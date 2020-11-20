Football Tips: Best bets this weekend for Premier League and more

Tottenham v Manchester City: Mourinho's men can keep misfiring Citizens at bay

You can read previews of every Premier League match on Betting.Betfair but the pick of Saturday's fixtures looks set to be Man City's trip to Tottenham with Mark O'Haire on hand with our preview.

He says: "It's difficult to ignore the recent revival at White Hart Lane, with Mourinho's outfit also dominating the data."

Back Tottenham Double Chance and Under 4.5 Goals at 2.226/5

Manchester United v West Brom: Time to take on Solksjaer's side at short odds

Manchester United's inconsistencies have been glaring this season, and with that in mind, Alan Dudman is laying the hosts this weekend against West Brom.

He says: "Solskjaer's men have struggled to find the motivation and desire, and if it isn't right for Saturday, backing at 1/3 is a complete no-go."

Lay Man Utd @ 1.341/3 v West Brom

Premier League Tactical Preview: Leicester to end Liverpool's unbeaten home run

Alex Keble picks out four key tactical battles from the weekend's action, predicting that Liverpool will finally fall to defeat at Anfield and Spurs will beat Man City.

"With James Milner trying to cope with Barnes at right-back, and with Fabinho and Joel Matip trying to track Vardy together, Leicester clearly hold the advantage."

Back Leicester to beat Liverpool at 14/5

Premier League Correct Score Tips: Infogol's predictions for every match of GW9

Infogol's Steven Railston uses expected goals (xG) to predict the likely winners and score-lines of every Premier League match in Gameweek 9.

He says: "The Infogol model predicts goals (50% O.25), calculating there isn't much between Villa and Brighton, although it's surely only a matter of time before the Seagulls (34%) secure a result their performances deserve."

Back the 1-2 @ 12.5

Championship - The Saturday tipsheet

Middlesbrough haven't tasted defeat since September 12 and Jack Critchley believes that they can pick up a point against a rapidly improving Norwich.

He says: "Middlesbrough haven't had the easiest set of fixtures, having already played four of the top five, and they've managed to avoid defeat in three of those encounters."

Middlesbrough vs Norwich - Draw @ 3.39/4

La Liga Tips: Atletico Madrid should be favourites against Barca

Dan Fitch can't see why Barcelona are favoured to win against unbeaten Atletico Madrid, as he previews the pick of the weekend's matches in Spain. For score predictions check out the Infogol correct score guide to La Liga.

He says: "Third in La Liga, Atletico have two games in hand on both of the sides above them and are the only team still unbeaten (P7 W5 D2)."

Back Atletico Madrid draw no bet against Barcelona at 2.26/5

Serie A Tips: Juve may stumble again

Dave Farrar assesses the odds in Italy's top flight fixtures and predicts Cagliari will cause Juventus problems, Sassuolo will get back among the goals and an entertaining Napoli-Milan clash. For score predictions for every match check out Infogol's correct score guide.

Dave says: "Juve head to Sardinia for yet another tricky test. These are the kind of fixtures that they would have won with brutal ease in their best days, but now there are question marks."

Back Cagliari +1.5 on Asian Handicap @ 1.981/1

Bundesliga Betting: Bruised Bielefeld to lose again

The Bundesliga is back with some intriguing matchups and German football expert Kevin Hatchard has four selections this weekend. For score predictions for every match, meanwhile, check out Infogol's correct score guide.

He says: "Arminia were crushed 5-0 at Union Berlin a fortnight ago, and their lack of quality is starting to show."

Back Bayer Leverkusen -1.0 on the Asian Handicap v Arminia Bielefeld at 1.8810/11

Ligue 1 Tips: Low goals the smart selection on Riviera showdown

After another profit on the last round of matches a fortnight ago James Eastham picks out the top selections on this weekend's fixtures in France.

He says: "Bordeaux's W1-D0-L3 away record and their record of W1-D2-L4 against sides currently above them in the table suggest the odds on a win for favourites Rennes should be shorter."

Best Bet: Back Rennes to win at home to Bordeaux @ 2.001/1

