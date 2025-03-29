Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and more

Tips for Saturday's FA Cup, EFL and European leagues

Palace backed in London derby FA Cup quarter-final

Back goals when Forest travel to Brighton in the last eight

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

The FA Cup quarter-finals begin with a London derby at Craven Cottage where Fulham host Crystal Palace and it's a visiting player who takes centre stage in the Betfair Saturday Football Superboost.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has registered 12 shots on target in his last 10 games and Betfair have boosted the price on him having one or more here from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Mateta to have 1 or more shots on target (was 1/2) SBK 1/1

FA Cup tips and predictions

Alan Shearer: "I was at Old Trafford when Fulham beat Man United so I'm going to edge for a Fulham win. It may be a long afternoon but I'll go with Fulham, just."

Alan's prediction: Fulham to progress

Alan Shearer: "This is such a tough tie to call. It really could go either way. I think the position Nottingham Forest are in, going for Champions League football and with the way they play, I'm going to go for Forest to get through."

Alan's prediction: Nottm Forest to progress

Mark O'Haire: "All four all-Premier League ties in the FA Cup fifth round this season ended all-square and the Draw 3.35 has to be a consideration again at Craven Cottage when Fulham and Crystal Palace cross swords. However, I'm happy to have the Eagles onside here with Crystal Palace 0 & +0.5 Asian Handicap trading at an appealing 1.91 for Saturday's early kick-off.

"The selection means we'll make money should Palace avoid defeat in 90 minutes - we'll earn a full-stakes profit should the visitors come out on top, and earn a half-stakes pay-out should the game end all-square - only a Fulham success will see our stake lost.

"Palace are W10-D6-L4 in EPL action since late October and have posted W9-D0-L2 across all competitions in their last 11 outings. Oliver Glasner's group are a remarkable W8-D3-L1 on their travels over the past five months with their only reverse in that same sample arriving at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup (2-3). The Eagles also won here as recently as last month."

Recommended Bet Back Crystal Palace 0 & +0.5 Asian Handicap @ Exc 1.91

Mark Stinchcombe: "Chris Wood is the fourth top scorer in the Premier League with 18 goals - his best ever return at this level - and he loves playing against this weekend's opponents in Brighton. He's scored more goals against them than any other team in his career with 12 in 24 appearances, with seven in 14 in the Premier League. This includes the four times he's netted against them in their two league games this season.

"So again with two sides in cracking form, it will come as no surprise that it's goals I want to back at the prices again. Eighteen of Brighton's last 25 matches have seen over 2.5 goals (72%) and 15 of Forest's last 24 games have seen three or more goals (63%).

"Nottingham Forest's great season has been built on their strong defence but they're overachieving defensively by 5.50 goals based on xG against so there could be some regression to the mean due. Just last month Forest beat Brighton 7-0 and in this same fixture in the league in September it finished 2-2."

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in Brighton v Nottingham Forest EXC 1.86

EFL tips and predictions

This bet is part of a four-fold acca so read the article see the case for backing three more teams.

Andy Robson: "Tom Cleverly's Watford side are still in with a chance of reaching the playoffs but will need to find some consistency in these final weeks. That's something they've struggled to find but they are five points off the playoff positions and the picture can change week on week.

"Their home form has been particularly strong in carrying them to this position, winning 11 of their 19 games at Vicarage Road this campaign. Interestingly, they've only drawn two of these games. Plymouth improved in the early stages of Miron Muslic's reign but have quickly fallen back into old habits, winning just one of their last five games in all competitions.

"Argyle's away record is concerning, winning just one of their 19 games on their travels this campaign which unsurprisingly is the worst away record in the division. They've only managed to score eight goals across these games whilst conceding 43, both records which have them rock bottom of the Championship when it comes to away metrics."

Recommended Bet Back Doncaster, Stockport, Rotherham, Watford SBK 4/1

Jack Critchley: "Leeds fans are beginning to worry about their side potentially getting the jitters ahead of the crucial run-in. The Whites have won just one of their last four matches, however, trips to Pompey and QPR are rarely straightforward and WBA have become accustomed to frustrating fellow top-six sides. The Whites should be able to lean on their superior home record here and will be expected to take three points from mid-table opposition.

"Dan James has been quiet in recent weeks for Leeds, yet he was back on the scoresheet whilst representing Wales at the weekend and he tends to score the majority of his goals at Elland Road. He began his senior career in South Wales and having already netted against Cardiff this season, he may complete the Welsh double this weekend.

"Swansea have a big enough cushion over the bottom three, despite losing each of their last two matches without registering. Alan Sheehan has been announced as caretaker head coach until the end of the season, but he surely won't be expected to come away with anything here."

Recommended Bet Back Dan James to Score Anytime SBK 17/10

Alan Dudman: "Shrewsbury look dead and buried I am afraid and you couldn't get a bigger mis-match than top against bottom here with Brum, rich in players and money on course for a record 103 points this season with no defeats at St Andrews and just eight conceded at home all season.

"The win to nil markets, HT/FT and Over 2.5 Goals are all possibles, but the angle of attack here is going with midfielder Kieran Dowell to get on the scoresheet.

"His move from Ibrox along with fellow Rangers man Ben Davies has added to an already excellent team. Davies has slotted in superbly as a left-sided centre-back while Dowell has added some creativity and goals to the middle, and his price at 7/24.50 is a lot bigger than the usual suspect Jay Stansfield.

"Expect Brum to have nearly all the ball here as they enjoyed 80% possession in the game at Shrewsbury earlier this season (and lost 3-2) and the pressure might tell on a Shrewbury team who have struggled against set-pieces. Dowell has three goals this term and two in his last three - both from the spot on penalty duties.

Recommended Bet Back Kieran Dowell to Score Anytime SBK 7/2

European football tips and predictions

James Eastham: "The difference in class between these teams and Marseille's ease on the road make the visitors a good bet to collect all three points.

"Reims are just one place and two points above the bottom three. They have lost four of their last five matches (W0-D1-L4) and have the division's worst 10-game form (W0-D3-L7).

"Marseille have the division's second-best away record (W9-D0-L4). Three of the four sides they lost to are in the top seven, and all four are better teams than Reims.

"Marseille are 1.645/8 to win. If you are looking for bigger odds on the visitors, back Marseille -1.0 Asian Handicap. With our selection, you will get your stakes back if Marseille win by a single goal, and make a profit if Marseille win by two or more goals, as they have done in six of their nine away victories."

Recommended Bet Back Marseille -1.0 Asian Handicap EXC 2.2

Jamie Kemp: "The question then becomes about who will actually line up for Real Madrid in this one, what with a host of their players having been away on international duty and Ancelotti needing to take care of his players with the business end of the season fast approaching.

"It seems likely that the South American players will be given a light return, so it should fall on one of Kylian Mbappe and/or Jude Bellingham from the European side to cover the shortfall of star power here - even if the plan is only to play them for 45-60 minutes and ideally get the game wrapped up by the time they leave the pitch.

"Mbappe has opened the scoring on seven occasions for Real Madrid in La Liga this season, with only Robert Lewandowski (9) and Julian Alvarez (8) doing so more often. Five of those seven have been scored within the opening 30 minutes of play, and he netted the game's first goal in the reverse fixture against Leganes too. At 5/23.50 to open the scoring here, I'll go with Mbappe to repeat the feat on Saturday."