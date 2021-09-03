NTT20 Saturday Football ACCA: League One and Two treble boosted to 200/1

Twine To Shine

AFC Wimbledon v Oxford Utd

Saturday, 15:00

MK Dons, who travel to Cheltenham on Saturday, are League One's top scorers and boast a number of avenues of attack. Strikers Eisa and Parrott are scoring a goal a game as a duo. Scott Twine, playing in the hole, is in the perfect position to do what he does best: shoot and score from range.

Twine's taken the joint-most shots in League One, the majority of them from outside the box. Rather than being a wasteful tactic, Twine has proven that his skill from range translates into a constant goal threat.

Nine of his 13 league goals last season came from outside the box, and both goals so far this campaign have been direct free kicks.

With Troy Parrott on international duty, Twine will move up the pecking order in terms of MK Dons' goal threat, and he'll have a green light to let fly from anywhere.

Back Scott Twine to score anytime @ 5.04/1

Henry's Plough Lane Harvest

With both Wimbledon and Oxford approaching games with a very attacking mentality, it feels like goals are on the cards at Plough Lane.

Wimbledon's defenders have so far marshalled opposition strikers well - no #9 has scored in open play against Dons so far this season. But on a number of occasions, an attacking midfielder or wide player has found space to score. It's when such players get down the sides of the centre-backs, find space at the back post, or the edge of the box, that Wimbledon look vulnerable.

Oxford's attacking midfielder James Henry fits the bill. He scored a hat-trick last weekend against Lincoln, and a penalty in the previous game against Crewe. His goalscorer record of 0.33 goals per 90 in over four seasons at Oxford demonstrate his consistent threat. He takes between 2-3 shots per game and he's a great finisher as shown last weekend, as well as being on penalties.

Back James Henry to score @ 3.412/5

Aaron's Barren Run To End

Bristol Rovers v Crawley Town

Saturday, 15:00

Bristol Rovers need to get things moving after a slow start to the season, and they can do so against a Crawley side in bad shape due to injuries and poor results. Twice already in the first month of the season, Crawley have conceded six goals in a match, against Forest Green and Charlton in midweek having played a strong side in the EFL Trophy.

Collins is a real threat at League Two level, albeit not the most natural finisher. He's a mobile striker, constantly on the move. His pace and ability to dribble past defenders mean he can create chances for himself, and it's only due to a mixture of poor finishing and good goalkeeping that he hasn't notched yet this season.

Having looked threatening in his last two games, it's time for Collins to notch. Crawley are experiencing injury issues at the back, and this is a nightmare match-up for 36 year-old Tony Craig.

Back Aaron Collins to score at 3.613/5

Smith To Hammer Dimished County

Newport County v Leyton Orient

Saturday, 15:00

Newport are missing seven players for their fixture against Leyton Orient due to an outbreak of COVID cases. At this stage it's unclear which players will be missing but it's less than ideal preparation for a game against a tough opponent in Kenny Jackett's side who, barring a poor performance in defeat to Harrogate, have looked very competitive so far this season.

Harry Smith starred in last weekend's victory over Bradford City, scoring and hitting the bar. The deliveries of full-backs Wood and James will be aimed at the head of 6"5 Smith, who will be licking his lips at the thought of continuing his good form against a weakened Newport side.

Back Smith to score any time at 3.7511/4