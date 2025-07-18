Football Accumulator Tips: Back France to win Euro 2025 quarter final in 9/2 Match Odds 90 acca

Back FC SB to win their Romanian Superliga match

The Romanian Superliga is in its very early stages with just one game played so far, both of these sides drew their opening game of the season, so each side are looking for their first victory of the campaign. FCSB have already had some good news in reaching the next round of Champions League qualifying after successfully overcoming Inter Club over two legs.

FCSB are the reigning Superliga champions and are the most successful domestic club in Romania, having won the division 28 times and finishing as a runner-up on 19 occasions. They're a dominant force in Romanian football, and they should have a good chance of getting close to the title again, starting here against a Ploiesti side that finished mid table last season.

Ploiseti were actually quite stubborn last season in drawing both games against FCSB, but the rest of the head-to-head record does not make for positive reading for the home side here. Ploiseti have only won one of the 19 head-to-head meetings between these sides, with FCSB coming out on top in nine of those games.

Leg 2 - Back IR Reykjavik to beat Volsungur @ 8/13 1.61

Reykjavik are in a strong position to press home their slender advantage at the top of the 1. Dield when they take on mid-table side Volsungur on Saturday evening.

Reykjavik are currently unbeaten on the road in the 1. Deild across their six away games this season. However, the league leaders will be hoping to add more wins to that tally with four of these games ending in draws. They should have more of an opportunity here to improve on that winning record away from home.

Volsungur have only managed to win one of their four home games in the Icelandic first division this season. They've managed to win just one of their last five matches, which is a record that will encourage Reykjavik, who lost their first game of the season last time out against HK Kopavogs who are one of the sides chasing them so it's important that they bounce back.

The most recent head-to-head meeting between these sides was back in May and ended with Reykjavik coming away with a narrow 1-0 victory.

Leg 3 - Back France (W) to beat Germany (W)) @ 10/11 1.91

France and Germany are two of the strongest sides in women's football, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter when they meet on Saturday evening. France come into this match in excellent form, having won all three of their group games, though they're yet to keep a clean sheet at the Euros, suggesting Germany will find chances to score. Germany, meanwhile, saw both teams score in two of their three group matches, winning two of those games.

France have been in scintillating form in front of goal, netting an impressive 11 times in just three group-stage matches - the highest tally of any team at the tournament so far. Their attack has been relentless, with goals coming from multiple sources, showcasing their depth and creativity in the final third. While their defence is yet to record a clean sheet, their firepower more than makes up for it, as they've simply outscored every opponent they've faced. If they maintain this ruthless efficiency, they'll back themselves to break down Germany's backline while still conceding at the other end.

While Germany haven't quite hit their stride yet, their squad's quality and higher world ranking mean they'll be no pushovers. However, France's momentum and attacking threat make them slight favourites. Expect Les Bleus to edge this one, but with Germany's firepower ensuring both teams find the net.

