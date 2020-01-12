Football Bet of the Day: Carpi can make us happy

Hosts' recovery to continue

Carpi v Sudtirol

Sunday January 12, 16:30

A Belgian boost for us last night, as OH Leuven defeated odds-on favourites Union Saint Gilloise 3-2. Three wins, three defeats this week, so it all hinges on today. We're heading to Italy, because Carpi are facing Sudtirol in Serie C.

Carpi had a brief taste of the big time in 2015, having won promotion to Serie A for the first time in their history. The dream died quickly, and Carpi lasted just a season at that level, and then they missed out on promotion the following season as they lost a playoff.

That disappointment hit hard, and now the club finds itself in the third division. At least they have adapted well - Carpi have won their last six league games, and are only four points off top spot. At the Stadio Sandro Cabassi, they have won seven of their last eight games.

Sudtirol, based right at the top of Italy, are also in the promotion mix, but their form has dipped badly. They have lost three of their last four games, and they have failed to score in all of those defeats. Back in September, they lost 3-2 at home to Carpi.

The hosts are trading at evens for the win here, and that's a price I'll happily snap up.