Saturday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Back Danes to beat handicap at big price

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Europe

Saturday 4 September

Finns can claim first win

Finland 1.454/9 v Kazakhstan 9.08/1; The Draw 4.47/2

Kick off, 14:00

Saturday's first game, sees Finland expecting a win against Kazakhstan. The hosts have only played two games in Group D so far, drawing with first Bosnia and then away in Ukraine. Kazakhstan twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Ukraine on Wednesday, but were fortunate to claim the point. A Finland win and both teams to score is 4.03/1.

Back Russia to love

Cyprus 9.08/1 v Russia 1.454/9; The Draw 4.47/2

Kick off, 17:00

Cyprus lost 3-0 away in Malta in midweek and it was the third time that they've failed to find the net. Russia are second in Group H on goal difference, after keeping a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw with the leaders Croatia in their last outing. Back Russia to win to nil at 2.111/10.

Norway will build on Dutch point

Latvia 12.011/1 v Norway 1.3130/100; The Draw 5.85/1

Kick off, 17:00

After their 1-1 draw with Holland, Norway now need to win their fixtures against Latvia and Gibraltar, to put themselves in a strong position in Group G. Back them to win half-time/full-time at 2.01/1.

Danes will win by big margin

Faroe Islands 40.039/1 v Denmark 1.111/9; The Draw 10.519/2

Kick off, 19:45

Faroe Islands have lost their last two World Cup qualifiers by a 4-0 scoreline. Denmark twice hit four goals during Euro 2020 and back in March, beat Moldova 8-0. You can back Denmark with -3 in the handicap market and get generous odds of 3.412/5.

More even than odds suggest

Israel 3.711/4 v Austria 2.3211/8; The Draw 3.39/4

Kick off, 19:45

With home advantage, Israel seem to be underrated here. After losing their opening game against Denmark, they are unbeaten in three (W2 D1) and are level on seven points with Austria. At the least it should be competitive and both teams to score is 1.981/1

Montenegro can score on road again

Netherlands 1.152/13 v Montenegro 20.019/1; The Draw 9.417/2

Kick off, 19:45

Group G could hardly be more tight, with only a point separating the top four. Netherlands and Montenegro are both tied on seven points, so you could make an argument that the hosts are too short here. Montenegro managed to draw 2-2 away in Turkey on Wednesday and both teams to score is 2.35/4.

Low scoring match ahead

Slovakia 4.1 v Croatia 2.021/1; The Draw 3.55/2

Kick off, 19:45

Slovakia are the only team still unbeaten in Group H, but have drawn three of their games (W1), so find themselves a point behind the leaders Croatia. This should be tight and under 2.5 goals has landed in three of Croatia's last four games and can be backed at 1.738/11.

Another tight game for France

Ukraine 6.25/1 v France 1.654/6; The Draw 3.953/1

Kick off, 19:45

France dropped points in midweek, with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina. They've now draw two of their four qualifiers (W2), but remain four points ahead of second placed Ukraine, who have drawn all four of their games. That includes a 1-1 draw with Ukraine in the reverse fixture. Under 2.5 goals is 1.834/5 and has landed in all four of France's qualifiers.