La Liga Tips: Atletico Madrid should be favourites against Barca

Villarreal can cause Real problems

Saturday 21 November, 15:15

Second placed Villarreal host fourth placed Real Madrid, with a lot of pressure now on the visitors.

Just when you think you're getting a handle of Madrid's form they surprise you. Their latest shock result in this erratic campaign came away at Valencia, in their last match before the international break. Off the back of a four-match unbeaten run across all competitions (W3 D1), Real Madrid surrendered a lead and lost 4-1, in a game in which they conceded three penalties.

With hindsight the decision to not strengthen the squad in the summer was a poor one. With the current financial situation, it made a certain sense to wait and instead spend big next year. Real Madrid had just won the title after all, but so many of their key players are in their thirties and a good team can turn into an old one, very quickly.

Now they face a tough test against Villarreal, who are unbeaten in nine (W7 D2), of which six of those games have come in La Liga (W4 D2). Villarreal have the attacking edge to cause Madrid more problems and over 3.5 goals could land at 2.47/5.

Barca should not be favourites

Saturday 21 November, 20:00

Saturday's La Liga action concludes with another huge match, as Atletico host Barcelona.

Barca won their last La Liga match 5-2 against Real Betis, but are still only eighth in the table after a poor start. While their Champions League campaign has gone smoothly with three straight victories, Barcelona's win at home to Betis ended a run of four La Liga games without a win (D2 L2).

Ansu Fati was injured in that match and is expected to be out for four months, with Sergio Busquets also out of action for a number of weeks, after picking up an injury on international duty. Atletico will be looking to take advantage of Barca's resulting selection issues.

Third in La Liga, Atletico have two games in hand on both of the sides above them and are the only team still unbeaten (P7 W5 D2). There's no real reason for Barcelona to be favourites here other than their past glories and you can back Atletico in the Draw No Bet market at 2.26/5.

Sociedad will stay top

Sunday 22 November, 15:15

On Sunday we're treated to another match between two sides in the top-half of the table, as sixth placed Cadiz host the La Liga leaders Real Sociedad.

Cadiz lost 4-0 at Atletico in their last game before the break, but were unbeaten in their previous five games (W3 D2), which included a victory over Real Madrid and a draw with Villarreal. The newly promoted club can be very happy with their start to the campaign, with the team already eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Top of the table Sociedad have now won each of their last five games. In their last outing they defeated fifth placed Granada 2-0, which was their fifth clean sheet in nine games.

Real Sociedad have scored more goals than any other side in La Liga with 20 already this season, which their defensive record is the second best in the top flight, with only Atletico conceding less than their four goals. With odds as big as 1.9310/11 for a Real Sociedad win, there's no reason to complicate matters.

