Hakan is the man

AC Milan v Inter

Saturday September 3, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

These two teams have yet to click as they have in previous seasons, but they both bring potent attacks to the latest instalment of the Derby della Madonnina.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Inter's last 11 games in Serie A, while Milan's four matches this season have seen no fewer than 10 goals scored as the Rossoneri extended their unbeaten run to 20 league games.

Meanwhile, after just one assist in seven derby appearances as a Milan player, last season's two matches saw Hakan Calhanoglu score one and create another for Inter, his set piece prowess proving deadly against his former club.

With that in mind, the tip here is to back Hakan Calhanoglu to score or assist, a market available at 2.56/4.

Sarri to knock off his former club

Lazio v Napoli

Saturday September 3, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

After starting their season with two wins, Napoli have faltered over the past week with Fiorentina and Lecce both earning draws against Luciano Spalletti's men. The team has lost so many important players, now unrecognisable from the unit that enjoyed so much success under Maurizio Sarri.

Now at Lazio, the rugged coach would enjoy nothing more than a victory over his former side, and his current team are in great form, losing just three of their last 34 matches at the Stadio Olimpico.

They have also scored at least two goals in each of their last four home matches in Serie A and, with all that in mind, the tip here is to simply backLazio to win at odds of 3.02/1.

Roma to keep on rolling

Udinese v AS Roma

Sunday September 4, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

AS Roma have made a great start to the new season, winning three and drawing one of their first four games to move joint top of the Serie A table at this early stage. Jose Mourinho has been given a vastly improved squad, and the Portuguese Coach is getting the best from them already.

What's more, the Giallorossi boast a superb record against Sunday's opponents, losing just two of their last 19 encounters with Udinese. Just as Roma have been involved in low scoring games this season with three of their four matches seeing under 2.5 goals, Udinese have seen a total of just one goal scored across both their home games in 2022/23 combined.

With five of the last six meetings between these two seeing under 2.5 goals as well, the tip here is to backAS Roma to win and under 2.5 goals at 4.57/2.