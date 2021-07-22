To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Defences to be wrecked in Reykjavik

Icelandic football fans
We're on the hunt for goals in Iceland

We're off to Iceland tonight, as Kev checks in with one of the most chaotic teams in the country.

"Nine of Throttur's 12 league games this term have featured four goals or more, and they have leaked 30 goals already."

Back Over 3.5 Goals at 2.1211/10

Capital clash will be fun

Fjolnir v Throttur
Thursday July 22, 20:15

Lillestrom delivered more goals than we needed in their 3-2 victory at Stabaek last night, but the team with the highest average number of corners in the whole Eliteserien managed to force just two, leaving us four short of our target. We'll hurl that one into the "near-miss" bin.

We'll stay up north, and zoom to Iceland. Fjolnir are up against struggling Throttur Reykjavik in the second-tier 1.Deild, and it's reasonable to expect goals.

We'll start this capital city derby with visitors Throttur, because their season has already been very lively. 11 of their 12 games have featured at least three goals, and of those 11 matches, nine have seen an Over 3.5 Goals bet land. They have scored 21 goals, but have conceded an eye-watering 30.

Fjolnir's season hasn't quite been so crazy, but their games are still featuring an average of 2.33 goals, and six of their last eight outings have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land.

Given Throttur's terrible defensive record and their ability to score freely, we can be bold here and go for Over 3.5 Goals at 2.1211/10.

2021 FBOTD P/L

Points Staked: 108
Points Returned: 83.73
P/L: -24.27 points

Recommended bets

Back Over 3.5 Goals at 2.1211/10

Icelandic 1 Deild: Fjolnir v Throttur (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)

Thursday 22 July, 8.15pm

Market rules

