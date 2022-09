PNE defence to hold firm once again

Preston 1.75/7 v Birmingham 6.25/1; The Draw 3.711/4

Preston have made a remarkable start to the season. The Lilywhites may only have picked up two victories so far, however, they are yet to concede a goal in any of their opening seven matches. Freddie Woodman has been superb in the PNE goal, although plenty of credit should be given to manager Ryan Lowe.

The Liverpudlian would undoubtedly like to see his side finish their chances, although he will be encouraged by the blossoming partnership of Troy Parrott and Emil Riis. Nevertheless, having converted just 2.2% of their efforts on goal this season, the Lancashire club must find a way to become more decisive in the final third.

Lowe has also spoken of his frustration in the transfer market this summer and admits that the club have fround it far from straightforward to strengthen their squad over the last couple of months.

Birmingham have won just one of their last 18 away games and are also yet to find the back of the net on the road this season. John Eustace's side must pick themselves up after surrendering their one goal lead to Norwich on Tuesday night.

Although they have been slightly above average defensively, Brum have produced very little going forward and possess the lowest xG in the second tier. The underlying numbers aren't good and faced with the unenviable task of breaking down the PNE resistance, they are likely to come up short on Saturday afternoon.

Preston to beat Birmingham 1.7

Canaries to extend winning streak

Norwich 1.824/5 v Coventry 4.77/2; The Draw 3.814/5

Norwich left it late to overcome Birmingham at St. Andrews on Tuesday night and although there were some elements of their performance which need to be improved, they displayed a fantastic level of determination to take all three points. The pressure has eased on Dean Smith and having conceded just twice in their last four outings, the Canaries are starting to display their promotion credentials.

Smith also has the luxury of being able to rotate his squad with the likes of Todd Cantwell, Gabriel Sara and Onel Hernandez having all started on the bench in midweek.

Coventry have only played four times so far this season, however, Mark Robins' side have looked disjointed and sloppy at the back. They have conceded seven times in their opening three away games and could find it tough to keep the hosts at arm's length.

The Sky Blues were arguably lucky not to have given away a penalty at Deepdale and with Josh Sargent in superb form, the home side should ease to victory this weekend.

Norwich to beat Coventry 1.82

Points shared at Kenilworth Road

Luton 2.1211/10 v Wigan 3.953/1; The Draw 3.1511/5

Nathan Jones hailed his players 'character' following his side's 2-1 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night. The Welshman was also delighted with both Luke Freeman and Gabriel Osho netting their first goals for the club and he'll be hoping that his side can build on their midweek performance.

Despite their shaky start to the campaign, the Hatters are now unbeaten in three and with just six goals conceded in their opening seven outings, the Bedfordshire outfit are proving typically stubborn opposition. Nevertheless, Jones would still like to see more from his side in the final third and they'll have to work hard to find a way past Wigan's rearguard.

With the exception of their hammering at the hands of Burnley, Wigan have been tough to beat and have adapted well to life in the Championship. Leam Richardson's side may be lacking goals, but they always battle for 90 minutes and have managed to take points off both Norwich and West Brom so far.

Neither side will give much away in this fixture and it could be an extremely close contest.

Luton vs Wigan - Draw 3.15

QPR to continue their freescoring form

Swansea 2.486/4 v QPR 3.052/1; The Draw 3.412/5

Swansea have been one of the most enigmatic sides in the Championship so far this season and Russell Martin will be disappointed with his team's return of just six points from a possible 21. The Swans' only victory so far came at Bloomfield Road with Olivier Ntcham scoring a late winner for the Welsh club. With just six goals so far, they need to improve their firepower, however, the potential departures of Michael Obafemi and Joel Piroe is unlikely to help their cause.

QPR are purring at the moment and they produced another terrific first-half performance against Hull in midweek. Mick Beale's men have now scored six times in their last two games and have netted 2+ goals in four of their opening seven matches. Chris Willock and Ilias Chair have struck up a superb partnership and have netted seven times between them so far. The pair should be able to combine once again on Saturday afternoon.

QPR Double Chance and Both Teams to Score 2.34

Lions to bounce back from midweek defeat

Millwall 2.111/10 v Cardiff 4.1; The Draw 3.211/5

Millwall have endured their fair share of injury problems this season with Ryan Leonard the latest name to be added to their growing list of casualties. Gary Rowett is likely to add to his squad before the transfer window closes and he will be hoping that any new additions can be the catalyst to help improve his team's recent performances. They've failed to find the net in each of their last three outings and have now drawn a blank in four of their last seven. Only fives side have produced poorer xG numbers than the hosts, including this weekend's visitors Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds' strikers continue to misfire as they slipped to yet another defeat in midweek. Steve Morison's side have scored just four times with midfielder Romaine Sawyers responsible for 50% of those efforts. Defensively, they've been fairly solid and they are no pushovers. With just five goals conceded, their matches hae been low margin and this could be another tight 90 minutes.

Draw and Under 2.5 Goals 3.27

Entertaining 90 mins at Ewood

Blackburn 2.26/5 v Bristol City 3.65; The Draw 3.412/5

Blackburn bounced back from a three match winless run on Wednesday night as they eased past Blackpool at Bloomfield Road. Rovers were the better side throughout and fired in 18 shots throughout the 90 minutes. Jon Dahl Tomasson's side were lively in the final third and they also created plenty of chances, without finding the breakthrough, against Stoke seven days ago. The addition of George Hirst is likely to give them extra impetus in the final third and they will be expected to find the back of the net here.

Bristol City have the highest xG in the Championship and have been creating plenty of opportunities over the last few weeks. The Robins clocked up a third consecutive home clean sheet in midweek, however, they're far leakier on the road and have been breached six times away from Ashton Gate. Nevertheless, with Antoine Semenyo returning to full fitness and Nakhi Wells looking hungry again, they are unlikely to draw too many blanks this season.

Both Teams to Score? Yes 1.85

Points shared in South Yorkshire

Rotherham 3.45 v Watford 2.35/4; The Draw 3.259/4

Rotherham's unbeaten start to the campaign was abruptly ended by Sunderland in midweek as the Millers struggled to contain Jack Clarke at the Stadium of Light. Paul Warne admits that his side were second best and that they'll lick their wounds and quickly move on.

Unfortunately for Warne, this weekend's task is another tricky assignment and his side must significantly improve ahead of the visit of Watford. Despite Wednesday's disappointment, it's always ill-advised to write off the Millers, who have spirit and determination in abundance.

Watford's squad could look very different come Saturday afternoon. Several Hornets players have been linked with moves away from Hertfordshire and there may be a handful of incomings too. On the pitch, Rob Edwards has overseen a mixed start to the campaign, however, they picked up a crucial victory in midweek and will be keen to clinch consecutive victories for the first time this season.

The Millers won't make it easy for them and they may have to settle for a fourth consecutive away stalemate.