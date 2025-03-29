Ligue 1 Tips: Your top five selections for a weekend profit

Back Nice in Riviera Derby

More misery on cards for Montpellier

Rennes to claim away-day victory

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

The FA Cup quarter-finals begin with a London derby at Craven Cottage where Fulham host Crystal Palace and it's a visiting player who takes centre stage in the Betfair Saturday Football Superboost.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has registered 12 shots on target in his last 10 games and Betfair have boosted the price on him having one or more here from 1/2 to 1/1.

Recommended Bet Back Mateta to have 1 or more shots on target (was 1/2) SBK 1/1

Reims vs Marseille - Back visitors to win big

Saturday 29 March, 16:00

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

The difference in class between these teams and Marseille's ease on the road make the visitors a good bet to collect all three points.

Reims are just one place and two points above the bottom three. They have lost four of their last five matches (W0-D1-L4) and have the division's worst 10-game form (W0-D3-L7).

Marseille have the division's second-best away record (W9-D0-L4). Three of the four sides they lost to are in the top seven, and all four are better teams than Reims.

Marseille are 1.645/8 to win. If you are looking for bigger odds on the visitors, back Marseille -1.0 Asian Handicap. With our selection, you will get your stakes back if Marseille win by a single goal, and make a profit if Marseille win by two or more goals, as they have done in six of their nine away victories.

For an expert guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

Recommended Bet Back Marseille -1.0 Asian Handicap EXC 2.2

Monaco vs Nice - Oppose overrated hosts

Saturday 29 March, 20:05

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

This clash of local rivals - this is a Derby on the French Riviera - is too close to call: both teams are on 47 points, and the pair even have identical +19 goal differences.

Yet Monaco are odds-on to win, while Nice are big outsiders. On the Exchange, Monaco are 1.9520/21 to collect all three points, while Nice are 4.131/10. The Draw is 3.953/1.

There is no good reason why Monaco should be such clear favourites. As the Ligue 1 table shows, Nice have matched Monaco this season. Nice will also have good support: more than a thousand of their fans are likely to make the short journey along the coast to Monaco's Stade Louis II.

You can back Nice Draw No Bet at 2.8815/8, or Nice And Draw on the Double Chance market at 1.834/5. Our selection would be to lay Monaco on the Exchange. By doing so, you will make a profit as long as Nice avoid defeat.

For a fantastic video guide to using our Exchange, click here.

Recommended Bet Lay Monaco EXC 1.95

Auxerre vs Montpellier - Home side set to celebrate

Sunday 30 March, 16:15

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

In-form Auxerre are a good bet to all but secure Ligue 1 safety by winning this weekend.

The upbeat hosts have picked up four points from their last two matches: they won 2-0 at Reims two games ago, and then secured an injury-time draw at fourth-placed Nice (1-1) in the last game before the international break.

Sitting 11 points above the bottom three with just eight rounds of games to play, Auxerre will go all-out to win here, knowing that, if they do, their pre-season objective of avoiding relegation will be all but secured.

Bottom club Montpellier have lost their last six games, failing to score in five of them. Rooted to the foot of the table, their morale is low, and they are playing as though they believe relegation is inevitable.

All factors are in Auxerre's favour. The hosts are our selection to claim victory.

Recommended Bet Back Auxerre to win EXC 1.8

Angers vs Rennes - Beye's boys too strong

Sunday 30 March, 16:15

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

Rennes are a better team than Angers and should prove it by winning this weekend.

The visitors - now managed by former Aston Villa defender Habib Beye - may be only 12th in the Ligue 1 table, but they have done well this season versus sides that, like Angers (14th), are currently below them. Their record in such matches is W7-D0-L2.

Angers have a poor home W3-D2-L8 record. Against sides that, like Rennes, are above them in the table, their home record is an even poorer W2-D1-L7.

Back Rennes to earn all three points.

Recommended Bet Back Rennes to win EXC 1.9

Le Havre vs Nantes - Make Overs your main selection

Sunday 30 March, 16:15

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

Le Havre and Nantes have been involved in some high-scoring encounters recently, and we expect that trend to continue this weekend.

Fifteen of Le Havre's 26 Ligue 1 games this season have had Over 2.5 Goals, with the same applying to nine of their 13 home games. Their last six fixtures have averaged 4.5 goals a game.

Nantes' games have been lower-scoring, although six of their 13 away games have had Over 2.5 Goals. Since the start of February, their Ligue 1 fixtures have averaged 3.0 goals a game.

Given the recent stats, we are surprised to find Over 2.5 Goals available at a big odds-against price. Make Overs your pick on the game.