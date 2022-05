Insigne and co to go out in style

Napoli v Genoa

Sunday 15 May, 14:00

Live on BT Sport ESPN

Our man Christopher Nkunku had six shots in Saturday's 1-1 draw between Arminia Bielefeld and RB Leipzig, but he couldn't quite make the breakthrough we needed.

We'll wrap up in Naples, because Napoli are in action against relegation-threatened Genoa, and I don't think Luciano Spalletti's men's will do the visitors any favours.

It'll be an emotional day at the Diego Maradona, with Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens bringing down the curtain on an incredible spell with the southern giants in their final home game. Insigne is off to MLS, while Mertens is not having his contract renewed, despite being the club's record scorer.

Napoli have nothing to play for, but that didn't stop them from smashing Sassuolo 6-1 in the last home game or winning 1-0 at Torino last time out. They face a Genoa side that won dramatically against Juventus, but whose away form is atrocious. Genoa have lost their last three away matches, and haven't scored in any of those defeats. They haven't netted away from home for nearly three months, and they haven't won on the road since September.

I'll keep this simple. 1.758/11 is an awfully big price for a home win when you consider that Genoa have an awful away record, and they are facing Serie A's third best team. Back the home win.