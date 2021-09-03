Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Accrington Stanley v Shrewsbury Town: Hosts to maintain home form

Accrington Stanley v Shrewsbury Town

15:00

Both meetings between these League One sides ended in draws last season but the home side are fancied to take three points on Saturday.

Alan Dudman says: "It's not a huge shock the Shrews are chalked up at 3.8514/5 for this, and Accrington look a pretty sound bet at 2.1211/10 to take the honours as the numbers are simple - Shrewsbury have lost both away thus far, the Reds have won both at home.

"Accrington's work-rate and desire are hallmarks of a John Coleman team and they had that in abundance when they recorded their first clean sheet of the season in the 2-0 win against Doncaster, despite missing Cameron Burgess who left for Ipswich on a larger contract. The Reds strengthened their ranks with box-to-box midfielder Ethan Hamilton, though, and 18-year-old West Brom forward Jovan Malcolm joined too.

"Colby Bishop and Dion Charles are potentially the best two forwards in the division according to their manager, and Accrington were aware of interest from Peterborough in the former, a club with a real talent for unearthing forwards and selling them on, but they've done well to keep him and add to the ranks - which is in stark contrast to Shrewsbury.

"I only see the hosts winning this and they look the best bet of the weekend at just over evens. If you are looking for a Correct Score bet on the Sportsbook, I would recommend the 1-0 and 2-0 at 11/2 and 8/1."

Stevenage v Swindon: Robins have growing list of positives

Stevenage v Swindon

15:00

Ian Lamont says: "Swindon have not conceded for three games, defeating pre-season favourites Salford on their own turf and Mansfield, who were also among the front runners with layers before a ball of the campaign was kicked. Hopefully they can manage without Anthony Grant, called up by Jamaica. The Robins have turned down multiple offers for defender Ben Hunt from Wrexham.

"Stevenage started the season in fine fashion and remain unbeaten at home, beating Barrow and drawing with Port Vale. Defeat at Walsall must have been highly frustrating last Saturday. Boro had plenty of chances - mostly off target - through Jack Smith, Jake Taylor, Luke Norris and signed again Bruno Andrade, who joined recently from Salford having been at the club on loan previously.

"I certainly don't think Stevenage should be favourites of the three prices, because the visitors are more than capable and confident to claim a positive result. Gilbert's arrival could cement their strength as they grab a win."

Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan: Irish look for home crowd to lift spirits

Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan

Saturday September 4, 17:00

Live On Sky Sports

After a heartbreaking defeat to Portugal on Wednesday, Ireland must pick themselves up and give the home crowd in Dublin something to shout about against Azerbaijan.

Daniel McDonnell says: "There's a flaw in any assessment that Ireland need to bring the performance level from Wednesday into this game as the brief will be so different.

"Instead of intelligently soaking up pressure and striking effectively on the counter, the challenge is to find the creativity to break down an opponent that will seek to defend in numbers on occasion.

"Kenny must also weigh up fatigue as a factor. In March, he followed an eventful 3-2 away defeat in Serbia - a game that might have swung both ways - with a drab 1-0 loss at home to Luxembourg which smacked of a hangover from Belgrade. He didn't shake the team up and has vowed to learn from that mistake as their energy levels were low.

"Unsurprisingly, Ireland are the favourites at 1.618/13 but there's a natural caution about steaming in at those odds although the suspicion is that they may shorten closer to kickoff."

Faroe Islands v Denmark: Danes will win by big margin

How to find a bet for what's likely to be a ludicrously one-sided affair between an international minnow and one of Europe's rising powers? Our previewer has found an angle.

Faroe Islands 40.039/1 v Denmark 1.111/9; The Draw 10.519/2

19:45

Dan Fitch says: "Faroe Islands have lost their last two World Cup qualifiers by a 4-0 scoreline. Denmark twice hit four goals during Euro 2020 and back in March, beat Moldova 8-0. You can back Denmark with -3 in the handicap market and get generous odds of 3.412/5."

Ukraine v France: Back the hosts to hold world champions

Ukraine v France

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

The world champions travel to Kiev to play a side that are improving under their famous manager and reached the last eight at Euro 2020.

Pandora Hughes says: "Group D of the UEFA World Cup qualification tournament is one of the tougher sections and the two fancied teams involved, Ukraine and France, are finding it difficult to pull away from their rivals.

"France have managed two wins and two draws from their four outings, while Ukraine have returned four points from twelve, thanks to a safety-first approach that has seen them produce consecutive draws against minnows Kazakhstan.

"Still, the point they gained in Paris in March was a solid effort, and a repetition will at least keep them in the hunt to win the Group. Given the talent in the respective squads, France should win this comfortably, but they bring a four-game winless streak of their own to Kiev and at these odds I'm siding with the stalemate."