Everton v Liverpool: Back goals at Goodison



Everton 7.87/1 v Liverpool 1.4640/85, the Draw 5.14/1

12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Kevin Hatchard says: "Our friends at Opta tell us that Liverpool have lost just one of the last 23 PL Merseyside derbies, and that was a 2-0 defeat at Anfield in 2020 when the Reds were ravaged by injuries. They haven't lost at Goodison Park since 2010, and they won this fixture 4-1 last term.

"However, I'm not sure I can get excited by Liverpool's price of 1.444/9 here in the Match Odds market. The Reds have played poorly at Fulham (drew 2-2) and Manchester United (lost 2-1), and they don't have the same control of midfield without Thiago. Harvey Elliott is an excellent young player who is fast improving, but midfield is a concern, which is why Liverpool have moved to sign Juventus' Arthur on loan.

"Instead of exploring the Match Odds market, I'll go for Both Teams To Score here at what I think is a generous 1.9210/11. Liverpool have only kept one clean sheet in the league this term, and they have only managed two shut-outs in their last 10 top-flight outings. On the road, they have kept out the opposition just once in six PL games."

Celtic v Rangers: Rivals evenly matched in first Old Firm derby of the season

Celtic 1.9110/11 v Rangers 4.3100/30, the Draw 3.953/1

12:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Frank Monkhouse says: "These sides met five times last season, and there was no more than one goal between the pair on four occasions. The spare was a 3-0 win for Celtic at this venue in van Bronkhorst's first Old Firm as manager, although he played his part in a few as a Rangers player. Each of the last two derbies finished level at 1-1 after 90 minutes, following a 2-1 win for Celtic at Ibrox.

"At this early stage of the season, with both teams having one eye on their opening game of the Champions League group stage, we could see a slightly more reserved match than we're used to. The draw can be backed at around 3.9 on the Betfair Exchange, and that's our approach. Celtic are 1.9310/11 with an away win for Rangers at 4.3100/30. The latter was difficult to overlook as it's such great value.

"Both teams have scored in each of the last three renewals of this fixture, with 2-1 being the final score in two of those three. Both teams to find the net again is 1.728/11, and that's likely to attract attention, as is the game producing over 2.5 goals at 1.774/5."

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich: Union can show their strength

Union Berlin 8.07/1 v Bayern Munich 1.412/5, the Draw 5.85/1

14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Kevin Hatchard says: "Union are defensively solid. They have conceded multiple goals in just two of their last 16 league matches, and at home they have lost just three of their last 40 Bundesliga outings. At their Alte Försterei home, the capital club has won four of the last five in the league, and they have already beaten RB Leipzig 2-1 this term.

"Bayern have been undoubtedly superb this season, but they were profligate in front of goal last weekend in a 1-1 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach. Foals keeper Yann Sommer made a record 19 saves, and while he was outstanding, he was helped by some wayward finishing. Of course, Bayern can always catch fire and demolish anyone, but this bet is based on Union's strength and consistency.

"I'm happy to give Union a +1.5 advantage here on the Asian Handicap at 1.9620/21. We only lose if they lose by two clear goals or more. It's always a bit scary to oppose Bayern, but I think Union can at least keep things tight."

Preston v Birmingham: PNE to ease past blunt Blues

Preston 1.75/7 v Birmingham 6.25/1, the Draw 3.711/4

15:00

Jack Critchley says: "Preston have made a remarkable start to the season. The Lilywhites may only have picked up two victories so far, however, they are yet to concede a goal in any of their opening seven matches. Freddie Woodman has been superb in the PNE goal, although plenty of credit should be given to manager Ryan Lowe...

"Lowe has also spoken of his frustration in the transfer market this summer and admits that the club have found it far from straightforward to strengthen their squad over the last couple of months.

"Birmingham have won just one of their last 18 away games and are also yet to find the back of the net on the road this season. John Eustace's side must pick themselves up after surrendering their one goal lead to Norwich on Tuesday night."

Auxerre v Marseille: Visitors' bandwagon to roll onwards

Auxerre 5.04/1 v Marseille 1.758/11, the Draw 4.216/5

16:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

James Eastham says: "Marseille have real momentum heading into this fixture and competition for places in virtually every area of the pitch is bringing out the best in the players.

"On his first start of the season Pape Gueye scored the winner vs Clermont and that puts pressure on Matteo Guendouzi, Valentin Rongier and Jordan Veretout to maintain a good level of performance if they want to keep their midfield places.

"Attacking midfielder Gerson had to watch on from the bench against Clermont as Dimitri Payet and Alexis Sanchez combined to telling effect for a second successive match."

Milan v Inter: Hakan is the man

Milan 2.915/8 v Inter 2.727/4, the Draw 3.412/5

17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Chloe Beresford says: "These two teams have yet to click as they have in previous seasons, but they both bring potent attacks to the latest instalment of the Derby della Madonnina.

"There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Inter's last 11 games in Serie A, while Milan's four matches this season have seen no fewer than 10 goals scored as the Rossoneri extended their unbeaten run to 20 league games.

"Meanwhile, after just one assist in seven derby appearances as a Milan player, last season's two matches saw Hakan Calhanoglu score one and create another for Inter, his set piece prowess proving deadly against his former club."

Aston Villa v Man City: Back irrepressible Haaland to continue record run

Aston Villa 9.417/2 v Man City 1.384/11, the Draw 5.85/1

17:30

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Paul Higham says: "We knew Erling Haaland would score goals, we didn't imagine he'd bang in back-to-back hat-tricks and a record nine goals in his first five games. He's the huge odds-on favourite now to win the Golden Boot - and we have questioned on this blog whether the race is already over.

"With 19 goals so far, Pep Guardiola's side have scored more in their opening five games than any City side ever, and on a 20-game unbeaten away run and playing their favourite Premier League opponent they'll fancy another comfortable three points.

"City were anything but comfortable when slipping two goals behind against both Newcastle and Crystal Palace - something Villa also managed before losing 3-2 on the final day of last season as Guardiola won another league title.

"City are big favourites to win the league yet again, with the addition of Haaland making it almost an unfair fight for a team that has already dominated everyone bar Liverpool over the last five years."

Sevilla v Barcelona: Visitors can take advantage of struggling hosts

Sevilla 4.77/2 v Barcelona 1.865/6, the Draw 3.9

20:00

Live on Premier Sports

Dan Fitch says: "Saturday's La Liga action concludes with struggling Sevilla hosting buoyant Barcelona.

"Sevilla have yet to win this season, being beaten Osasuna on the opening day, before drawing at home to Real Valladolid and then losing at Almeria last weekend. Selling both starting centre-backs in a single summer was bound to have a negative impact and it is bound to take a little time for Sevilla's new recruits - which include Isco - to bed in.

"One new signing that has already settled is Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, who now has four goals in his last two games."