English clubs have all to play for in second legs

Mourinho backed to work his cup tie magic

Sevilla 3.7511/4 v Man Utd 2.111/10, the Draw 3.814/5

20:00

Kevin Hatchard says: "Sevilla are not at the level of the sides that have previously won this competition for the club, but they have improved under Mendilibar, and their form at home of late is worthy of respect. They did superbly to force a draw last week, especially after making just a poor start.

"I can't get on board with backing a depleted United at 2.1 here to win in 90 minutes, not least because Fernandes is missing, and the back line is vulnerable after the injuries to Varane and Martinez.

United may well show their quality and take the victory, but it's not an attractive price for a team that has won only five of the last 10 away games (excluding the League Cup final)...

"I think [Harry Maguire will] find Morocco international striker Youssef El-Nesyri tough to contain. It was El-Nesyri's stoppage-time header that rebounded off the hapless Maguire for the equaliser last week."

Back Maguire & Acuna to commit 1+fouls, Over 6.5 Corners & El-Nesyri for 1+ shots on target @ 2.98

Roma 1.8910/11 v Feyenoord 4.84/1, the Draw 3.7511/4

20:00

Kevin says: "Everything that could've gone wrong for Roma did go wrong in Rotterdam last week. Lorenzo Pellegrini smashed the post with a penalty, Roma had another effort cleared off the line via the crossbar, and Gini Wijnaldum hit a late drive a whisker wide.

At the other end, Feyenoord scored with one of just two efforts on target, as Mats Weiffer bounced in his first ever European goal. Roma are now 2.3 to qualify, and that's a price I'm happy to snap up.

"At the weekend Jose Mourinho's side dismissed a decent Udinese team 3-0 to strengthen their position in Serie A's top three.

"Feyenoord lost to Roma in the final of last season's Europa Conference League, and although they won last week, Roma were the better side and won the xG battle according to Infogol's data."

Back Roma to qualify @ 2.3

Union St Gilloise 3.953/1 v Leverkusen 2.0811/10, the Draw 3.711/4

20:00

Paul Higham says: "Union have been banging the goals in at home, scoring 30 in their past 13 fixtures, but Bayer have been explosive on their travels in European competition with eight goals in their last three away games.

"And young Florian Wirtz is usually at the heart of a lot of the attacking from Bayer, especially in this competition where he's impressed since his return from injury.

"Wirtz scored in the first leg and has a goal or assist in four of the last five Europa League games he's played in and can be backed at 11/10 to have a hand in a goal on Thursday night.

"The 13-goal forward Moussa Diaby is Wirtz's partner in crime and we'll take him here for 2+ shots on target at 17/10 - as he managed in his last Europa League away game."