FA Cup Final Opta Stats: Three bets for Crystal Palace v Manchester City up to 4/1

Get three bets based on Opta stats for the FA Cup final

Manchester City are appearing in final for third year in a row

Crystal Palace are outsiders but Eze and co. could cause upset

Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer thinks fans are in for a cracker at Saturday's FA Cup final when Crystal Palace take on Manchester City at Wembley.

But what do the Opta stats tell us about where bettors should put their money? Read on to get the key data and three FA Cup final bets.

FA Cup final Bet Builder #1 - Back KDB to score or assist in goalfest

Finals are often cagey contests but when Palace and City meet the goals often flow. Both teams have scored 2+ goals in each of the last four meetings between the teams, with two 2-2 draws, and 4-2 and 5-2 victories for the Citizens.

This will be Kevin de Bruyne's fourth - and likely, final - FA Cup final appearance with Manchester City. He can go out on a high.

He's been involved in four goals in his previous three final matches, scoring one and assisting three. The Belgian has been in good touch recently, showing that his time at the top level is not over yet. We will back him to score or assist on Saturday.

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 goals and De Bruyne score or assist SBK 5/2

FA Cup final Bet Builder #2 - Back City and BTTS

Crystal Palace are competing in their third FA Cup final, losing to Manchester United in both 1990 and 2016. They're one of four clubs to compete in two finals without ever winning the trophy along with Queen's Park (1884 & 1885), Birmingham City (1931 & 1956) and Watford (1984 & 2019).

Will that losing run end on Saturday? Manchester City lost the 2024 FA Cup final 2-1 against Manchester United so Pep Guardiola's men will be determined to take the Cup back to the Etihad. As the Opta stats suggest, though, we should expect goals, so let's combine the City win with goals for both teams.

Recommended Bet Back Man City and BTTS SBK 2/1

FA Cup final Bet Builder #3 - Back Palace pair to shine again

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze has been involved in four goals in his last four games in the FA Cup (3 goals, 1 assist), putting them 1-0 up in their semi-final win against Aston Villa. He hadn't registered a single goal or assist in any of his first 14 appearances in the competition but he has now played a crucial part in Palace's path to the final.

Eddie Nketiah has been important too, involved in a goal in each of his last three FA Cup appearances (2 goals, 1 assist), all as a substitute. He's also won the FA Cup once before, playing eight minutes from the bench in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Chelsea in 2020.