Football Bet of the Day: Eagles to crash

Red machine to reach the final

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt

Wednesday 10 June, 19:45

Live on BT Sport

Bayer Leverkusen didn't really have to get above third gear, as they swept aside fourth-tier side Saarbrücken in the DFB Cup semi-finals. It was enough to land our second winner of the week on the Asian Handicap, and we'll stay in the same country and the same competition.

Bayern Munich are facing Eintracht Frankfurt in the second semi-final, in a repeat of the 2018 final, which Frankfurt won 3-1. So much has happened since then - Eagles coach Niko Kovac left to join Bayern, won the double but was then sacked this season after losing 5-1 at Frankfurt. Frankfurt reached the Europa League semi-finals under Kovac's successor Adi Hütter (they lost on penalties to Chelsea) and are now one game away from reaching their third DFB Cup final in four seasons.

However, they are highly unlikely to make it to Berlin this year. Frankfurt have been running on empty for quite a while, and they were recent smacked 5-2 at Bayern in the Bundesliga. Bayern have won 19 of their last 20 matches in all competitions, they are seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, and they are still in the Champions League. There are echoes of the 2012/13 season, when Bayern swept all before them under Jupp Heynckes on their way to a glorious treble.

Robert Lewandowski, who with 44 goals in all competitions is having his best ever season for Bayern, will spearhead the attack. Like Thomas Müller, Lewandowski is suspended for the weekend's league clash with Borussia Mönchengladbach, so expect both players to start. Müller broke a Bundesliga single-season record this week, as he racked up his 20th assist of the league campaign.

13 of Bayern's last 20 games have seen them win and an Over 3.5 Goals bet land (Bayern have scored 90 goals in 30 league games) and we saw them demolish Frankfurt recently. The Eagles have let in 21 goals in their last eight matches in all competitions, and I think they'll succumb to the Bavarian juggernaut here.