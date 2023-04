United held 2-2 last week

Maguire and Acuna likely to foul

Sevilla's UEL dream is still alive

Any talk of the Europa League being Sevilla's competition - they have won it six times - is usually laced with nonsense and superstition, but what is undeniable is that Los Rojiblancos raise their game in this tournament.

They looked doomed in the early stages of last week's 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, but somehow survived.

United cut through the Spanish side at will early on, as Marcel Sabitzer bagged a brace inside 21 minutes.

However, Jose Luis Mendilibar's team hung in there, and forced two bizarre own goals in the closing minutes. They have still never lost to United in continental competition.

Sevilla picked up arguably an even more important result at the weekend, as they won 2-0 at fellow relegation battlers Valencia. S

evilla are now eight points clear of the dropzone, five short of the magic 40-point barrier. Relegation from here on in would be a major shock.

Survival was veteran coach Mendilibar's headline task when he came in to replace Jorge Sampaoli, and now Sevilla can look for the bonus of a glorious win over Manchester United.

The team's home form is encouraging - they have won seven of their last nine competitive games at the Sanchez Pizjuan, including Europa League wins over PSV (3-0) and Fenerbahce (2-0).

World Cup-winning right-back Gonzalo Montiel is suspended, but his Argentinean team-mate Marcos Acuna could return here after missing the weekend's game due to a ban.

Forest win shows strength-in-depth

Manchester United fans could've been forgiven for fearing the worst ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at Nottingham Forest

Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford were all sidelined, while the in-form Marcel Sabitzer picked up an injury in the warm-up.

United's squad was stretched, but in the end a patched-up team delivered a commanding 2-0 win.

Christian Eriksen was brought in for Sabitzer, and ran the game in midfield alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Brazilian winger Antony had one of his most effective games in a United shirt, scoring the first goal and making the second for Diogo Dalot (his first Premier League goal on his 100th competitive appearance for the club).

With Harry Maguire floundering, Victor Lindelof just about held the defence together.

That win boosted United's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season, but manager Erik ten Hag has some big decisions to make, with this trip to Andalusia followed by Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against an outstanding Brighton side.

Indeed, on Thursday United will be playing the 52nd game of their campaign.

Varane and Martinez are definitely out, but United are hopeful that Shaw and Rashford can play some part. Bruno Fernandes is definitely ruled out through suspension.

United too short to win in 90 minutes

Sevilla are not at the level of the sides that have previously won this competition for the club, but they have improved under Mendilibar, and their form at home of late is worthy of respect.

They did superbly to force a draw last week, especially after making just a poor start.

I can't get on board with backing a depleted United at 2.111/10 here to win in 90 minutes, not least because Fernandes is missing, and the back line is vulnerable after the injuries to Varane and Martinez.

United may well show their quality and take the victory, but it's not an attractive price for a team that has won only five of the last ten away games (excluding the League Cup final).

Maguire and Acuna could be on the ropes

Although United won at Forest on Sunday with room to spare, Harry Maguire struggled badly.

He picked up an early yellow card for hauling down burly striker Taiwo Awoniyi, and I think he'll find Morocco international striker Youssef El-Nesyri tough to contain.

It was El-Nesyri's stoppage-time header that rebounded off the hapless Maguire for the equaliser last week.

I'll use the Bet Builder to back Maguire to commit at least one foul, with the combative Marco Acuna (seven yellow cards and two reds in La Liga) to do the same.

I'll back Over 6.5 Corners (there were 12 in the first leg at Old Trafford), and El-Nesyri (two goals in his last four games) to have at least one shot on target at a combined price of 2.982/1.

Back Harry Maguire & Marcos Acuna to commit 1+fouls, Over 6.5 Corners and Youssef El-Nesyri to have 1+ shots on target @ 2.98

It's also worth considering Acuna in the Shown A Card market at 2/1.

He'll be up against the tricky Antony, who was on terrific form against Forest.