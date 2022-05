Rizespor v Sivasspor: Sparrowhawks to fly high in Turkey

Rizespor 2.6813/8 v Sivasspor 2.747/4, the Draw 3.613/5

18:00

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to find goals in Turkey as Sivasspor travel to Rizespor this evening...

Tobias says: "Mid-table Rizespor are a perfectly mediocre team (W12-D12-L12 GF-48 GA-48) who lost their last home game 6-0 to second-placed Fenerbahce. Six of their last seven league games at Yeni Rize Sehir Stadium have now delivered Over 2.5 Goals, as the Sparrowhawks have conceded at least twice in 6/7.

"Sivasspor will fancy their chances of getting the result they need to move out of the relegation zone. The Braves are unbeaten in four on the road (W2-D2), scoring nine times across those matches. They're also eight games without a clean sheet. With two shaky defences on show, we'll take Over 2.5 Goals to come home again this evening."

Huddersfield v Luton Tips: Back both sides to oblige

Huddersfield 2.245/4 v Luton 3.953/1, the Draw 3.259/4

19:45

Huddersfield are 1.584/7 to qualify for the Championship play-off final with their semi-final tie against Luton poised at 1-1 ahead of the second leg.

Mark O'Haire says: "Huddersfield are now unbeaten in each of their last five head-to-head encounters with Luton, although four of those fixtures have ended in stalemates (W1-D4-0). The Terriers silenced the Hatters in the league's two regular season meetings his term, picking up a 2-0 triumph at the John Smith's Stadium.

"Huddersfield have been in fantastic form since December. Only Nottingham Forest have earned more regular season points during that impressive streak (W15-D9-L2) and the hosts picked up the second-most home points this season. Meanwhile, Carlos Corberan's troops lost just seven of 43 showdowns against sides outside of the top-two (W22-D14-L7).

"Luton were beaten nine times on their travels during the regular Championship season and found the going particularly tough when visiting the league's elite. The Hatters returned just W2-D2-L8 at top-13 teams, shipping multiple goals on nine occasions. Nevertheless, the Bedfordshire boys have lost just five of their last 25 outings."

Juventus v Lazio:

Juventus 2.47/5 v Lazio 3.259/4, the Draw 3.613/5

19:45

Two famous names of Serie A go head to head in Turin on Monday evening and our Italian football expert has a bet to recommend based on xG stats...

Chloe Beresford says: "A heavy defeat to Inter in Wednesday's Coppa Italia Final means Juve's season is effectively over, with fourth place already secured by Max Allegri's men. The Bianconeri have lost just one of their last 11 league games, while Lazio will hope to finish fifth but know that Roma are just one point behind them.

"This could be a high scoring game too, as there have been over 2.5 goals scored in 14 of Lazio's last 15 away games, while Juve have seen over that total in each of their last three outings in Serie A."

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Newcastle v Arsenal: Gunners to buckle under Top 4 Finish pressure

Newcastle 4.84/1 v Arsenal 1.794/5, the Draw 4.1

20:00

Arsenal are 2.186/5 to finish in the top four ahead of their Monday night trip to Newcastle for a crucial Premier League clash.

Mike Norman says: "Arsenal are the favourites to take all three points and you have to feel that the 'must win versus nothing to play for' factor has had some influence on the market.

"I have to admit that I'm not a huge fan of betting on end-of-season games where at least one team has nothing to play for, but the best approach always has to be to trust such teams to be 100% committed.

"Using that approach would mean that we have a massively improved Newcastle team, that has been in excellent form of late on home soil and still with the incentive to finish in the top half of the table, facing an Arsenal team playing under huge pressure that could be without two or three key defenders.

"Under the above scenario then I'd be all over Newcastle to win at 4.57/2, and I see no reason why I shouldn't tip them up at that price."

Newcastle v Arsenal: Get on Odegaard to hit the target

Paul Higham also concentrates on the action at St James' Park where he's having a couple of shots bets as part of his Bet Builder...

Paul Higham says: "You'd expect a decent response from Arsenal and going forward they have some excellent talent, and one in particular caught my eye on Thursday, so we're adding him in to form today's Bet Builder.

"Martin Odegaard is that man after what was one of few impressive Arsenal displays at Spurs, as he got into scoring positions inside the box plenty, but was just missing the finish.

"Odegaard has added much more attacking intent to his game of late and he's had multiple shots on target in his last two outings and has averaged well over two shots per game in his last eight.

"You should be safe backing him to hit the target here, but we're looking a little bigger and taking the 4.57/2 on 2+ shots on target for Odergaard to see him continue his attacking streak."