Football Accumulator Tips: Back 4/1 Match Odds 90 four-fold in Championship, League 1 and 2

Andy Robson's Saturday acca covers Championship, EFL 1 and 2

Four-fold starts at Stockport where County will fancy their chances

Watford can keep playoffs bid on with win over Plymouth

Leg 1 - Back Stockport to beat Burton Albion @ 8/15 1.53

Stockport have done well to keep pace with some of the super squads present in League One this season. Birmingham, in particular, have dominated the conversation in this division with their significant spending power and squad depth, but sides like Stockport are still well within a chance of clinching promotion via the playoffs.

Stockport's recent games have been tight encounters, they've only lost one of their last five which was away against Wrexham, and have seen under 3.5 goals in each of these games. This possibly reflects the tension currently surrounding the playoff picture in League One. Stockport have a cushion of five points to Bolton but the likes of Reading are also finding form.

Burton will still feel they can put a run together to stay up, with six points separating them from safety. Crucially, they have a game in hand on the teams surrounding them which could completely warp the picture at the bottom of the table. Stockport have won 11 of their 18 games at home this season and will fancy their chances of adding to that decent record here, against a side that they comfortably beat 3-0 earlier in the campaign.

Leg 2 - Back Rotherham to beat Crawley @ 1/2 1.50

Rotherham have hit a stumbling block in recent weeks having failed to win any of their last three games. This is quite common towards the latter stages of the season if sides sit between the relegation spots and the playoffs, as they don't have much to fight for.

This game represents a chance to get back to winning ways against a Crawley side that sit 22nd in the league table - nine points from safety. What will be particularly concerning for the away side here is their form on the road, especially when contrasted with Rotherham's positive home form throughout the campaign. Crawley have only won three of their 19 games on the road in League One this season, conceding 44 goals in the process.

No side has conceded more away goals this season than Scott Lindsey's side who were hit for five goals in their last away game against Huddersfield.

Rotherham have won nine of their 19 games on home territory this campaign, their recent form may look off-putting but it's balanced out by the fact that they've played Wycombe and Wrexham as part of this recent run, both sides that sit in the top three of League One.

Leg 3 - Back Doncaster to beat Carlisle 8/15 1.53

Doncaster are looking to cement their place in the League Two playoffs, with the race becoming increasingly tight as we reach the latter stages of the season. Five points separate Doncaster from Colchester, who currently sit just outside the playoffs, and it will not help Grant McCann's side to see their playoff rivals picking up form at this crucial stage of the season, making this game even more important against a Carlisle side that look resigned to the drop.

Carlisle's hopes of staying up for another season are slowly fading, they sit six points from safety but their recent form suggests that they'll struggle to make that ground up, having only won one of their last five games in the division. Their away record doesn't make for much better reading having won just four of their 18 games on the road this season, only managing to score 13 goals across these fixtures.

Doncaster have tough challenges to come such as welcoming Walsall and Wimbledon who sit towards the top of the table, this game is a must win for the hosts if they want to keep pace in the hunt for promotion.

Leg 4 - Back Watford to beat Plymouth @ 4/7 1.57

Tom Cleverly's Watford side are still in with a chance of reaching the playoffs but will need to find some consistency in these final weeks. That's something they've struggled to find but they are five points off the playoff positions and the picture can change week on week.

Their home form has been particularly strong in carrying them to this position, winning 11 of their 19 games at Vicarage Road this campaign. Interestingly, they've only drawn two of these games. Plymouth improved in the early stages of Miron Muslic's reign but have quickly fallen back into old habits, winning just one of their last five games in all competitions.

Argyle's away record is concerning, winning just one of their 19 games on their travels this campaign which unsurprisingly is the worst away record in the division. They've only managed to score eight goals across these games whilst conceding 43, both records which have them rock bottom of the Championship when it comes to away metrics.

