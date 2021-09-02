To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Dimitar Berbatov

Football Podcast

Saturday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Back Danes to beat handicap at big price

Kasper Hjulmand
Will Kasper Hjulmand be celebrating when Denmark take on Faroe Islands?

Dan Fitch is backing another large win by the Euro 2020-semi-finalists Denmark, as he previews the pick of Saturday's World Cup qualifying games...

"Faroe Islands have lost their last two World Cup qualifiers by a 4-0 scoreline. Denmark twice hit four goals during Euro 2020 and back in March, beat Moldova 8-0."

Back Denmark -3 against Faroe Islands at 3.412/5

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe
Saturday 4 September

Finns can claim first win

Finland 1.454/9 v Kazakhstan 9.08/1; The Draw 4.47/2
Kick off, 14:00

Saturday's first game, sees Finland expecting a win against Kazakhstan. The hosts have only played two games in Group D so far, drawing with first Bosnia and then away in Ukraine. Kazakhstan twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Ukraine on Wednesday, but were fortunate to claim the point. A Finland win and both teams to score is 4.03/1.

Back Russia to love

Cyprus 9.08/1 v Russia 1.454/9; The Draw 4.47/2
Kick off, 17:00

Cyprus lost 3-0 away in Malta in midweek and it was the third time that they've failed to find the net. Russia are second in Group H on goal difference, after keeping a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with the leaders Croatia in their last outing. Back Russia to win to nil at 2.111/10.

Norway will build on Dutch point

Latvia 12.011/1 v Norway 1.3130/100; The Draw 5.85/1
Kick off, 17:00

After their 1-1 draw with Holland, Norway now need to win their fixtures against Latvia and Gibraltar, to put themselves in a strong position in Group G. Back them to win half-time/full-time at 2.01/1.

Danes will win by big margin

Faroe Islands 40.039/1 v Denmark 1.111/9; The Draw 10.519/2
Kick off, 19:45

Faroe Islands have lost their last two World Cup qualifiers by a 4-0 scoreline. Denmark twice hit four goals during Euro 2020 and back in March, beat Moldova 8-0. You can back Denmark with -3 in the handicap market and get generous odds of 3.412/5.

More even than odds suggest

Israel 3.711/4 v Austria 2.3211/8; The Draw 3.39/4
Kick off, 19:45

With home advantage, Israel seem to be underrated here. After losing their opening game against Denmark, they are unbeaten in three (W2 D1) and are level on seven points with Austria. At the least it should be competitive and both teams to score is 1.981/1

Montenegro can score on road again

Netherlands 1.152/13 v Montenegro 20.019/1; The Draw 9.417/2
Kick off, 19:45

Group G could hardly be more tight, with only a point separating the top four. Netherlands and Montenegro are both tied on seven points, so you could make an argument that the hosts are too short here. Montenegro managed to draw 2-2 away in Turkey on Wednesday and both teams to score is 2.35/4.

Low scoring match ahead

Slovakia 4.1 v Croatia 2.021/1; The Draw 3.55/2
Kick off, 19:45

Slovakia are the only team still unbeaten in Group H, but have drawn three of their games (W1), so find themselves a point behind the leaders Croatia. This should be tight and under 2.5 goals has landed in three of Croatia's last four games and can be backed at 1.738/11.

Another tight game for France

Ukraine 6.25/1 v France 1.654/6; The Draw 3.953/1
Kick off, 19:45

France dropped points in midweek, with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina. They've now draw two of their four qualifiers (W2), but remain four points ahead of second placed Ukraine, who have drawn all four of their games. That includes a 1-1 draw with Ukraine in the reverse fixture. Under 2.5 goals is 1.834/5 and has landed in all four of France's qualifiers.

Get a Free £10 Bet – Every Day!

We’re doubling our Daily Rewards! From Thursday September 2 until Wednesday September 8, stake £20 on multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 to use on multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day after they are placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Finland to beat Kazakhstan and both teams to score at 4.03/1
Back Russia to beat Cyprus to nil at 2.111/10
Back Norway half-time/full-time against Latvia at 2.01/1
Back Denmark -3 against Faroe Islands at 3.412/5
Back Israel and Austria to both score at 1.981/1
Back Netherlands and Montenegro to both score at 2.35/4
Back under 2.5 goals between Slovakia and Croatia at 1.738/11
Back under 2.5 goals between Ukraine and France and 1.834/5

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Finland v Kazakhstan (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 September, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Finland
Kazakhstan
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Cyprus v Russia (Russia Win to Nil)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 September, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Latvia v Norway (Half Time/Full Time)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 September, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Latvia/Latvia
Latvia/Draw
Latvia/Norway
Draw/Latvia
Draw/Draw
Draw/Norway
Norway/Latvia
Norway/Draw
Norway/Norway
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Faroe Islands v Denmark (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 September, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Faroe Islands
Denmark
The Draw
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Israel v Austria (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 September, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Slovakia v Croatia (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 September, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 2.5 Goals
Over 2.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Ukraine v France (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 September, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 2.5 Goals
Over 2.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe: Netherlands v Montenegro (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 September, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More World Cup 2022