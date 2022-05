Salvation is now a reality

Empoli v Salernitana

Saturday May 14, 14:00

Just a few weeks ago, the idea of Salernitana avoiding the drop seemed almost impossible, but after four wins and two draws in their last six games, Davide Nicola's men look set to do just that. With two games remaining, they are one point above the relegation zone and take on an Empoli outfit who have managed to win just one of their last 19 games.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Juric returns to Hellas

Hellas Verona v Torino

Saturday May 14, 17:00

This game sees ninth play 10th as Torino visit the side just above them in the table, and their boss Ivan Juric can expect a hot reception from the Stadio Bentegodi. There could well be a low goals total here too, with Toro boasting the fifth best defence in the league and having seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last six away matches.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Slumping Spezia

Udinese v Spezia

Saturday May 14, 17:00

There is no doubt that Spezia are looking forward to the end of the season, losing each of their last four matches and conceding at least two goals in each of those outings. In contrast, Udinese have won three of their last six home games and the Infogol model gives them just a 17% chance of losing this fixture.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Jose getting it done

AS Roma v Venezia

Saturday May 14, 19:45

Roma arrive at this game on a seven-match unbeaten run at home, and have kept a clean sheet in five of those outings. With Venezia having lost each of their last six away games, it is no surprise to see the Infogol model giving them just an 8% chance of winning at the Stadio Olimpico.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Buoyant Bologna bouncing

Bologna v Sassuolo

Sunday May 15, 11:30

There are just two places and four points separating these two teams, Sassuolo wasting their strong start to the campaign by ending on a real downward spiral.

The Neroverdi have won just one of their last six matches, and have lost each of their last three away games before making the short trip to Bologna.

Meanwhile, their opponents here have lost just one of their last seven matches, and it is worth noting that Bologna have seen over 2.5 goals in three of their last four games, while Sassuolo have seen over that same total in four of their last six.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Getting grim for Genoa

Napoli v Genoa

Sunday May 15, 14:00

The Infogol model gives Genoa just a 15% chance of winning this game, and that number could even be lower given the fact that the Rossoblu have failed to win any of their last 16 away matches and have failed to score in six of their last seven.

After a slight wobble, Napoli have rebounded to win their last two games and will be looking to enjoy their last home game of the season.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Milan must win

AC Milan v Atalanta

Sunday May 15, 17:00

Getting to play before Inter this weekend should help Milan, but a meeting with Atalanta at San Siro is not going to be easy even as the Rossoneri begin the weekend sitting two points clear at the top of the table.

Milan are undefeated in their last 14 matches, and have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven at home. It is worth noting there have been under 2.5 goals scored in all seven of those San Siro outings, while Atalanta have won three of their last four away matches in Serie A.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Two teams with hope

Cagliari v Inter

Sunday May 15, 19:45

Milan could have widened their two-point lead at the top of the table by the time this game gets underway, but regardless of results elsewhere, both these teams will see this as a must-win game.

While Inter - who have seen over 2.5 goals scored in each of their last five games - are chasing the title, Cagliari start this weekend in the relegation zone and know that anything less than three points could seal their fate.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Fiorentina flying

Sampdoria v Fiorentina

Monday May 16, 17:30

They have already earned 20 points more than they did last season, but Fiorentina seemed determined to end the season on a strong run, an emphatic 2-0 win over Roma last weekend sparking joyous scenes at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The same cannot be said of Sampdoria, who start this round of action just four points above the drop zone. They have managed just one win in their last six games and it is worth noting that they have seen under 2.5 goals scored in six of their last seven outings.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Bianconeri playing for pride

Juventus v Lazio

Monday May 16, 19:45

A heavy defeat to Inter in Wednesday's Coppa Italia Final means Juve's season is effectively over, with fourth place already secured by Max Allegri's men. The Bianconeri have lost just one of their last 11 league games, while Lazio will hope to finish fifth but know that Roma are just one point behind them.

This could be a high scoring game too, as there have been over 2.5 goals scored in 14 of Lazio's last 15 away games, while Juve have seen over that total in each of their last three outings in Serie A.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over