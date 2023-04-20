</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-4-190423-204.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-4-190423-204.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/sevilla-v-manchester-united-europa-league-tips-defensive-discomfort-the-key-to-bet-builder-180423-140.html">Sevilla v Manchester United: Defensive discomfort key to Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html">Europa League Tips: Mourinho magic to save Roma one of three bets on Thursday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/thursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-4-190423-204.html">Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Europa League and more</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-time-to-back-the-hq-big-guns-for-thursday-24-1-multiple-200423-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Time to back the HQ big guns for Thursday 24/1 multiple</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-improving-ehraz-can-take-a-big-step-forward-in-abernant-200423-1081.html">Daily Racing News: Improving Ehraz can take a big step forward in Abernant </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/thursday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-will-be-dancing-with-a-magic-performance-at-newmarket-190423-166.html">Thursday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin will be Dancing with a Magic performance at Newmarket</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-zurich-classic-of-new-orleans-and-isps-handa-championship-in-japan-on-dp-world-tour-180423-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Zurich Classic of New Orleans and ISPS Handa Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/isps-handa-championship-first-round-leader-tips-jazz-gets-vote-in-japan-180423-719.html">ISPS Handa Championship First-Round Leader Tips: 50/1 Jazz gets the vote in Japan</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/zurich-classic-of-new-orleans-2023-tips-and-preview-will-the-class-acts-prosper-again-130423-167.html">Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Will the class acts prosper again?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-lucknow-super-giants-ipl-tips-royals-have-appeal-at-home-180423-194.html">Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: Royals have appeal at home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/punjab-kings-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-death-bowling-to-cost-rcb-180423-206.html">Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore: Death bowling to cost RCB </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/sunrisers-hyderabad-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-improving-sunrisers-rate-good-value-as-outsiders-170423-171.html">Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Improving Sunrisers rate good value as outsiders</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/tennis-betting-tips-why-clay-court-tennis-is-great-for-trading-on-betfair-exchange-200423-696.html">Tennis Betting Tips: Why the clay court game is great for trading on Betfair</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-tips-dan-weston-sides-with-sinner-in-barcelona-170423-778.html">ATP Tour Tips: Dan Weston sides with Sinner in Barcelona</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-final-tips-underdog-rublev-will-never-get-a-better-chance-160423-778.html">Monte Carlo Final Tips: Underdog Rublev will never get a better chance</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-day-6-tips-double-up-on-williams-and-allen-to-advance-200423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Day 6 Tips: Double up on Williams and Allen to advance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-day-5-tips-no-problems-for-selby-and-murphy-190423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Day 5 Tips: No problems for Selby and Murphy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-day-4-tips-trump-can-edge-out-mcgill-again-180423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Day 4 Tips: Trump can edge out McGill again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: How Fox News crisis could affect the 2024 election</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-trump-5-6-for-republican-nominee-after-court-appearance-040423-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump 5/6 to be Republican nominee after court appearance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-3-1-to-be-next-president-after-indictment-310323-204.html">US Election 2024: Donald Trump 3/1 to be next president after indictment</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Europa League and more</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-20">20 April 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Europa League and more", "name": "Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Europa League and more", "description": "It's crunch time for Manchester United as they go to Sevilla with their Europa League tie balanced at 2-2. Get a Bet Builder for a tense night for Ten Hag an...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/thursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-4-190423-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/thursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-4-190423-204.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-20T10:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-20T10:26:00+01:00", "articleBody": "It's crunch time for Manchester United as they go to Sevilla with their Europa League tie balanced at 2-2. Get a Bet Builder for a tense night for Ten Hag and more tips... English clubs have all to play for in second legs Bet Builder points to tough test for Man Utd Mourinho backed to work his cup tie magic Sevilla v Man Utd: Defensive discomfort key to Bet Builder Sevilla [3.75] v Man Utd [2.1], the Draw [3.8]20:00Live on BT Sport 1 Kevin Hatchard says: "Sevilla are not at the level of the sides that have previously won this competition for the club, but they have improved under Mendilibar, and their form at home of late is worthy of respect. They did superbly to force a draw last week, especially after making just a poor start. "I can't get on board with backing a depleted United at 2.1 here to win in 90 minutes, not least because Fernandes is missing, and the back line is vulnerable after the injuries to Varane and Martinez. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/sevilla-vs-manchester-united/966375/"] United may well show their quality and take the victory, but it's not an attractive price for a team that has won only five of the last 10 away games (excluding the League Cup final)... "I think [Harry Maguire will] find Morocco international striker Youssef El-Nesyri tough to contain. It was El-Nesyri's stoppage-time header that rebounded off the hapless Maguire for the equaliser last week." Back Maguire &amp; Acuna to commit 1+fouls, Over 6.5 Corners &amp; El-Nesyri for 1+ shots on target @ 2.98 Roma v Feyenoord: Mourinho to turn the tide Roma [1.89] v Feyenoord [4.8], the Draw [3.75]20:00Live on BT Sport Kevin says: "Everything that could've gone wrong for Roma did go wrong in Rotterdam last week. Lorenzo Pellegrini smashed the post with a penalty, Roma had another effort cleared off the line via the crossbar, and Gini Wijnaldum hit a late drive a whisker wide. At the other end, Feyenoord scored with one of just two efforts on target, as Mats Weiffer bounced in his first ever European goal. Roma are now 2.3 to qualify, and that's a price I'm happy to snap up. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/roma-vs-feyenoord/966374/"] "At the weekend Jose Mourinho's side dismissed a decent Udinese team 3-0 to strengthen their position in Serie A's top three. "Feyenoord lost to Roma in the final of last season's Europa Conference League, and although they won last week, Roma were the better side and won the xG battle according to Infogol's data." Back Roma to qualify @ 2.3 Union St Gilloise v Leverkusen: Back Wirtz and Diaby to lead the way Union St Gilloise [3.95] v Leverkusen [2.08], the Draw [3.7]20:00Live on BT Sport Extra Paul Higham says: "Union have been banging the goals in at home, scoring 30 in their past 13 fixtures, but Bayer have been explosive on their travels in European competition with eight goals in their last three away games. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/union-saintgilloise-vs-bayer-04-leverkusen/966377/"] "And young Florian Wirtz is usually at the heart of a lot of the attacking from Bayer, especially in this competition where he's impressed since his return from injury. "Wirtz scored in the first leg and has a goal or assist in four of the last five Europa League games he's played in and can be backed at 11/10 to have a hand in a goal on Thursday night. "The 13-goal forward Moussa Diaby is Wirtz's partner in crime and we'll take him here for 2+ shots on target at 17/10 - as he managed in his last Europa League away game." Back Wirtz goal or assist &amp; Diaby 2+ shots on target 9/2 ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Casemiro.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Casemiro.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Casemiro.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Max Liu", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max_liu" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Casemiro.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Casemiro.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Casemiro.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Casemiro.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Man Utd midfielder Casemiro"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Casemiro has a crucial role to play for United in Spain</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212852767" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212852767">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Thursday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Europa%20League%20and%20more&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-4-190423-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-4-190423-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-4-190423-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-4-190423-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-4-190423-204.html&text=Thursday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Europa%20League%20and%20more" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>It's crunch time for Manchester United as they go to Sevilla with their Europa League tie balanced at 2-2. Get a Bet Builder for a tense night for Ten Hag and more tips...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>English clubs have all to play for in second legs</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/sevilla-v-man-utd/32268281?_gl=1*1c5hd1h*_ga*MzkyMzA2NTYwLjE1NTA3NzEyMjM.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY4MTkxMDkwNC4xNjAuMS4xNjgxOTEyMzMyLjU5LjAuMA.."><strong>Bet Builder points to tough test for Man Utd </strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Mourinho backed to work his cup tie magic</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/sevilla-v-manchester-united-europa-league-tips-defensive-discomfort-the-key-to-bet-builder-180423-140.html">Sevilla v Man Utd: Defensive discomfort key to Bet Builder</a></h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212852767"><strong>Sevilla <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b> v Man Utd <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b></strong></a><br><strong>20:00</strong><br><strong>Live on BT Sport 1</strong></p><p><strong>Kevin Hatchard says: </strong>"Sevilla are not at the level of the sides that have previously won this competition for the club, but they have improved under Mendilibar, and their form at home of late is worthy of respect. They did superbly to<span> </span><strong>force a draw last week</strong>, especially after making just a poor start.</p><p>"I can't get on board with backing a depleted United at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span></b><span> </span>here<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212852767" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>to win</strong></a><span> </span>in 90 minutes, not least because Fernandes is missing, and the back line is vulnerable after the injuries to Varane and Martinez.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Colar-_half_full" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_102_"> <path id="Right_1_6_" style="fill:#E50E23;" d="M169.8,83.2l33.7-16.4l0.4,0.9l-34,16.6C169.9,84,169.9,83.6,169.8,83.2z"></path> <path id="Left_1_6_" style="fill:#E50E23;" d="M60.2,83.2L26.5,66.8L26,67.7l34,16.6C60.1,84,60.1,83.6,60.2,83.2z"></path> </g> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#E50E23;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,4.6,1.7,9,4.6,12.7l6.8-2.7c-2.8-2.8-4.8-6.2-5.9-10h50 c-1.1,3.8-3.2,7.3-6,10.1l6.6,2.6v0.3c3.1-3.7,4.9-8.2,4.9-13L140.3,8z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Sevilla</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Layer_1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <g id="COLOURS_1_"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#AD2825;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1C52.3,40.2,43.6,32,43.6,32L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2 L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Layer_179"> </g> <g id="Layer_178"> </g> <g id="Layer_177"> </g> <g id="Sleeves_-_Thin_Edge_Hoops__x28_2_x29_"> </g> <g id="Shoulder_-_Rounded_Stripe__x28_Medium_x29_"> </g> <g id="Shoulder_-_Stripe__x28_Double_x29_"> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9 C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Polo"> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M126.5,39.7h-2.3h-4.7v24.8h-8.8V39.7h-6.9 l3.9-4c0,0,2.1,0.8,7.3,0.8s8.2-1.1,8.2-1.1L126.5,39.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M146,18.6l-0.2-1.1c0-2.1-0.4-3.3-0.4-3.3s-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2l-5-5.9H89.8l-5.1,6.1l0,0 c0,0-5,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5c0,0-11.9-1.6-17.9-17.1c-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.4l0,0c0,0-1.3-3.6-1.2-6.2h53c0,0-1.1,5.8-1.7,7.5 c-6.1,14.6-17.5,16.2-17.5,16.2l3.3,8.5c16.9-9.3,20.1-19.7,20.3-25.5C146,18.6,146,18.6,146,18.6z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M104.9,42.9c-1.4-0.7-2.6-1.4-3.9-2.1c0.9-0.9,1.9-1.8,2.8-2.7C104,39.6,104.3,41.2,104.9,42.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M101,40.7c-1.2-0.8-2.5-1.6-3.6-2.4c1-0.8,2-1.6,3-2.5C100.5,37.4,100.7,39.1,101,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M97.4,38.3c-1.2-0.9-2.3-1.8-3.4-2.8c1.1-0.7,2.2-1.4,3.2-2.2C97.1,35,97.2,36.6,97.4,38.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M94,33c-0.1,0.8-0.1,1.7-0.1,2.5c-1.1-1-2.2-2-3.1-3.2c1.2-0.6,2.3-1.1,3.4-1.8 C94.1,31.4,94.1,32.2,94,33z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M91.2,29.9c-0.2,0.8-0.3,1.7-0.4,2.5c-0.5-0.5-1-1.2-1.4-1.8c-0.5-0.6-0.9-1.2-1.3-1.9 c1.3-0.3,2.5-0.7,3.7-1.2C91.5,28.3,91.4,29.1,91.2,29.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M88.9,26.3c-0.2,0.4-0.3,0.8-0.5,1.2c-0.1,0.4-0.2,0.8-0.4,1.2c-0.4-0.6-0.8-1.3-1.1-2 c-0.4-0.7-0.6-1.4-0.9-2.2c1.3,0,2.6-0.2,3.8-0.3C89.6,24.9,89.3,25.6,88.9,26.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M87.5,22.4c-0.2,0.3-0.5,0.7-0.7,1c-0.2,0.4-0.4,0.7-0.6,1.1c-0.3-0.7-0.4-1.5-0.6-2.2 s-0.3-1.5-0.4-2.2c1.3,0.2,2.6,0.4,3.9,0.5C88.5,21.1,88,21.7,87.5,22.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M85.2,20c-0.1-0.8-0.1-1.5-0.2-2.3c0-0.7,0-1.5,0-2.2c1.2,0.4,2.5,0.8,3.7,1.1 C87.5,17.6,86.3,18.7,85.2,20z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M88.8,12.6c-1.4,0.8-2.4,1.8-3.7,2.9c0-0.7,0.1-1.3,0.1-2l1.6-1.9C87.5,12,88,12.3,88.8,12.6z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M125.2,42.9c1.4-0.7,2.6-1.4,3.9-2.1c-0.9-0.9-1.9-1.8-2.8-2.7C126.1,39.6,125.8,41.2,125.2,42.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M129.1,40.7c1.2-0.8,2.5-1.6,3.6-2.4c-1-0.8-2-1.6-3-2.5C129.6,37.4,129.4,39.1,129.1,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M132.7,38.3c1.2-0.9,2.3-1.8,3.4-2.8c-1.1-0.7-2.2-1.4-3.2-2.2C133,35,132.9,36.6,132.7,38.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M136.1,33c0.1,0.8,0.1,1.7,0.1,2.5c1.1-1,2.2-2,3.1-3.2c-1.2-0.6-2.3-1.1-3.4-1.8 C136,31.4,136,32.2,136.1,33z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M138.9,29.9c0.2,0.8,0.3,1.7,0.4,2.5c0.5-0.5,1-1.2,1.4-1.8c0.5-0.6,0.9-1.2,1.3-1.9 c-1.3-0.3-2.5-0.7-3.7-1.2C138.6,28.3,138.7,29.1,138.9,29.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M141.2,26.3c0.2,0.4,0.3,0.8,0.5,1.2c0.1,0.4,0.2,0.8,0.4,1.2c0.4-0.6,0.8-1.3,1.1-2 c0.4-0.7,0.6-1.4,0.9-2.2c-1.3,0-2.6-0.2-3.8-0.3C140.5,24.9,140.8,25.6,141.2,26.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M142.6,22.4c0.2,0.3,0.5,0.7,0.7,1c0.2,0.4,0.4,0.7,0.6,1.1c0.3-0.7,0.4-1.5,0.6-2.2 c0.2-0.7,0.3-1.5,0.4-2.2c-1.3,0.2-2.6,0.4-3.9,0.5C141.6,21.1,142.1,21.7,142.6,22.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M144.9,20c0.1-0.8,0.1-1.5,0.2-2.3c0-0.7,0-1.5,0-2.2c-1.2,0.4-2.5,0.8-3.7,1.1 C142.6,17.6,143.8,18.7,144.9,20z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M141.3,12.6c1.4,0.8,2.4,1.8,3.7,2.9c0-0.7-0.1-1.3-0.1-2l-1.6-1.9C142.5,12,142.1,12.3,141.3,12.6 z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M84.6,14.2c0,0-5.8,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.5,14.2c0,0,5.8,16.3-20,30l-3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5l0,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0l0,0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1s33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1C138.4,12,88.4,12,88.4,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1s33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25C113.4,12,88.4,12,88.4,12z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1v0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1h6.6 h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9V13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2l0,0l0,0l0,0l0,0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M110.6,39.7"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M105.9,39.7"></path> <circle style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" cx="115.1" cy="39.9" r="1.7"></circle> </g> <g id="OUTLINE"> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32s22.1-7.6,25-17.8 C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1h0.1l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0V32l41-17.7h0.1l0.1-0.1l5.1-6L140.1,8.2 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1L84.5,14 l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5 L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3 c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1 C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5 L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3 c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70 c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Layer_180"> </g> <g id="Masks"> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </g> </svg> <h3>Manchester United</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Valencia CF</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Sevilla</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Sevilla</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sevilla</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Celta de Vigo</span></li> <li><span class="team">Cádiz</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Sevilla</span></li> <li><span class="team">Getafe</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Sevilla</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fenerbahçe</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Sevilla</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Sevilla</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Sevilla vs Manchester United</strong> Thursday 20 April, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/sevilla-vs-manchester-united/966375/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>United may well show their quality and take the victory, but it's<span> </span><strong>not an attractive price</strong><span> </span>for a team that has won only five of the last 10 away games (excluding the League Cup final)...</p><p>"I think [Harry Maguire will] find Morocco international striker Youssef El-Nesyri tough to contain. It was El-Nesyri's stoppage-time header that rebounded off the hapless Maguire for the equaliser last week."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Maguire & Acuna to commit 1+fouls, Over 6.5 Corners & El-Nesyri for 1+ shots on target @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/sevilla-v-man-utd/32268281?_gl=1*1c5hd1h*_ga*MzkyMzA2NTYwLjE1NTA3NzEyMjM.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY4MTkxMDkwNC4xNjAuMS4xNjgxOTEyMzMyLjU5LjAuMA.." class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.98</a></div><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html"><strong>Roma v Feyenoord: Mourinho to turn the tide</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212853007" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Roma <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.89</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> v Feyenoord <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></a><br>20:00<br>Live on BT Sport</strong></p><p><strong>Kevin says: </strong>"Everything that could've gone wrong for Roma did go wrong in Rotterdam last week.<span> </span><strong>Lorenzo Pellegrini</strong><span> </span>smashed the post with a penalty, Roma had another effort cleared off the line via the crossbar, and Gini Wijnaldum hit a late drive a whisker wide.</p><p>At the other end, Feyenoord scored with one of just two efforts on target, as<span> </span><strong>Mats Weiffer</strong><span> </span>bounced in his first ever European goal. Roma are now<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span></b><span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211525190" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><strong>to qualify,</strong></a><span> </span>and that's a price I'm happy to snap up.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#762025;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#99222A;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#99222A;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#99222A;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="_x31__98_" style="fill:#8F262B;" d="M115,38.3V222h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3 s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1C145.5,27.5,131.8,38.2,115,38.3L115,38.3L115,38.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#EFCA45;" d="M142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2l-2.5-4L114.5,8L89.8,8.3l-2.4,3.9l0.3,0h-0.3l0.7,2.5 C91.3,26.1,102.4,34,115,34c12.6,0,23.7-7.9,26.9-19.3L142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2z M140,14.2C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32 s-22.1-7.6-25-17.8H140z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Roma</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#DD2405;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="_x31__62_" style="fill:#DD2405;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-40.2,17.3-41,17.7v0c0.2,0.2,8.7,8.3,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h0V38.3C98.2,38.3,84.5,27.5,84.5,14.3z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#DD2405;" d="M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8H115V8h0H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c0,0,0,0,0,0L115,32 C115,32,115,32,115,32z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3 C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9 C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8 C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9 C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Feyenoord</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Roma</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Udinese</span></li> <li><span class="team">Feyenoord</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Roma</span></li> <li><span class="team">Torino</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Roma</span></li> <li><span class="team">Roma</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Sampdoria</span></li> <li><span class="team">Lazio</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Roma</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Sociedad</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Roma</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">SC Cambuur Leeuwarden</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Feyenoord</span></li> <li><span class="team">Feyenoord</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Roma</span></li> <li><span class="team">Feyenoord</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">RKC Waalwijk</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sparta Rotterdam</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Feyenoord</span></li> <li><span class="team">Ajax</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Feyenoord</span></li> <li><span class="team">Feyenoord</span> <span class="score">7</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Shakhtar Donetsk</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Roma vs Feyenoord</strong> Thursday 20 April, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/roma-vs-feyenoord/966374/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"At the weekend<strong> Jose Mourinho's side</strong> dismissed a decent Udinese team 3-0 to strengthen their position in Serie A's top three.</p><p>"Feyenoord lost to Roma in the final of last season's Europa Conference League, and although they won last week, Roma were the better side and won the xG battle according to<span> </span><strong>Infogol's data.</strong>"</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Roma to qualify @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211525190?_gl=1*1guiq8m*_ga*MzkyMzA2NTYwLjE1NTA3NzEyMjM.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY4MTkxMDkwNC4xNjAuMS4xNjgxOTEzMzg1LjU3LjAuMA.." class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.3</a></div><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/royale-union-saint-gilloise-v-bayer-leverkusen-europa-league-tips-9-2-bet-builder-200423-1063.html"><span>Union St Gilloise v Leverkusen: </span>Back Wirtz and Diaby to lead the way</a></h2><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212852647">Union St Gilloise <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.95</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> v Leverkusen <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.08</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b>, the Draw <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></a><br>20:00<br>Live on BT Sport Extra</strong></p><p><strong>Paul Higham says: </strong>"Union have been banging the goals in at home, scoring 30 in their past 13 fixtures, but Bayer have been explosive on their travels in European competition with<span> </span><strong>eight goals in their last three away games.</strong></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#F8DE4B;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#F8DE4B;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#F8DE4B;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#0C245B;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_23_"> <rect id="Right_2_30_" x="175.8" y="86.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -23.8405 96.2632)" style="fill:#0C245B;" width="41.5" height="26.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_30_" x="20.4" y="79" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -70.8867 86.0855)" style="fill:#0C245B;" width="26.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Union Saint-Gilloise</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#EA2D34;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000057844370104896109080000018432017193305554871_" style="fill:#EA2D34;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000071553392100008583680000014281052171747577234_" style="fill:#EA2D34;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_39_"> <g> <polygon id="_x36__00000016070280237401810590000003312502686723685546_" style="fill:#F2333B;" points="54.4,222 115,222 175.6,222 175,202.9 55,202.9 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x35__00000135691618939328096180000006595910651977769866_" style="fill:#F2333B;" points="55.6,183.8 174.4,183.8 173.8,164.7 56.2,164.7 "></polygon> <polygon id="_x34__00000111169600802047534040000017702972184556680364_" style="fill:#F2333B;" points="56.8,145.5 173.2,145.5 172.7,126.4 57.3,126.4 "></polygon> <path id="_x33__00000094582290970303454260000006688318288635700646_" style="fill:#F2333B;" d="M58.3,96.4l-0.3,10.9h114.2 l-0.3-10.9c0,0-0.7-3.3-1.3-8.2H59.6C58.9,93.1,58.3,96.4,58.3,96.4z"></path> <path id="_x32__00000054978039321376377660000008327110926518571432_" style="fill:#F2333B;" d="M61,69.1H169 c0-6.8,0.7-13.8,2.7-19.1H58.2C60.3,55.3,61,62.2,61,69.1z"></path> <path id="_x31__00000114751805577051817450000005924919422498064555_" style="fill:#F2333B;" d="M93,30.9H46 c9-3.9,38.6-16.7,38.6-16.7l-0.1,0.1C84.5,20.7,87.7,26.5,93,30.9z M145.5,14.3c0,6.4-3.2,12.3-8.5,16.6h47 C175,27,145.4,14.2,145.5,14.3L145.5,14.3z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_7_"> <rect id="Right_3_21_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_21_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_8_"> <rect id="Right_2_28_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_28_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_9_"> <rect id="Right_1_29_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_29_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.3l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.3,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.3,7.8L140.3,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path style="stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1 c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2 C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <g> <g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M138.4,22.5c-3,4.6-16.4,14.1-23.4,18.9c-7.1-4.8-20.4-14.2-23.4-18.9c-2.4-3.7-3.1-9-3.3-12.8 L86,12.5c0.4,3.7,1.3,8.1,3.5,11.4c3.2,4.8,15.9,14,23.3,19c-0.2,0.1-0.3,0.2-0.5,0.3h5.4c-0.1-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.5-0.3 c7.4-5,20.1-14.2,23.3-19c2.2-3.3,3.1-7.7,3.5-11.4l-2.3-2.8C141.5,13.5,140.8,18.9,138.4,22.5z"></path> </g> </g> <polyline style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="117.8,42.5 116.7,43.3 118.2,43.3 117.8,42.5 "></polyline> <polygon points="115,41.4 112.3,43.2 110.6,42.5 114.9,39.5 "></polygon> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1 c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2 C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Bayer 04 Leverkusen</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Bayer 04 Leverkusen</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Union Saint-Gilloise</span></li> <li><span class="team">Union Saint-Gilloise</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">1. FC Union Berlin</span></li> <li><span class="team">1. FC Union Berlin</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Union Saint-Gilloise</span></li> <li><span class="team">Union Saint-Gilloise</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">1. FC Union Berlin</span></li> <li><span class="team">Malmö FF</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Union Saint-Gilloise</span></li> <li><span class="team">Union Saint-Gilloise</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Sporting Braga</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">VfL Wolfsburg</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Bayer 04 Leverkusen</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bayer 04 Leverkusen</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Union Saint-Gilloise</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bayer 04 Leverkusen</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Eintracht Frankfurt</span></li> <li><span class="team">FC Schalke 04</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Bayer 04 Leverkusen</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bayer 04 Leverkusen</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">FC Bayern München</span></li> <li><span class="team">Ferencvárosi TC</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Bayer 04 Leverkusen</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen</strong> Thursday 20 April, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/union-saintgilloise-vs-bayer-04-leverkusen/966377/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>"And young<span> </span><strong>Florian Wirtz is usually at the heart</strong><span> </span>of a lot of the attacking from Bayer, especially in this competition where he's impressed since his return from injury.</p><p>"<strong>Wirtz scored in the first leg</strong><span> </span>and has a goal or assist in four of the last five Europa League games he's played in and can be backed<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/union-st-gilloise-v-leverkusen/32268283?selectedGroup=1611933388" target="_blank" rel="noopener">at 11/10 to have a hand in a goal</a><span> </span>on Thursday night.</p><p>"The 13-goal forward<span> </span><strong>Moussa Diaby</strong><span> </span>is Wirtz's partner in crime and we'll take him here for<span> </span><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/union-st-gilloise-v-leverkusen/32268283?selectedGroup=1611933388" target="_blank" rel="noopener">2+ shots on target at 17/10</a><span> </span>- as he managed in his last Europa League away game."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Wirtz goal or assist & Diaby 2+ shots on target</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/union-st-gilloise-v-leverkusen/32268283?selectedGroup=1611933388&_gl=1*ikkl56*_ga*MzkyMzA2NTYwLjE1NTA3NzEyMjM.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY4MTk4MTQzOC4xNjEuMS4xNjgxOTgxODY5LjU4LjAuMA.." class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">9/2</a></div><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on Accas or Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£2 free bet </strong>when you place <strong>£10 or more</strong> on accas or Bet Builders this season. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2200423FB">You must opt-in</a>. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.212852767" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>UEFA Europa League: Sevilla v Man Utd (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 20 April, 8.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Sevilla</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sevilla" data-market_id="1.212852767" data-price="4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="52480974">4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sevilla" data-market_id="1.212852767" data-price="4.1" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="52480974">4.1</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Man Utd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Man Utd" data-market_id="1.212852767" data-price="2.04" data-side="back" data-selection_id="48351">2.04</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Man Utd" data-market_id="1.212852767" data-price="2.06" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="48351">2.06</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.212852767" data-price="3.75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.212852767" data-price="3.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">3.8</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-4-190423-204.html%23gobet-1.212852767">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-4-190423-204.html%23gobet-1.212852767">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212852767" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212852767">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Thursday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Europa%20League%20and%20more&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-4-190423-204.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-4-190423-204.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-4-190423-204.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-4-190423-204.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fthursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-europa-league-and-more-4-190423-204.html&text=Thursday%20Football%20Cheat%20Sheet%3A%20Best%20bets%20for%20Europa%20League%20and%20more" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html">Europa League Tips: Mourinho magic to save Roma one of three bets on Thursday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jose Mourinho Roma 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Jose%20Mourinho%20Roma%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-europa-league-special-200423-35.html">The Daily Acca: A Europa League Special</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/e1bc9e097ea2c1d3517bb4de23197140eb6176ca.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/e1bc9e097ea2c1d3517bb4de23197140eb6176ca.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/betis-v-manchester-united-tips---hosts-attitude-can-help-our-bet-builder-140323-140.html">Real Betis v Man Utd: Hosts' attitude can help our Bet Builder</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Casemiro Man Utd.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Casemiro%20Man%20Utd.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/royale-union-saint-gilloise-v-bayer-leverkusen-europa-league-tips-9-2-bet-builder-200423-1063.html">Thursday Football Tips: Back Wirtz & Diaby in Bayer Bet Builder</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/xabi alonso 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/xabi%20alonso%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/swansea-v-preston-championship-tips---go-big-on-cards-in-91-bet-builder-180423-1063.html">Wednesday Football Tips: Go big on cards in 9/1 Swansea Bet Builder</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/RussellMartin_Swansea.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/RussellMartin_Swansea.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/football-bet-of-the-day-tips-kayserispor-to-ko-kasimpasa-180423-155.html">Football Bet of the Day: Kayserispor to KO Kasimpasa</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Turkey flag.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Turkey%20flag.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">More UEFA Europa League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class="active "> UEFA Europa League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" class=" "> Latest Transfer News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1681989889" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
UEFA Europa League
Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Europa League and more
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Other Sports
Politics
Boxing
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket