</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html">Newcastle v Arsenal: Back Gunners to buckle under Top 4 Finish pressure</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/sunday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-130522-204.html">Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-v-manchester-city-tips-jesus-leads-title-charge-before-replacement-arrives-110522-834.html">West Ham v Manchester City: Jesus to lead title charge before replacement arrives</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-its-up-to-you-beauty-inspire-to-beat-new-york-150522-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: It's up to you Beauty Inspire to beat New York </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/sunday-irish-racing-tips-new-york-city-to-shine-bright-140522-1111.html">Sunday Irish Racing Tips: New York City to shine bright</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-improvement-needed-for-both-our-french-guineas-runners-on-sunday-130522-368.html">Ryan Moore: Improvement needed for both our French Guineas runners on Sunday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/chennai-super-kings-v-gujarat-titans-ipl-tips-rayudu-ready-for-big-winner-140522-194.html">Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans: Rayudu ready for big winner</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/lucknow-super-giants-v-rajasthan-royals-tips-back-rahul-to-lead-lucknow-140522-646.html">Lucknow Super Giants v Rajasthan Royals: Back Rahul to lead Lucknow to victory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/ipl-betting-how-indias-big-guns-cost-punters-dear-130522-194.html">IPL Betting: How India's 'big guns' cost punters dear</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-rome-mens-final-djokovic-the-deserved-favourite-against-tsitsipas-150522-778.html">ATP Rome Men's Final: Djokovic the deserved favourite against Tsitsipas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rome-open-mens-semi-final-tips-djokovic-to-get-ruud-awakening-140522-778.html">ATP Rome Men's Semi-Final Tips: Djokovic to get Ruud awakening</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/rome-open-mens-quarter-final-tips-nadals-exit-the-big-talking-point-130522-778.html">Rome Open Men's Quarter-Final Tips: Nadal's exit the big talking point</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/us-pga-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-the-punters-preview-130522-167.html">USPGA Championship 2022: The Punter's Preview</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/att-byron-nelson-championship-in-play-tips-munoz-makes-the-early-running-130522-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Is Spieth all set to sail past Sebastian?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/us-pga-championship-latest-odds-spieth-can-utilise-colonial-power-120522-721.html">US PGA Championship Latest Odds: Spieth can utilise Colonial power</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Trump rated 25 per cent likely to return to the White House in 2024 </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-local-elections-betting-how-bad-will-this-be-for-boris-johnson-040522-171.html">UK Local Elections Betting: How bad will this be for Boris Johnson?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-general-election-odds-25-years-on-from-blair-landslide-bettors-are-unconvinced-by-labour-250422-204.html">Next General Election Betting: 25 years after Blair landslide bettors are unconvinced by Labour</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-poland-for-a-top-4-finish-220422-1130.html">Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Tips: Back Sweden for the win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-semi-final-2-tips-oppose-cyprus-to-qualify-210422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 2 Tips: Get against Cyprus in qualification betting</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-greece-to-win-semi-final-one-200422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 1 Tips: Back Greece for the win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/">Mercury Music Prize</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/xfactor/">X-Factor</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/celebrity-big-brother/">Celebrity Big Brother</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-9-tips-carapaz-to-stamp-authority-140522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 9 Tips: Carapaz to stamp authority</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-8-tips-girmay-and-nizzolo-to-fight-out-honours-130522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 8 Tips: Girmay and Nizzolo to fight out honours</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/linus-udofia-v-denzel-bentley-tips-londoner-to-delight-his-fans-with-a-vital-win-120522-746.html">Linus Udofia v Denzel Bentley: Londoner to delight his fans with a vital win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-manager-markets-the-latest-news-and-betting-011121-6.html">Manager Markets Blog</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Robert Lewandowski celebrates 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Floodlights.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Championship Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-manager-markets-the-latest-news-and-betting-011121-6.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Mauricio Pochettino moody 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Manager Markets Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Newcastle v Arsenal: Back Gunners to buckle under Top 4 Finish pressure</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike-norman/">Mike Norman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-05-15">15 May 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Newcastle v Arsenal: Back Gunners to buckle under Top 4 Finish pressure", "name": "Newcastle v Arsenal: Back Gunners to buckle under Top 4 Finish pressure", "description": "Arsenal travel to Newcastle on Monday Night Football in a game they simply must win to keep their top four hopes alive, and Mike Norman fancies they'll falte...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-15T12:12:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-15T14:21:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweHead1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Arsenal travel to Newcastle on Monday Night Football in a game they simply must win to keep their top four hopes alive, and Mike Norman fancies they'll falter under the pressure... Premier League survival confirmed for Magpies With results going their way in midweek Newcastle's Premier League survival was confirmed, and now their attentions turn to what would be a remarkable top half finish. Remember, this is a Newcastle side that failed to win any of their opening 14 league games this season and a team that traded odds-on in the Relegation market for long periods before Eddie Howe's appointment. That Howe was named on the shortlist for Premier League Manager of the Season a few days ago sums up what an incredible job he has done since taking over the north-east outfit in November of last year. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/newcastle-united-vs-arsenal/933046/"] Newcastle have won 10 of their last 16 league games, includng a run of six straight home victories before a narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in their last game at St James' Park. Newcastle's injury list remains lengthy with Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock all ruled out for the visit of Arsenal, though Ryan Fraser is fit again and Kieran Trippier is expected to make his first start since recovering from a broken foot. Champions League football in the balance following Sunday Spurs win Arsenal's grip on Champions League qualification has loosened in the past few days, firstly thanks to their 3-0 loss in the North London Derby on Thursday night, and then again thanks to Tottenham's 1-0 win over Burnley on Sunday. The Gunners still have matters in their own hands however, and maximum points from their last two games against Newcastle on Monday night and at home to Everton on Sunday will see them finish fourth ahead of their fierce city rivals. In the Top 4 Finish market Arsenal can be backed at [2.12], with Tottenham just marginally preferred by the layers at [1.86]. Mikel Arteta's men will travel to Newcastle in decent form having won four straight games - including wins over Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham - prior to their defeat to Spurs, though Thursday's loss has the potential to be more damaging than just a dent in confidence. Rob Holding will definitely miss the game through suspension, while Gabriel appeared to hobble off injured against Spurs. He and fellow centre-back Ben White will be assessed on match day, though Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey remain on the sidelines. Gunners unconvincing favourites for the win Arsenal are the [1.91] favourites to take all three points and you have to feel that the 'must win versus nothing to play for' factor has had some influence on the market. I have to admit that I'm not a huge fan of betting on end-of-season games where at least one team has nothing to play for, but the best approach always has to be to trust such teams to be 100% committed. Using that approach would mean that we have a massively improved Newcastle team, that has been in excellent form of late on home soil and still with the incentive to finish in the top half of the table, facing an Arsenal team playing under huge pressure that could be without two or three key defenders. Under the above scenario then I'd be all over Newcastle to win at [4.5], and I see no reason why I shouldn't tip them up at that price. The Draw can be backed at [3.85], while the slightly more cautious approach of getting Newcastle or the Draw on side can be backed at [2.08] in the Double Chance market. Trippier backed to do his old side a favour As alluded to above my bets are fewer and stakes lower on end of season matches so I'm more than happy to just roll the dice with a Newcastle win in this clash without delving into any of the popular side markets. But then I remembered a former Tottenham player is likely to return from injury, and he's no ordinary former Tottenham player. Kieran Trippier is arguably the man who got the Newcastle revival started. His Janurary transfer window arrival at the club was a huge boost, and his two goals scored (from just four starts) helped that Magpies to six valuable points. I dare say he would love nothing better than to get one over the Gunners and do his former club a ginormous favour. If he starts - and I fully expect him to - then he will be a key player for Newcastle. He'll get down the wing, cross balls, take free-kicks (literally from anywhere) and all that adds up to him hopefully having a few shots at goal and creating chancs for his teammates. Trippier is 5/1 to score or assist at anytime on the Sportsbook and I think that's a cracking price. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweHead1280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mike Norman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweHead1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweHead1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweHead1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweHead1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Newcastle manager Eddie Howe"> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Newcastle United vs Arsenal </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Mon 16 May, 20:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Newcastle United vs Arsenal", "description" : "Newcastle United vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2021/2022 match on 16 May 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Newcastle United vs Arsenal ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-05-16 20:00", "endDate": "2022-05-16 20:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "St. James' Park", "address" : "St. James' Park" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Newcastle United", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2021/2022" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Arsenal", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2021/2022" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198562239" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.198562239","entry_title":"Newcastle v Arsenal: Back Gunners to buckle under Top 4 Finish pressure"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198562239">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Newcastle%20v%20Arsenal%3A%20%20Back%20Gunners%20to%20buckle%20under%20Top%204%20Finish%20pressure&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html&text=Newcastle%20v%20Arsenal%3A%20%20Back%20Gunners%20to%20buckle%20under%20Top%204%20Finish%20pressure" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Arsenal travel to Newcastle on Monday Night Football in a game they simply must win to keep their top four hopes alive, and Mike Norman fancies they'll falter under the pressure...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"...we have a massively improved Newcastle team, that has been in excellent form of late on home soil and still with the incentive to finish in the top half of the table, facing an Arsenal team playing under huge pressure that could be without two or three key defenders."</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198562239">Back (2pts) Newcastle to Win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2>Premier League survival confirmed for Magpies</h2><p></p><p>With results going their way in midweek Newcastle's Premier League survival was confirmed, and now their attentions turn to what would be <strong>a remarkable <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.184315597">top half finish</a></strong>.</p><p>Remember, this is a Newcastle side that failed to win any of their opening 14 league games this season and a team that traded odds-on in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.184061110">Relegation</a> market for long periods before <strong>Eddie Howe</strong>'s appointment.</p><p>That Howe was named on the shortlist for <strong>Premier League Manager of the Season</strong> a few days ago sums up what an incredible job he has done since taking over the north-east outfit in November of last year.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_76_"> <path id="_x33__53_" d="M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0c-0.5-0.2-16.7-7.2-28.6-12.4V222 H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x32__56_" d="M115,222h14.3V35.4c-4.3,1.8-9.1,2.8-14.3,2.8c-5.2,0-10-1-14.3-2.8V222H115z"></path> <path id="_x31__60_" d="M55.8,45.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222h17.7V19.6C60.2,24.7,44,31.7,43.5,31.9v0 C43.7,32.2,52.2,40.2,55.8,45.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_10_"> <path id="Right_24_" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-8.7,8.2-12.3,13.3c-0.7,1-1.3,2.1-1.9,3.3l30.6,62.7L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Left_24_" d="M55.8,45.3c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l18,8.8l30.6-62.7C57.1,47.4,56.5,46.3,55.8,45.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_7_"> <rect id="Right_3_21_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_21_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_8_"> <rect id="Right_2_28_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_28_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_9_"> <rect id="Right_1_29_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_29_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_103_"> <path id="Right_21_" d="M168.9,69.5c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.1l0,0c0-9.2,1.2-18.5,5.2-24.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3 s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,5.5-2.4,10.6-6.3,14.6C141.1,29.6,166.7,39.7,168.9,69.5z"></path> <path id="Left_21_" d="M90.8,28.9c-4-4-6.3-9.1-6.3-14.6l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c4,5.6,5.2,15,5.2,24.2 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0C63.3,39.7,88.9,29.6,90.8,28.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <rect x="110.9" y="37.1" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="8.2" height="27.1"></rect> </svg> <h3>Newcastle United</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#BC0E0A;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="60.7,59.9 60.7,222.3 54.4,222.3 58.1,97.1 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="169.3,59.9 169.3,222.3 175.6,222.3 171.9,97.1 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#BC0E0A;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_26_"> <rect id="Right_5_12_" x="179.6" y="103.2" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.8785 98.7233)" style="fill:#BC0E0A;" width="41.5" height="8.7"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_12_" x="25.3" y="86.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.045 87.0479)" style="fill:#BC0E0A;" width="8.7" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_10_"> <rect id="Right_1_30_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#1B2544;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_30_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#1B2544;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <g> <path id="Right_2_46_" style="fill:#1B2544;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_47_" style="fill:#1B2544;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_46_" style="fill:#1B2544;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_47_" style="fill:#1B2544;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <polygon style="fill:#1B2544;" points="138.6,8.3 115,8.3 91.4,8.3 89.3,13.7 115,14.2 140.7,13.7 "></polygon> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="fill:none;stroke:#1B2544;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> </svg> <h3>Arsenal</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Newcastle United vs Arsenal</strong> Monday 16 May, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/newcastle-united-vs-arsenal/933046/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Newcastle have won 10 of their last 16 league games, includng a run of <strong>six straight home victories</strong> before a narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in their last game at <strong>St James' Park</strong>.</p><p>Newcastle's injury list remains lengthy with Federico Fernandez, Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock all ruled out for the visit of Arsenal, though <strong>Ryan Fraser</strong> is fit again and <strong>Kieran Trippier</strong> is expected to make his first start since recovering from a broken foot.</p><h2>Champions League football in the balance following Sunday Spurs win</h2><p></p><p>Arsenal's grip on <strong>Champions League qualification</strong> has loosened in the past few days, firstly thanks to their 3-0 loss in the North London Derby on Thursday night, and then again thanks to <strong>Tottenham's 1-0 win over Burnley</strong> on Sunday.</p><p>The Gunners still have matters in their own hands however, and <strong>maximum points from their last two games</strong> against Newcastle on Monday night and at home to Everton on Sunday will see them <strong>finish fourth</strong> ahead of their fierce city rivals.</p><blockquote> <p>In the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.184315510">Top 4 Finish</a> market Arsenal can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b>, with Tottenham just marginally preferred by the layers at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.86</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b>.</p> </blockquote><p>Mikel Arteta's men will travel to Newcastle in decent form having <strong>won four straight games</strong> - including wins over Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham - prior to their defeat to Spurs, though Thursday's loss has the potential to be <strong>more damaging</strong> than just a dent in confidence.</p><p><strong>Rob Holding</strong> will definitely miss the game through suspension, while <strong>Gabriel</strong> appeared to hobble off injured against Spurs. He and fellow centre-back <strong>Ben White</strong> will be assessed on match day, though <strong>Kieran Tierney</strong> and <strong>Thomas Partey </strong>remain on the sidelines.</p><h2>Gunners unconvincing favourites for the win</h2><p></p><p>Arsenal are the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198562239"><b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.91</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> favourites to take all three points</a> and you have to feel that the '<strong>must win versus nothing to play for</strong>' factor has had some influence on the market.</p><p>I have to admit that I'm not a huge fan of betting on end-of-season games where <strong>at least one team has nothing to play for</strong>, but the best approach always has to be to trust such teams to be 100% committed.</p><p>Using that approach would mean that we have a massively improved Newcastle team, that has been <strong>in excellent form of late on home soil</strong> and still with the incentive to finish in the top half of the table, facing <strong>an Arsenal team playing under huge pressure </strong>that could be without two or three key defenders.</p><blockquote> <p>Under the above scenario then I'd be all over Newcastle to win at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>, and I see no reason why I shouldn't tip them up at that price.</p> </blockquote><p>The Draw can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b>, while the slightly more cautious approach of getting <strong>Newcastle or the Draw</strong> on side can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.08</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198562241">Double Chance</a> market.</p><h2>Trippier backed to do his old side a favour</h2><p></p><p>As alluded to above my bets are fewer and stakes lower on end of season matches so I'm more than happy to just <strong>roll the dice with a Newcastle win</strong> in this clash without delving into any of the popular side markets.</p><blockquote> <p>But then I remembered a former Tottenham player is likely to return from injury, and he's no ordinary former Tottenham player.</p> </blockquote><p><strong>Kieran Trippier</strong> is arguably the man who got the Newcastle revival started. His Janurary transfer window arrival at the club was <strong>a huge boost</strong>, and his two goals scored (from just four starts) helped that Magpies to six valuable points.</p><p>I dare say he would love nothing better than to get one over the Gunners and do his former club <strong>a ginormous favour</strong>.</p><p>If he starts - and I fully expect him to - then he will be a key player for Newcastle. He'll get down the wing, cross balls, take free-kicks (literally from anywhere) and all that adds up to him hopefully <strong>having a few shots at goal and creating chancs for his teammates</strong>.</p><p>Trippier is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-arsenal/31421989">5/1 to score or assist</a> at anytime on the Sportsbook and I think that's a cracking price.</p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mike's 2021/22 Profit & Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 34 pts<br>Returned: 43.15 pts<br>P/L: +9.15 pts<p>*Based on 2pts main bet (first listed or only bet), 1pt all other bets</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet £10 On ACCAS or Bet Builders and Get a £2 Free Bet</h2> <p>Bet £10 on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders, at minimum combined odds of 2.0 (evens) and once the qualifying bet(s) have settled, you'll get a £2 free bet. Free bet valid 48 hours on Accas, Multiples or Bet Builders. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198562239">Back (2pts) Newcastle to Win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-arsenal/31421989">Back (1pt) Kieran Trippier to Score or Assist @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b></a></p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.198562239" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>English Premier League: Newcastle v Arsenal (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Monday 16 May, 8.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Newcastle</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Newcastle" data-market_id="1.198562239" data-price="4.3" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25422">4.3</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Newcastle" data-market_id="1.198562239" data-price="4.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25422">4.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Arsenal</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Arsenal" data-market_id="1.198562239" data-price="1.92" data-side="back" data-selection_id="1096">1.92</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Arsenal" data-market_id="1.198562239" data-price="1.93" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="1096">1.93</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.198562239" data-price="3.9" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.9</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.198562239" data-price="4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">4</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html%23gobet-1.198562239">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html%23gobet-1.198562239">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198562239" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football UK","category_label":"Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.198562239","entry_title":"Newcastle v Arsenal: Back Gunners to buckle under Top 4 Finish pressure"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.198562239">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Newcastle%20v%20Arsenal%3A%20%20Back%20Gunners%20to%20buckle%20under%20Top%204%20Finish%20pressure&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html&text=Newcastle%20v%20Arsenal%3A%20%20Back%20Gunners%20to%20buckle%20under%20Top%204%20Finish%20pressure" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-v-arsenal-tips-back-gunners-to-buckle-under-top-4-finish-pressure-130522-200.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-victories-for-the-milan-teams-in-this-51-boost-150522-35.html">The Daily Acca: Victories for the Milan teams in this 5/1 boost</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Pioli130921.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Pioli130921.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-reds-to-rule-at-wembley-in-this-121-shot-140522-35.html">The Daily Acca: Reds to rule at Wembley in this 12/1 shot</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/2bd08db7ad37fd21c41fd4204350b51ee4cd7da6.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2bd08db7ad37fd21c41fd4204350b51ee4cd7da6.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-91-boost-to-get-that-friday-feeling-130522-35.html">The Daily Acca: A 9/1 boost to get that Friday feeling</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/nathan jones pre season stoke 1280 .728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/nathan%20jones%20pre%20season%20stoke%201280%20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">More Premier League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Football</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-offers/" class=" "> Betfair Offers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Weekend ACCA </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/talksport-charity-bet/" class=" "> TalkSPORT Charity Bet </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class="active "> Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/burnley/" class=" "> Burnley </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds Utd </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/norwich-city/" class=" "> Norwich City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/watford/" class=" "> Watford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolves </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> English Football League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/" class=" "> Dimitar Berbatov </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Football </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}&cachebuster=1652624571" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;5423215;0;209;0/?gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?gdpr=${GDPR}&gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_78}&us_privacy=${US_PRIVACY}"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Lay betting calculator
Home
Football
Premier League
Newcastle v Arsenal: Back Gunners to buckle under Top 4 Finish pressure
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket