</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Feuropa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Feuropa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/sevilla-v-manchester-united-europa-league-tips-defensive-discomfort-the-key-to-bet-builder-180423-140.html">Sevilla v Manchester United: Defensive discomfort key to Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html">Europa League Tips: Mourinho magic to save Roma one of three bets on Thursday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/rivaldo-exclusive-man-city-ready-to-steal-the-title-from-arsenal-190423-811.html">Rivaldo Exclusive: Man City ready to steal the Premier League title from Arsenal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/thursday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-will-be-dancing-with-a-magic-performance-at-newmarket-190423-166.html">Thursday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin will be Dancing with a Magic performance at Newmarket</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/wednesday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-queen-olly-is-too-big-at-25-1-180423-166.html">Wednesday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says Queen Olly is too big at 25/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-quartet-of-double-figure-fancies-at-cheltenham-190423-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has a quartet of double-figure fancies at Cheltenham</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-zurich-classic-of-new-orleans-and-isps-handa-championship-in-japan-on-dp-world-tour-180423-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Zurich Classic of New Orleans and ISPS Handa Championship</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/isps-handa-championship-first-round-leader-tips-jazz-gets-vote-in-japan-180423-719.html">ISPS Handa Championship First-Round Leader Tips: 50/1 Jazz gets the vote in Japan</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/zurich-classic-of-new-orleans-2023-tips-and-preview-will-the-class-acts-prosper-again-130423-167.html">Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Will the class acts prosper again?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-lucknow-super-giants-ipl-tips-royals-have-appeal-at-home-180423-194.html">Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: Royals have appeal at home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/punjab-kings-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-death-bowling-to-cost-rcb-180423-206.html">Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore: Death bowling to cost RCB </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/sunrisers-hyderabad-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-improving-sunrisers-rate-good-value-as-outsiders-170423-171.html">Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Improving Sunrisers rate good value as outsiders</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-tips-dan-weston-sides-with-sinner-in-barcelona-170423-778.html">ATP Tour Tips: Dan Weston sides with Sinner in Barcelona</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-final-tips-underdog-rublev-will-never-get-a-better-chance-160423-778.html">Monte Carlo Final Tips: Underdog Rublev will never get a better chance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-semi-final-tips-sinner-and-rublev-both-worth-backing-150423-778.html">Monte Carlo Semi-Final Tips: Sinner and Rublev both worth backing</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-day-5-tips-no-problems-for-selby-and-murphy-190423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Day 5 Tips: No problems for Selby and Murphy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-day-4-tips-trump-can-edge-out-mcgill-again-180423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Day 4 Tips: Trump can edge out McGill again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-day-3-tips-back-perry-to-maintain-long-term-dominance-over-milkins-170423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Day 3 Tips: Back Perry to maintain long-term dominance over Milkins</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: How Fox News crisis could affect the 2024 election</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-trump-5-6-for-republican-nominee-after-court-appearance-040423-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump 5/6 to be Republican nominee after court appearance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-3-1-to-be-next-president-after-indictment-310323-204.html">US Election 2024: Donald Trump 3/1 to be next president after indictment</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Europa League Tips: Mourinho magic to save Roma one of three bets on Thursday</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-20">20 April 2023</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Europa League Tips: Mourinho magic to save Roma one of three bets on Thursday", "name": "Europa League Tips: Mourinho magic to save Roma one of three bets on Thursday", "description": "The Europa League's quarter-finals continue on Thursday, and Kevin Hatchard thinks Roma can make progress.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-20T11:46:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-19T21:01:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The Europa League's quarter-finals continue on Thursday, and Kevin Hatchard thinks Roma can make progress. Roma excellent at home Juventus rock-solid defensively in UEL Leverkusen revived under Alonso Roma to turn the tide Roma v FeyenoordThursday, 20:00Live on BT Sport Everything that could've gone wrong for Roma did go wrong in Rotterdam last week. Lorenzo Pellegrini smashed the post with a penalty, Roma had another effort cleared off the line via the crossbar, and Gini Wijnaldum hit a late drive a whisker wide. At the other end, Feyenoord scored with one of just two efforts on target, as Mats Weiffer bounced in his first ever European goal. Roma are now [2.3] to qualify, and that's a price I'm happy to snap up. The Giallorossi have won ten of their last 12 competitive games on home soil, and they haven't conceded a single goal across those ten victories. At the weekend Jose Mourinho's side dismissed a decent Udinese team 3-0 to strengthen their position in Serie A's top three. Feyenoord lost to Roma in the final of last season's Europa Conference League, and although they won last week, Roma were the better side and won the xG battle according to Infogol's data. Arne Slot is leading the Rotterdam giants to the Eredivisie title (they are eight points clear at the top), but in the Europa League they haven't won any of their four away games this season. Feyenoord lost at Lazio and at Sturm Graz, and they won't have any travelling support to give them a boost. I think Roma can turn this around, and Mourinho is a proven master of the two-legged tie. Back Roma to qualify @ 2.3 Allegri-ball to see Juve through Sporting v JuventusThursday, 20:00Live on BT Sport Serie A in general has become a more open and attacking league in recent years, but Juventus have been invoking the spirit of teams of the past with their approach this term, especially in the Europa League. Only the top two in the Italian premier division have a better defensive record (Juve have leaked just 25 goals in 30 games), and since dropping into the UEL from the Champions League, Juve have let in just one goal in five games. Max Allegri's team have ridden their luck at times, and they certainly did that last week against Sporting. Substitute goalkeeper Mattia Perin made a wonderful double save at the death, and Sporting won the xG battle, also having more shots, shots on target, possession and corners. So therefore it makes sense that we should back Sporting here, right? Well, maybe not, because this is the kind of situation where Allegri and Juventus thrive. Juve won 3-0 at Nantes and 2-0 at Freiburg in the previous knockout rounds, and as much as I think Ruben Amorim is a wonderful coach, I'm not sure his Sporting side can turn this tie in their favour. Sporting lost at home to Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League group phase, and it's that defeat to Frankfurt that is relevant here. The Lions didn't deal with the pressure of the occasion, just as they didn't when they lost at home to domestic rivals Porto in February. Sporting have won just two of their last five games in all competitions, and although I was bullish about their chances ahead of the first leg, I now wonder if a long and hard season is catching up with them. We can back Juventus +0 &amp; +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at [1.94]. If the game is drawn, we get a half-win, and we win if Juventus win. Back Juventus +0 &amp; +0.5 on the Asian Handicap @ 1.94 Bayer can reach final four Union Saint-Gilloise v Bayer LeverkusenThursday, 20:00Live on BT Sport Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, Union Saint-Gilloise is clearly a club on the up. Brighton owner Tony Bloom has a stake in the Belgian outfit, and his methodical approach has reaped rewards. Union finished second in the league last term, and they are pushing hard for the title this season. Union have already dumped out a German side, as they overcame Union Berlin 6-3 on aggregate in the last 16. However, a tired Union Berlin made far more mistakes over the two legs than they usually would, and I believe that Bayer Leverkusen can provide more of a challenge. The first leg in Germany ended 1-1, but Bayer were the better side. Bayer have repaired what was developing into a disastrous season. Xabi Alonso has lifted Die Werkself out of a relegation battle and into the top six, and it's not even impossible that Bayer could power their way into a Champions League spot. They needed penalties to squeeze past Monaco in the playoffs, but they beat Ferencvaros comfortably in the last 16. In the Bundesliga, Bayer have won five and drawn two of their last seven games, including the win over Bayern Munich that ultimately got Julian Nagelsmann the sack in Bavaria. Overall, they have won seven of their last ten on the road, and they haven't lost away from home since the first week of February. With outstanding attacking players like Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby and Jeremie Frimpong on show, I'll back Bayer to qualify and there to be Over 1.5 Goals in the second leg at [1.81] on the Sportsbook. Back Bayer to qualify and Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.81 ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jose Mourinho Roma 1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jose Mourinho Roma 1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jose Mourinho Roma 1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Kevin Hatchard", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin_hatchard" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jose Mourinho Roma 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jose Mourinho Roma 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jose Mourinho Roma 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jose Mourinho Roma 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Roma boss Jose Mourinho"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Jose Mourinho is doing a terrific job at Roma</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211525190" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211525190">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Europa%20League%20Tips%3A%20Mourinho%20magic%20to%20save%20Roma%20one%20of%20three%20bets%20on%20Thursday&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Feuropa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Feuropa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Feuropa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Feuropa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Feuropa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html&text=Europa%20League%20Tips%3A%20Mourinho%20magic%20to%20save%20Roma%20one%20of%20three%20bets%20on%20Thursday" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>The Europa League's quarter-finals continue on Thursday, and Kevin Hatchard thinks Roma can make progress.</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Roma excellent at home</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Juventus rock-solid defensively in UEL</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/union-st-gilloise-v-leverkusen/32268283"><strong><strong>Leverkusen revived under Alonso</strong></strong></a></h3> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/union-st-gilloise-v-leverkusen/32268283"><hr><strong></strong></a></li> <h2><strong>Roma to turn the tide</strong></h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212853007">Roma v Feyenoord</a><br>Thursday, 20:00<br>Live on BT Sport</strong></p><p>Everything that could've gone wrong for Roma did go wrong in Rotterdam last week. <strong>Lorenzo Pellegrini</strong> smashed the post with a penalty, Roma had another effort cleared off the line via the crossbar, and Gini Wijnaldum hit a late drive a whisker wide.</p><p>At the other end, Feyenoord scored with one of just two efforts on target, as <strong>Mats Weiffer</strong> bounced in his first ever European goal.</p><p>Roma are now <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211525190"><strong>to qualify,</strong></a> and that's a price I'm happy to snap up.</p><blockquote> <p><strong> The Giallorossi have won ten of their last 12 competitive games on home soil, and they haven't conceded a single goal across those ten victories.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>At the weekend Jose Mourinho's side dismissed a decent Udinese team 3-0 to strengthen their position in Serie A's top three.</p><p>Feyenoord lost to Roma in the final of last season's Europa Conference League, and although they won last week, Roma were the better side and won the xG battle according to <strong>Infogol's data.</strong></p><p><strong> Arne Slot</strong> is leading the Rotterdam giants to the Eredivisie title (they are eight points clear at the top), but in the Europa League they <strong>haven't won any of their four away games this season.</strong></p><p>Feyenoord lost at Lazio and at Sturm Graz, and they won't have any travelling support to give them a boost. I think Roma can turn this around, and Mourinho is a proven master of the two-legged tie.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Roma to qualify @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211525190" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.3</a></div><hr><h2><strong>Allegri-ball to see Juve through</strong></h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212852887">Sporting v Juventus</a><br>Thursday, 20:00<br>Live on BT Sport</strong></p><p><strong>Serie A </strong>in general has become a more open and attacking league in recent years, but Juventus have been invoking the spirit of teams of the past with their approach this term, especially in the Europa League.</p><p>Only the top two in the Italian premier division have a better defensive record (Juve have leaked just 25 goals in 30 games), and since dropping into the UEL from the Champions League, Juve have <strong>let in just one goal in five games.</strong></p><p><strong>Max Allegri's</strong> team have ridden their luck at times, and they certainly did that last week against Sporting.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Substitute goalkeeper Mattia Perin made a wonderful double save at the death, and Sporting won the xG battle, also having more shots, shots on target, possession and corners.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>So therefore it makes sense that we should back Sporting here, right?</p><p>Well, maybe not, because this is the kind of situation where Allegri and Juventus thrive.</p><p><strong> Juve won 3-0 at Nantes and 2-0 at Freiburg </strong>in the previous knockout rounds, and as much as I think <strong>Ruben Amorim</strong> is a wonderful coach, I'm not sure his Sporting side can turn this tie in their favour.</p><p>Sporting lost at home to Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League group phase, and it's that defeat to Frankfurt that is relevant here.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ruben%20amorim%201280.600x338.jpg"><img alt="ruben amorim 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2020/07/ruben%20amorim%201280-thumb-1280x720-103698.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>The Lions didn't deal with the pressure of the occasion, just as they didn't when they lost at home to domestic rivals Porto in February.</p><p>Sporting have won just two of their last five games in all competitions, and although I was bullish about their chances ahead of the first leg, I now wonder if a long and hard season is catching up with them.</p><p>We can back Juventus +0 & +0.5 on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212852936"><strong>Asian Handicap</strong></a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.94</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b>. If the game is drawn, we get a half-win, and we win if Juventus win.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Juventus +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212852936" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.94</a></div><hr><h2><strong>Bayer can reach final four</strong></h2><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/union-st-gilloise-v-leverkusen/32268283">Union Saint-Gilloise v Bayer Leverkusen</a><br>Thursday, 20:00<br>Live on BT Sport</strong></p><p>Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, Union Saint-Gilloise is clearly a club on the up.</p><p>Brighton owner <strong>Tony Bloom</strong> has a stake in the Belgian outfit, and his methodical approach has reaped rewards. Union finished second in the league last term, and they are <strong>pushing hard for the title this season.</strong></p><p>Union have already dumped out a German side, as they overcame Union Berlin 6-3 on aggregate in the last 16. However, a tired Union Berlin made far more mistakes over the two legs than they usually would, and I believe that Bayer Leverkusen can provide more of a challenge.</p><p>The first leg in Germany ended 1-1, but <strong>Bayer were the better side.</strong></p><p>Bayer have repaired what was developing into a disastrous season. <strong>Xabi Alonso</strong> has lifted Die Werkself out of a relegation battle and into the top six, and it's not even impossible that Bayer could power their way into a Champions League spot.</p><p>They needed penalties to squeeze past Monaco in the playoffs, but they beat Ferencvaros comfortably in the last 16.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>In the Bundesliga, Bayer have won five and drawn two of their last seven games, including the win over Bayern Munich that ultimately got Julian Nagelsmann the sack in Bavaria. </strong></p> </blockquote><p>Overall, they have won s<strong>even of their last ten on the road</strong>, and they haven't lost away from home since the first week of February.</p><p>With outstanding attacking players like <strong>Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby and Jeremie Frimpong</strong> on show, I'll back Bayer to qualify and there to be Over 1.5 Goals in the second leg at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.81</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/union-st-gilloise-v-leverkusen/32268283"><strong>Sportsbook. </strong></a></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bayer to qualify and Over 1.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/union-st-gilloise-v-leverkusen/32268283" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.81</a></div><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet </strong>when you place a<strong> £5 Bet Builder </strong>on Chelsea v Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League<strong>. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB180423">You must opt-in</a>. </strong>T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211525190">Back Roma to qualify at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></a></strong><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212852936">Back Juventus +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/21"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.94</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">20/21</span></b></a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/union-st-gilloise-v-leverkusen/32268283">Back Leverkusen to qualify and Over 1.5 Goals at><b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.81</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.211525190" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>UEFA Europa League: Roma v Feyenoord (To Qualify)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 20 April, 8.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Roma</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Roma" data-market_id="1.211525190" data-price="2.22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56967">2.22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Roma" data-market_id="1.211525190" data-price="2.36" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="56967">2.36</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Feyenoord</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Feyenoord" data-market_id="1.211525190" data-price="1.73" data-side="back" data-selection_id="55264">1.73</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Feyenoord" data-market_id="1.211525190" data-price="1.82" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="55264">1.82</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Feuropa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html%23gobet-1.211525190">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Feuropa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html%23gobet-1.211525190">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211525190" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211525190">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Europa%20League%20Tips%3A%20Mourinho%20magic%20to%20save%20Roma%20one%20of%20three%20bets%20on%20Thursday&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Feuropa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Feuropa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Feuropa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Feuropa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Feuropa-league-tips-mourinho-magic-to-save-roma-one-of-three-bets-on-thursday-180423-140.html&text=Europa%20League%20Tips%3A%20Mourinho%20magic%20to%20save%20Roma%20one%20of%20three%20bets%20on%20Thursday" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/betis-v-manchester-united-tips---hosts-attitude-can-help-our-bet-builder-140323-140.html">Real Betis v Man Utd: Hosts' attitude can help our Bet Builder</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Casemiro Man Utd.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Casemiro%20Man%20Utd.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/arsenal-v-sporting-europa-league-tips-back-martinelli-to-score-but-lions-to-leave-a-scar-140323-140.html">Arsenal v Sporting: Back Martinelli to continue scoring but Lions to leave a scar</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/08/MikelArtetaPointing1280-thumb-1280x720-162946.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2022/08/MikelArtetaPointing1280-thumb-1280x720-162946.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-tips-six-bets-to-back-from-six-second-leg-matches-on-thursday-150323-140.html">Europa League Tips: Six bets for six second leg matches on Thursday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/vincenzo grifo 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/vincenzo%20grifo%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-tips-best-bets-from-thursdays-three-quarter-finals-including-roma-bet-builder-110423-140.html">Europa League Tips: Betfair best bets for each quarter-final on Thursday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/xabi alonso 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/xabi%20alonso%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/manchester-united-v-sevilla-tips-back-12-1-card-double-involving-bruno-fernandes-130423-840.html">Manchester United v Sevilla: Back 12/1 card double at Old Trafford</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Marcos Acuna Sevilla 2023.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Marcos%20Acuna%20Sevilla%202023.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/anderlecht-v-az-betting-tips---dutch-delight-in-the-uecl-130423-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Dutch delight in the UECL</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/pascal jensen 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/pascal%20jensen%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">More UEFA Europa League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class="active "> UEFA Europa League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" class=" "> Latest Transfer News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1681943439" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
UEFA Europa League
Europa League Tips: Mourinho magic to save Roma one of three bets on Thursday
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Other Sports
Politics
Boxing
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket