Alan Shearer FA Cup Quarter Final Predictions: Last chance saloon for Man City
Just eight teams remain in this season's FA Cup and Alan Shearer believes the competition is wide open as he gives us his predictions for all four quarter-final matches...
Every team will think they can win this season's FA Cup
Last chance for Man City to win silverware
Fulham and Villa fancied to live up to favourites' tag
Nottm Forest can maintain brilliant season with win at Brighton
The FA Cup is wide open for all teams left in the competition
The FA Cup quarter finals are here and I guess every team, even Preston, will be thinking they can win it at this stage. Particularly with the form that Man City are in and how hot and cold they are.
Every team will be thinking they've got a chance. If you get past this stage then you're at Wembley so it's a big chance for someone.
Bournemouth have cooled off a bit in the Premier League but it'll be really tough for Man City. Aston Villa are a great team who made some good signings in January so they'll be thinking about what an unbelievable season they could have.
There are so many great stories that could come out of the FA Cup this year.
City are favourites and it's their last chance this season of silverware
It's hugely important for them this season because of what they've done in the past. I heard Pep say about the number of trophies they've won and where they are now compared to where they were but this is a club that's built on winning trophies so for them not to win one would be a surprise - that's how successful they've been.
It's the last chance they have to win silverware this season and also hugely important for them to get into the Champions League. I know the FA Cup doesn't deliver that but from now until the end of the season is so important for them.
Saturday
Fulham v Crystal Palace - 12:15
I was at Old Trafford when Fulham beat Man United so I'm going to edge for a Fulham win. It may be a long afternoon but I'll go with Fulham, just.
Alan's prediction: Fulham to progress
Brighton v Nottingham Forest - 17:15
This is such a tough tie to call. It really could go either way. I think the position Nottingham Forest are in, going for Champions League football and with the way they play, I'm going to go for Forest to get through.
Alan's prediction: Nottm Forest to progress
Sunday
Preston v Aston Villa - 13:30
Villa. I think Preston have done incredibly well to get this far but they're coming up against a quality side who'll be full of confidence and who made some quality signings. They're looking really impressive so I'm going to go for Villa in this one.
Alan's prediction: Aston Villa to Win
Bournemouth v Manchester City - 16:30
Another tough one to call. I think Bournemouth will fancy their chances against Man City but I think because it's the last chance to win a trophy this season, I'll go for Man City.
Alan's prediction: Man City to progress
