Union can show their strength

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich

Saturday 03 September, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

The most remarkable thing about the progress that Union Berlin have made is that them being in the upper section of the top-flight table no longer feels out of place or unusual. A club that is only just starting its fourth ever season in the Bundesliga is playing with the balance and quality of a side that expects to qualify for Europe, even if the coach Urs Fischer and his humble players would never admit it.

Union have finished seventh and fifth in their last two campaigns, and they are second in the standings heading into this weekend. Forwards Sheraldo Becker and Jordan Siebatcheu have rattled in six league goals between them already, and are already on the same wavelength, which is impressive when you think that Siebatcheu only arrived in the summer from Young Boys. In Switzerland last term, the US international was top scorer in the Super League and netted a Champions League winner against Manchester United.

Union are also defensively solid. They have conceded multiple goals in just two of their last 16 league matches, and at home they have lost just three of their last 40 Bundesliga outings. At their Alte Försterei home, the capital club has won four of the last five in the league, and they have already beaten RB Leipzig 2-1 this term.

Bayern have been undoubtedly superb this season, but they were profligate in front of goal last weekend in a 1-1 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach. Foals keeper Yann Sommer made a record 19 saves, and while he was outstanding, he was helped by some wayward finishing. Of course, Bayern can always catch fire and demolish anyone, but this bet is based on Union's strength and consistency.

I'm happy to give Union a +1.5 advantage here on the Asian Handicap at 1.9620/21. We only lose if they lose by two clear goals or more. It's always a bit scary to oppose Bayern, but I think Union can at least keep things tight.

Alarms are blaring in Bochum

Bochum v Werder Bremen

Saturday 03 September, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

There are worrying clouds creeping across the Ruhr skyline in Bochum, and a case of second-season syndrome is looking like a strong possibility. VFL lost 1-0 at Freiburg last Friday in a chaotic, crazy game, and they are still looking for their first points of the season.

Coach Thomas Reis worked wonders in the last two seasons, getting Bochum back into the Bundesliga and then keeping them there. He described both achievements as miracles, but although he has a strong bond with the club (he is a long-term servant as a player and a coach), his chances of providing another piece of magic appear to be slimming. Reis was linked with the Schalke job in the summer, was reportedly blocked from pursuing that opportunity by the club, and the two parties have subsequently failed to agree on a new contract. The current agreement expires in the summer.

Bochum have already conceded 13 goals this season in the league, and even more worryingly, goalkeeper Manuel Riemann has had to make 31 saves. That's a higher number than any other keeper in the German top flight. Riemann has the best post-shot xG differential in the division last term, and was a big reason why Bochum stayed up.

Werder Bremen have been a breath of fresh air in the league, and have scored at least twice in all four of their league games. They have rattled in ten goals already in the league, and they scored twice in the DFB Cup as they won 2-1 at Energie Cottbus.

You can back Werder to score Over 1.5 Goals here at 2.01/1.

Brilliant Baumi can have Friday fun

Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim

Friday 02 September, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Borussia Dortmund have claimed three wins from their first four league matches, but the nature of their 3-2 home defeat to Werder Bremen has set the alarm bells ringing at Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund were somewhat fortunately 2-0 up in the 89th minute, but their luck ran out as they collapsed to a 3-2 defeat. No team had ever gone on to lose from a position of such strength so late on in a Bundesliga match. Given that BVB were also fortunate to win 3-1 at Freiburg, it's not been the most convincing of starts under returning coach Edin Terzic.

Conversely, Hoffenheim have momentum after a run of three straight wins, and coach Andre Breitenreiter has made a positive impact. Breitenreiter gave his flagging coaching career a boost by winning a shock Swiss Super League title with Zurich, and his side is playing strongly in defence and packing a punch in attack.

French forward Georginio Rutter scored a magnificent goal in the recent 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen, while Christoph Baumgartner netted the opener with the cheekiest of backheels. Baumgartner already has two goals in the league, and last term he got seven goals and two assists.

Given how fragile Dortmund still are defensively, and the kind of positions Baumgartner is getting into, I'll back the Austrian to score or assist here on the Sportsbook at 2.56/4.