Rizespor v Sivasspor

Monday 18:00

In Italy yesterday, Lorenzi Insigne got the send off he wanted - and so did Kev. Insigne grabbed a farewell goal as Napoli beat Genoa 3-0.

We start the week in Turkey where Sivasspor are chasing a result at Rizespor in one of this evening's two Super Lig games.

Mid-table Rizespor are a perfectly mediocre team (W12-D12-L12 GF-48 GA-48) who lost their last home game 6-0 to second-placed Fenerbahce. Six of their last seven league games at Yeni Rize Sehir Stadium have now delivered Over 2.5 Goals, as the Sparrowhawks have conceded at least twice in 6/7.

Sivasspor will fancy their chances of getting the result they need to move out of the relegation zone. The Braves are unbeaten in four on the road (W2-D2), scoring nine times across those matches. They're also eight games without a clean sheet. With two shaky defences on show, we'll take Over 2.5 Goals to come home again this evening.