may have enough to take a point against their out-of-form hosts.